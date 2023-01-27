Gordon set for £40m Newcastle move

27/01/2023



Breaking News





Everton and Newcastle United have come to agreement over the transfer of Anthony Gordon, with the winger set to join the Magpies in a deal worth an initial £40m pending a successful medical.

The 21-year-old successfully engineered an exit from Goodison Park this week, six months after a transfer for a similar fee to Chelsea collapsed when the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over his value.

Gordon was granted permission to miss training on Tuesday afternoon when Leighton Baines and Paul Tait took their first session with the team as stand-in coaches following the sacking of Frank Lampard but was absent without leave on Wednesday and Thursday this week as he held talks with Newcastle.

He was back at Finch Farm today but with the wheels on his move to Tyneside very much in motion.

Article continues below video content

Gordon was an important component of Lampard's side that successfully avoided relegation last season, his tenacity and some key goals being standout features of what was a struggling team, and he was rewarded with the No.10 jersey for 2022-23.

Though he made a strong start to the current season, his form dropped off alarmingly after the summer transfer window closed and despite being joint-top scorer with 3 goals, he has been a fringe player for the past month, used mostly off the bench.

It was reported that he had made his desire to join Chelsea known to the Everton hierarchy and the disappointent and not getting a big-money move to London ahead of the 2022 World Cup was evident in his performances.

A bumper new contract to replace the one that was due to expire in the summer of 2024 for the homegrown product remained unsigned over the international break while speculation has built over the course of this month that Newcastle were keen to make a move.

The deal that takes the reputed boyhood Liverpool fan to the North East is believed to involve appearance-related add-ons that could take the fee to £45m. He is expected to undergo a medical this weekend.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb