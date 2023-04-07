Dele Alli back in the UK with his season likely over

Updated Dele Alli has returned to England with his largely unproductive loan spell at Besiktas over after he picked up a hip injury that will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old still had a few games remaining on his loan with the Turkish club but, as Sky Sports News's northwest correspondent, Alan Myers, first reported last Friday, he flew back to the UK to undergo tests on the injury he sustained recently.

Dele faces an uncertain future as he heads into the final year of his contract with Everton, a situation not helped by his poor form and the emergence of photographs purportedly taken in Manchester this weekend of the former Tottenham Hotspur and England sensation with a balloon in his mouth and surrounded by canisters of laughing gas.

If the images are deemed conclusive and Everton regard the inhalation of nitrous oxide as a form of recreational drug use, it could put Dele's contract with the club in jeopardy.

The Blues signed Dele on transfer deadline day in January last year on a complicated deal with initially moving to Goodison Park for free, with staggered payment clauses based on pre-agreed appearance milestones.

Everton are due to pay Spurs a £10m instalment once he makes 20 appearances for the club, with the final tally reported in some places as being as high as £40m if all clauses are triggered.

To date, Dele has played 13 times for the Toffees but the chances of him reaching that first threshold of 20 games are thought to be remote. He would be ineligible to play for Everton this season as he is not registered with the Premier League as being a member of the club's playing squad for 2022-23.

The ex-MK Dons prodigy's form has nose-dived since its zenith in 2018 when he starred for his country in the World Cup in Russia and reached the final of the Champions League with Spurs under his mentor Mauricio Pochettino.

The player's appetite for the game has been questioned over the last of years and he struggled to make any impact at Besiktas, attracting open criticism from his manager in Turkey despite arriving in Istanbul to a hero's welcome from supporters. It is unlikely that he will return to Besiktas this season.

It is expected that Everton will try and find a new loan option for Dele to, perhaps, make one last attempt at reviving his career but face paying wages reportedly far in excess of £100,000 a week if they can't offload him this summer.

