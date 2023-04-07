Season › 2022-23 › News Dele Alli back in the UK with his season likely over Lyndon Lloyd 10/04/2023 48comments | Jump to last Updated Dele Alli has returned to England with his largely unproductive loan spell at Besiktas over after he picked up a hip injury that will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season. The 26-year-old still had a few games remaining on his loan with the Turkish club but, as Sky Sports News's northwest correspondent, Alan Myers, first reported last Friday, he flew back to the UK to undergo tests on the injury he sustained recently. Dele faces an uncertain future as he heads into the final year of his contract with Everton, a situation not helped by his poor form and the emergence of photographs purportedly taken in Manchester this weekend of the former Tottenham Hotspur and England sensation with a balloon in his mouth and surrounded by canisters of laughing gas. If the images are deemed conclusive and Everton regard the inhalation of nitrous oxide as a form of recreational drug use, it could put Dele's contract with the club in jeopardy. Article continues below video content The Blues signed Dele on transfer deadline day in January last year on a complicated deal with initially moving to Goodison Park for free, with staggered payment clauses based on pre-agreed appearance milestones. Everton are due to pay Spurs a £10m instalment once he makes 20 appearances for the club, with the final tally reported in some places as being as high as £40m if all clauses are triggered. To date, Dele has played 13 times for the Toffees but the chances of him reaching that first threshold of 20 games are thought to be remote. He would be ineligible to play for Everton this season as he is not registered with the Premier League as being a member of the club's playing squad for 2022-23. The ex-MK Dons prodigy's form has nose-dived since its zenith in 2018 when he starred for his country in the World Cup in Russia and reached the final of the Champions League with Spurs under his mentor Mauricio Pochettino. The player's appetite for the game has been questioned over the last of years and he struggled to make any impact at Besiktas, attracting open criticism from his manager in Turkey despite arriving in Istanbul to a hero's welcome from supporters. It is unlikely that he will return to Besiktas this season. It is expected that Everton will try and find a new loan option for Dele to, perhaps, make one last attempt at reviving his career but face paying wages reportedly far in excess of £100,000 a week if they can't offload him this summer. Reader Comments (48) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Everan 1 Posted 07/04/2023 at 19:04:21 Come on Frank, have another stab at it, he’ll raise his game for Chelsea, you know it makes sense. We’ll even waive a transfer fee to seal the deal. Mark Ryan 2 Posted 07/04/2023 at 19:28:44 For fuck's sake… enough said. Kieran Kinsella 3 Posted 07/04/2023 at 19:32:10 More bad news. Read an interview with Gomes today. There is no buy option with Lille and he says he loves everything about and everyone at Everton. Now we are just waiting on Gbamin and to see if Tarashaj manages to rise once again. Rob Halligan 4 Posted 07/04/2023 at 19:59:56 Kieran… Well, you've read something completely different to me, cos I read that Lille wanted to buy Gomes permanently as apparently he's been outstanding for them this season.And there has also been interest from Portuguese and Spanish clubs. Terry Davies 5 Posted 07/04/2023 at 20:21:40 Yes, I read that as well. Paul Hewitt 6 Posted 07/04/2023 at 20:42:23 There's a real player still in there, we just need someone to reignite it. I'm convinced that person can be Dyche. If he could, we'd have one hell of a player. James Flynn 7 Posted 07/04/2023 at 20:46:01 That's right around £300k per week for one more season on 3 players the club has no plans for.The other side of that is they all have to consider where the next paycheck is coming from on 1 July 2024. There's gold in them Saudi sand dunes. So, hopefully deals can be cut this Summer.In the same vein, the Club needs to make some decision around Branthwaite. Hopefully we can get Mason Holgate gone to make room. He's owed around £7.5 million total for the rest of his contract. If we let him go on a "free", £7.5 mil seems plenty reasonable for a 26-year-old centre-back with 6 or 7 seasons' experience in the Premier League. A good deal for some club.Opens up the slot for Jarrad. Then we see if he can fight his way into the first XI as he's done at PSV. Steve Carter 8 Posted 07/04/2023 at 20:46:13 It’ll be like a new signing. Sorry. Stale dad joke, I know. Dermot O'Brien 9 Posted 07/04/2023 at 23:07:54 Ah Steve, I was hoping to use that one! Darryl Ritchie 10 Posted 08/04/2023 at 02:53:29 I don’t