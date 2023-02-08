Season › 2022-23 › News MSP looking to invest £105M for 25% stake in EFC Michael Kenrick 08/02/2023 5comments | Jump to last The Mirror is reporting that American sports entity, MSP are looking to invest £105M for a 25% stake in Everton Football Club, along with two seatsy on the Board of Directors. Everton are reportedly in talks with MSP Sports Capital for them to purchase shares equivalent to Quarter of those outstanding. According to the Daily Mirror, the Toffees’ majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, has been in discussions with American-based consortium MSP Sports Capital, who were first linked with investing in the club last month. It is reported that MSP are prepared to inject £105 million into Everton for a 25% stake, implying that Moshiri values the club at £420 million, which is considerably less than he has invested, and would not seem to include any consideration for the new Everton Stadium under construction at Bramley-Moore Dock, currently estimated to cost £760 million. Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Stephen Davies 1 Posted 08/02/2023 at 02:49:44 “At MSP Sports Capital, we only pursue investments with operational control or significant influence."An interesting stance on how MSP Sports Capital, linked with #EFC talks, approach their investments. Danny O’Neill 2 Posted 08/02/2023 at 06:34:48 If there are any legs in that,Stephen, that sounds like getting a foot in the door. Two seats on a small board means they want influence and control. Good.And once anyone sits in that first boardroom meeting, I would imagine they would challenge the "strategy" and call the incumbents out.Not long until Monday. Eric Myles 3 Posted 08/02/2023 at 06:45:01 Stephen #82, I hope it's the two seats currently occupied by the Chairman and CEO. Neil Halliwell 4 Posted 08/02/2023 at 09:19:18 we need investment but will the two new board members know anything about premier league football. The words "blind leading the blind" come to mind Neil Halliwell 5 Posted 08/02/2023 at 09:20:05 we need investment but will the two new board members know anything about premier league football. The words "blind leading the blind" come to mind Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb