New contract for Leban

03/02/2023



Everton Under-21 goalkeeper Zan-Luk Leban has been handed a new contract that extends his stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

The Slovenia youth international has played 15 times in Premier League 2 for the Blues this season where he competes with Billy Crellin and Jack Barrett for game time.

“It feels great to sign this new deal after all the hard work in recent seasons,” Leban told evertontv. “It feels like a reward and motivation moving forward.

“Playing Under-21s football week in and week out has helped me massively. It has given me great experience, and the staff have been brilliant to work with.”