know what’s up with Dele Alli. You don’t know what’s up with Dele Alli. The only one who knows what’s happening, is Dele Alli, and thus far he’s not talking. Sam Hoare 11 Posted 08/04/2023 at 09:12:42 I consider myself an optimist, but those who think Alli could still make an impression at Everton blow me out of the water. Dyche wants selfless players, who are focused and work extremely hard for the team. Everything Alli is not.Our best bet is a US/Chinese/Saudi club who take a punt on his past reputation and pay a chunk of his wages for the final season of his ill fated contract with us.What a waste. Jeff Armstrong 12 Posted 08/04/2023 at 09:46:35 I’ve already said it on the Gomes thread, but to think we actually have an accountant in charge. Garry Martin 13 Posted 08/04/2023 at 10:50:03 When Alli comes back he can train with DCL, by themselves, and they can discuss all their problems for the next 6 months. Gerry Quinn 14 Posted 08/04/2023 at 10:58:49 If there is any kind of lack of effort or interest from him, can Everton just cancel his contract, or is that impossible? Lee Courtliff 15 Posted 09/04/2023 at 17:32:14 I read somewhere earlier today that we're just gonna cut our losses and pay up his contract to get rid of him. Very, very strange what's happened to Dele, he was a quality player only a few years ago. Bill Gienapp 16 Posted 09/04/2023 at 22:50:23 Paul (6) - agree that there's still a player in there somewhere, but if anything was going to reignite his passion, I would have thought it'd be playing an instrumental role in the Crystal Palace match and experiencing the scenes of celebration at Goodison afterwards. Since that clearly wasn't the case, I'm not sure what would move the needle with him at this point. Barry Hesketh 17 Posted 09/04/2023 at 22:54:57 According to reports Dele Alli is out for the rest of this season with a hip muscle injury. He's still contracted to Everton until summer 2024. Brendan McLaughlin 18 Posted 09/04/2023 at 23:07:48 Busted flush...great while it lasted. Pity we didn't see it. Derek Knox 19 Posted 10/04/2023 at 00:41:55 Kieran @ 3, " Now we are just waiting on Gbamin and to see if Tarashaj manages to rise once again."Well it is Easter, miracles can and do happen, but I doubt it very much in these cases ! :-) Kieran Kinsella 20 Posted 10/04/2023 at 00:48:36 Haha Derek Happy Easter mate Matt Taylor 21 Posted 10/04/2023 at 15:18:42 He’s apparently in Manchester huffing laughing gas this Easter if Instagram accounts are to be believed. What a club we are for signing this total clown. We should pack him off to fat Frank. He can put a ‘kind arm’ around him… Joe McMahon 22 Posted 10/04/2023 at 15:30:32 It just gets better and better, I'm still waiting for the 50 million bid from Arsenal for DCL! Ray Said 23 Posted 10/04/2023 at 15:53:19 Injured his hip carrying that fat wallet around? Paul Hewitt 24 Posted 10/04/2023 at 15:55:13 I think we can sack him for that. Jerome Shields 25 Posted 10/04/2023 at 16:16:16 Seen the Hippy Crack canisters photos and other assorted' out of it ' aids in Alli's flat in Manchester.If true he could be sacked. Rob Halligan 26 Posted 10/04/2023 at 16:21:42 Guess it’s adios to Dele…………https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11956403/Dele-Alli-pictured-surrounded-laughing-gas-canisters-balloon-mouth.html Paul Smith 27 Posted 10/04/2023 at 16:32:39 NOS ain’t illegal. Yet!. If he has problems the club are bound to support him, first, just like any other employer before getting rid. He could leave but likely to see it through until next year. Rob Halligan 28 Posted 10/04/2023 at 16:41:36 Paul, Kenwright will probably see the funny side of it, and give Dele a pay rise! Robert Tressell 29 Posted 10/04/2023 at 16:43:06 We should take any credible reason to sack Alli. Otherwise we're saddled with his wages for another season. Paul Smith 30 Posted 10/04/2023 at 17:20:37 See what you did there Rob. They’re all at it. Matt Taylor 31 Posted 10/04/2023 at 17:24:27 Levy and Spurs must be on the laughing gas too, right now! Did no one think to really consider his motivation and mental state prior to handing him a 2 year deal?! “Dele, lad, despite seemingly being totally disinterested in professional football for the past couple of years, will you promise to play good football and score loads of goals?”“Will you pay me for 2 years if I, you know, play poorly?”“Of course, lad. Even better, if you play poorly, we won’t even put you on the bench, because we’ll have to pay your current club £20m.”“Sure.”