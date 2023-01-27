Season › 2022-23 › News Gordon set for £40m Newcastle move Lyndon Lloyd 27/01/2023 26comments | Jump to last Breaking News Everton and Newcastle United have come to agreement over the transfer of Anthony Gordon, with the winger set to join the Magpies in a deal worth an initial £40m pending a successful medical. The 21-year-old successfully engineered an exit from Goodison Park this week, six months after a transfer for a similar fee to Chelsea collapsed when the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over his value. Gordon was granted permission to miss training on Tuesday afternoon when Leighton Baines and Paul Tait took their first session with the team as stand-in coaches following the sacking of Frank Lampard but was absent without leave on Wednesday and Thursday this week as he held talks with Newcastle. He was back at Finch Farm today but with the wheels on his move to Tyneside very much in motion. Article continues below video content Gordon was an important component of Lampard's side that successfully avoided relegation last season, his tenacity and some key goals being standout features of what was a struggling team, and he was rewarded with the No.10 jersey for 2022-23. Though he made a strong start to the current season, his form dropped off alarmingly after the summer transfer window closed and despite being joint-top scorer with 3 goals, he has been a fringe player for the past month, used mostly off the bench. It was reported that he had made his desire to join Chelsea known to the Everton hierarchy and the disappointent and not getting a big-money move to London ahead of the 2022 World Cup was evident in his performances. A bumper new contract to replace the one that was due to expire in the summer of 2024 for the homegrown product remained unsigned over the international break while speculation has built over the course of this month that Newcastle were keen to make a move. The deal that takes the reputed boyhood Liverpool fan to the North East is believed to involve appearance-related add-ons that could take the fee to £45m. He is expected to undergo a medical this weekend. Reader Comments (26) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kev Wood 1 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:12:29 Provided he passes the medical, shake his hand, wish him well and move on to more pressing business for Everton Football Club. Colin Glassar 2 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:12:41 Can we afford Arnautovic and Michael Antonio now? Two great, young prospects with loads of potential. Gerry Quinn 3 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:13:49 For Heavens sake do not put him on a treadmill as he will probably take that Gordon dive that he seems to have perfected! Daniel A Johnson 4 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:15:30 Got to feel sorry for him. He will be Newcastle’s record signing and they are getting a unproven player. The Geordies are going to be thoroughly unimpressed. I keep thinking to all the times he played and what he’s showed to justify that price tag. He had a 5-6 game purple patch and got ideas above his station. Too much too soon for him. Badly advised by his agent who no doubt used the fan incident to engineer a move.Great business for us though. Lewis Barclay 5 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:16:57 Great business. Move on. Lee Courtliff 6 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:17:53 I'm long past the stage of thinking players "love the club" or are "one of us". So, I say good luck to him and hopefully we can start producing 1 or 2 more academy players that bring us a pretty big transfer fee.Yeah, the way he's gone about it does SOUND a bit shitty, but I don't really care. Let him go and we move on. Bill Fairfield 7 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:18:08 Wish him all the best,and hope the fee received helps towards keeping us in the Premier League. Joe McMahon 8 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:18:40 Good luck to him. At the moment that kind of money is more important than waiting for Anthony to be the player we need. It does also underline how badly we did with the sale of Richie to Spurs, and shows that yet again Levy pulled our trousers down and bent us over. He's costing the same as Guimaraes, so that a good deal for us.Colin - please don't! Pete Williams 9 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:20:41 Good money for a diver who hardly ever scores or assists. Francis Jeffers Mk2. Townsend will be more use and it gives Dyche some money to spend. Martin Farrington 10 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:23:28 Great. Goodbye. Dont come back.Just hope its not another Rooney sale.Never believe anything until its signed, sealed delivered though Daniel A Johnson 11 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:23:42 The fact that no one genuinely seems arsed about him going sums it up really. Pete Williams 12 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:24:34 Daniel #4 didn't Joelinton cost them £40m too? Anyway, it's a lot of cash just for potential! Tony Byrne 13 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:24:43 This money could keep us up if spent wisely, once this deal has gone through. Garry Martin 14 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:26:23 Another Jeffers, Rodwell or Barkeley ? Kevin Prytherch 15 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:28:20 Great value thisHe’s the second fastest player player in the league this seasonHe has more shots and expected goals than the vast majority of U21 players in the leagueHe sprints more in a game than any other Everton playerYet, we can’t wait to get rid of him.£40m - that’s only £5m more than McNeil and Maupay - and we think this will improve the team?Shit business, and shame on many fans for the constant verbal abuse and for the horrible car incident, you’ve forced the lad out of the club. Who’d want to be an Everton academy player? Andrew Clare 16 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:31:33 No doubt Gordon will now flourish in a very good team and we will see how good he is. I'm sure a lot of our players would look much better in a decent team with a manager who knows what he is doing.It's not good to sell your best young players. We will now probably buy a couple of old journeyman players past their sell by date.Bad times at Everton. Roger Helm 17 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:32:55 I agree with Pete and Garry, it is a good deal for us. Mike Brownlow 18 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:33:25 This will be probably be his biggest contribution to EFC... can we have St Maximin as part of the deal ? Ray Smith 19 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:35:15 Good business, but how much will Dyche be given to spend. God help us if BK gets involved, which equates to more duds coming in.Please don’t let Thelwell near any signings this window, unsigned contracts will be laying on his desk, while other clubs continue to make transfers in and out.Dyche needs to take command, and I’m sure Moshiri will let him.As regards Gordon, the boy, yes boy, has swallowed all the hype about his pedigree and potential, and then had his head turned after Chelsea allegedly offered £60m for him.I’m not so sure he’s worth £40m but I’ll take it.Peter Pan springs to mind as the boy that never grew up! Quite sad actually, he’s gone about this transfer with no regard to his team mates, the club and most importantly us the fans.Good luck warming the bench!! Duncan McDine 20 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:37:21 I wish him well tbh, but I think it’s good business if it means we can get someone in who knows where the goal is (and that’s a BIG IF). Gordon will have to add some end product to his talent if he’s going to reach the next level. I have my doubts that he’ll be a success at Newcastle but won’t feel bitter if proved wrong. John Davies 21 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:38:00 £40M + add-ons for an completely unproven player, who doesn't want to be here, is good business for us at this moment in time, provided we spend it wisely in the next few days. (Now that would be a novelty!) If he turns out to be a really decent player in the future, then good on the lad but at the moment he really isn't and I don't think he ever will be (just my opinion). I know others will disagree. Tony Everan 22 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:38:21 Sad to see him go but the money is big. Now use the money to buy two players who can score some goals. Gyokeres rumoured. Phil Wood 23 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:40:56 I wish him well.£40M not bad in the circumstances. Hope we and he come out of this happy. Kieran Kinsella 24 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:41:19 Eddie Howe reverting to type over paying for promising players from Merseyside. People keep talking about his immense speed, but if that's worth keeping we already have Dobbin. Dave Lynch 25 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:43:06 Big time Charlie.If he think Liverpool is a microcosm wait till he gets a taste of Newcastle if he plays shite. Jeff Armstrong 26 Posted 27/01/2023 at 16:43:06 Morrocan World Cup midfield playmaker Ounahi who is excellent btw, going to Marseille for £9.5 million, absolute bargain there, can we not hijack the deal Totingham style? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb