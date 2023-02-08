MSP looking to invest £105M for 25% stake in EFC

The Mirror is reporting that American sports entity, MSP are looking to invest £105M for a 25% stake in Everton Football Club, along with two seatsy on the Board of Directors.

Everton are reportedly in talks with MSP Sports Capital for them to purchase shares equivalent to Quarter of those outstanding.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Toffees’ majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, has been in discussions with American-based consortium MSP Sports Capital, who were first linked with investing in the club last month.

It is reported that MSP are prepared to inject £105 million into Everton for a 25% stake, implying that Moshiri values the club at £420 million, which is considerably less than he has invested, and would not seem to include any consideration for the new Everton Stadium under construction at Bramley-Moore Dock, currently estimated to cost £760 million.

