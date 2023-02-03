Everton vs Arsenal

03/02/2023



Match Preview



Sean Dyche takes charge of his first Everton match after succeeding Frank Lampard earlier this week Sean Dyche takes charge of his first Everton match after succeeding Frank Lampard earlier this week

Sean Dyche’s tenure as Everton manager begins tomorrow with one of the most difficult assignments possible as the Blues welcome League leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park for the lunchtime kick off.

Less than a week into the job, having succeeded Frank Lampard last Monday, Dyche is tasked with lifting a group of players that hasn’t won a match since 22 October, and comes into the weekend joint bottom of the Premier League with just 15 points and three wins.

Dyche will look to leverage all of the experience he gained from battling relegation in the past with Burnley, and will draw on the precedent of having saved the Clarets from a very similar situation four seasons ago.

Burnley had just 12 points from 19 games after Christmas in 2018 but rallied impressively over the second half of the campaign to finish comfortably in 15th Place.

Dyche had the benefit of a tight group and a culture that had been built up over many years at Turf Moor. At Everton he comes into a dressing room low on morale and short on numbers, although the new boss might use that to his advantage in trying to create a siege mentality over the final 18 matches.

He faces injury concerns from the outset with Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane and Nathan Patterson ruled out through injury and both James Garner and Andros Townsend still some way from making their respective returns as well.

Dominic Calvert Lewin, however, is fit to lineup in a side that is expected to lean heavily on his aerial prowess and physicality at the top of the pitch.

Dyche’s preference for a 4-4-2 formation could also benefit Neal Maupay who has struggled to make an impact since arriving from Brighton in the summer and who has started just two games since the return the mid-season break for the World Cup.

At the back, Seamus Coleman and Vitalii Mykolenko are good bets to start in the full-back roles and should Dyche go 4-4-2, it remains to be seen if he goes with Conor Coady alongside his former charge, James Tarkowski, or opts for Yerry Mina’s height and threat from set-pieces.

Arsenal are still without Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe while Thomas Partey will undergo a late fitness test on a rib complaint but deadline-day signing Jorginho could step straight into the side.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in daunting form and are unbeaten in the League since losing to Manchester United 3-1 way back in September. Since then they have won five of six away from home, with only Southampton denying them all three points in a 1-1 draw on 23 October.

Having no doubt seen how open and defensively vulnerable Everton were under Lampard, Dyche’s first priority will be to make the Blues hard to beat and to use the power of the home crowd to make life difficult for the Gunners who are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup last weekend.

Goodison has not been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal in recent seasons. Since heralding the end of Ronald Koeman’s reign as Toffees boss in October 2017, the North Londoners have been beaten three times — including that terrific win in December 2021 — and been held to a goalless draw and Dyche will be hoping to get off to the perfect start by ensuring that Everton remain a bogey team for Arteta’s men.

Kick-off: 12:30pm, Satuday 4 February, 2023

Referee: David Coote

VAR: John Brooks

Last Time: Everton 2 - 1 Arsenal

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Maupay, Calvert-Lewin

