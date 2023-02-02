Dyche exudes calm as he appeals for unity in first presser

02/02/2023







Sean Dyche held his first press conference as Everton manager at Finch farm this afternoon with his theme very much on unity and making the most of the talent that exists in the squad he inherited when he took over from Frank Lampard.

The 51-year-old looked relaxed and assured facing the media as the Blues’ boss for the first time and fielded questions about the club’s failure to bring in any players during the January transfer window, how he hopes to pull Everton off the bottom of the table, and the current fitness concerns in the team.

Dyche faces a baptism of fire on Saturday when League leaders, Arsenal, come to Goodison Park for his first match in charge, and he once again expressed his hope that supporters would put aside their grievances with Everton’s ownership and put 100% of their backing behind the players and the team.

“We have to unify. We have to,” Dyche said, acknowledging the rancour off the pitch and the schism between fans and the club’s hierarchy that has reached unprecedented levels after Everton ended January having lost two players in Salomon Rondon but failing to add any new faces. “Even the most disgruntled Evertonians at the moment; if they give us a chance to stick by the team.

“The energy changes very quickly when players feel that intensity and support. Just give us a window to breathe, support and play a part in that."

Dyche will almost certainly be able to count on support from the stands from the majority of fans but Goodison Park will likely see more protests against owner Farhad Moshiri and the Board of Directors before and after the match this weekend.

The former Burnley boss will have had just a few days to get familiar with his players, although he was reunited with three from his time at Turf Moor in James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Michael Keane, and he revealed that, just as he did when he first arrived at the Clarets, he canvassed the players for their opinions and feelings on what had gone wrong in recent months.

“I've had a good chat with a few of the players, just sitting and chatting with them generally,” Dyche said. “Just trying to build that bit of rapport with them, We had a Q&A session — complete anonymity — about their feedback.”

When asked how he had approached trying to mend their broken confidence, Dyche said:”

“Reminding them of the players they are. Alongside that some of the basic principles of what we want to build here. There is technical prowess here. We can share a tweak maybe on the base they work from. A lot of information has been shared.”

“There's a reasonably mature group here. They know the feeling of how to win a game. There's certain things we think can help with that, but equally, you can get a scruffy one or a lucky one and everything drops back into place. That's the Catch 22.”

Perhaps the biggest concern coming out of the window with no new attacking reinforcements will be the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin who, alongside Neal Maupay, is the only fit senior striker at the club. Ellis Simms has remained with the team after being recalled from Sunderland at the start of the month and he can be expected to be much more involved as well.

Dyche didn’t suggest that the one-time England striker was fully fit but he gave no indication that Calvert-Lewin wouldn’t be in the squad for this weekend.

“He’s had his ups and downs with his fitness, I’m aware of that,” Dyche said. “Getting him truly fit and his body strong enough is going to be the key. I’ve spoken to him, I think he’s a lot closer than he thought he was.

“Obviously, he’s an important player, but there’s lots of important players here. It’s not just him, but with his scoring record here and his level of performance not so long ago before the injuries hit him. He’s a very good player without a doubt.”

He said that Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey were making progress from their respective injuries and would be available soon but that James Garner, who has been recovering from a back injury, is still some way away from making his return to action.