“Get in, Bill. I ll call in now and we can get this one on SSN!” Jerome Shields 32 Posted 10/04/2023 at 17:56:12 Matt#31Everton don't appeared to have looked into the reasons for his alarming drop in form at Spurs.Harry Rednap has admitted he encouraged Frank to sign Alli.But later called him a disaster.It appear that no due diligence was carried out by Everton on signing this player.Whats more players in the trade would have known if anything was not quite right with Alli.Spurs are not much of a Club in that they did not address problems if they were there, but took the first opportunity to offload to someone else. Matt Henderson 33 Posted 10/04/2023 at 18:07:03 Jerome that probably sums up our recruiting approach, employ a DoF, employ scouts etc whose skills come at a high cost and then make multi million pound recruitment decisions based on what Harry Rednap thinks Mal van Schaick 34 Posted 10/04/2023 at 18:17:19 He has brought the club into disrepute with his performance on loan at Besiktas, and his behaviour covered by the press. Don’t football clubs use constructive dismissal? Jerome Shields 35 Posted 10/04/2023 at 18:30:57 Matt#33That appears to be the case.If decisions are taken on that bases no wonder they can't get the Financial Accounts right, even with the Premier League providing a monitoring system.Yes they where surprised they where not right. But as someone once said to me there are only one set of correct figures, but you need to know how to added them up correctly.It just shows you how the Club is being run.The place is full of bluffers on big salaries that don't know enough to do their job. Christopher Timmins 36 Posted 10/04/2023 at 18:36:08 A DOF or Lampard signing? We top the charts at signing players who can’t make it at other clubs.Buy high and sell low is our business model!Great to see Tom Cannon doing well.I listened to a Gary Lineker, Alistir Campbell Rory Steward podcast on Saturday. He did not force a move to Barcelona. Another example of talent allowed to leave. Matt Taylor 37 Posted 10/04/2023 at 19:51:01 What a world where our manager calls up his uncle to ask for advice on a player?! Redknapp said: “I called Frank and said, ‘take the chance on Dele Alli. He's got fantastic ability and you can get him going'.“Going to a big club like Everton could give him a big lift and Frank said he was down the road already and I said, ‘brilliant, I think he'll be great for you'.Diabolical. Dave Abrahams 38 Posted 10/04/2023 at 19:59:49 Matt (37), Harry's dog was the brains in that family!! Jerome Shields 39 Posted 11/04/2023 at 05:08:06 Matt#37We did get a crucial goal out of him, but we all missed that his head was not in the right place when he turned up at Finch Farm in a White Rolls.I now remember the look on his face. He had the look of a total spacer.He was on a Cloud above where he was standing and loved having his photo taken getting out of his white rolls Actually Harry Redknapp continue the conversation you recalled saying, '.What was he doing turning up at Everton in a Bright Rolls Royce, a council area, with red and white painted houses., Sent the completely wrong signals '.I can't remember one Evertonian comment regarding the White Rolls. They too good for the shit they have been subjected too... Moshiri told us the truth regarding transfers.The Director of Football and Manager finds a player, fills out a requisition form presents it to The Chairman and himself and they sign off on it.It is doubtful that any proper procedures are carried out regarding the players mental or physical fitness to join the Club.It might as well be a conversation in a pub with mobile calls be taken and probably is. Tony Everan 40 Posted 11/04/2023 at 07:36:34 The images in the news posted today don’t make it look like he is pulling out all the stops to get fit again to help our cause. Jerome Shields 41 Posted 11/04/2023 at 08:59:45 He may get the help he actually needs now.Hopefully Spurs and Everton were already trying to provide that help, rather than trying to cover it up so as to move him on.Both Clubs are and were aware of the problem..In Spurs case they may have covered it up to move him on.I Everton's case they didn't follow proper procedures in acquiring the player and also stand accused of exaggerating his hip injury, which the Turkish Club says was not a issue, to retain his value. Martin Reppion 42 Posted 11/04/2023 at 13:38:39 Cards on the table. I hated Alli when he was at his best. Why? because he combined the ability to score and make goals with a feisty edge that Everton were lacking at the time. If he'd been playing for us then he would have been a hero.When he fell out with Spurs, it was impossible not to remember the player, who so recently was a certain starter for his country. It was too recent for his demise to be anything other than a personality clash.Be honest. That is what 99% of us thought.Hind sight with its 20/20 vision is so clear on what we missed.If we have irrefutable evidence of his drug taking, we should offer him a take it or leave it deal. Slashed wages, fitness plan and bonuses on results. (Results in terms of fitness, commitment and performance). Or go, and sue us if you think we are out of order in expecting standards of professionalism from our players.If he thinks he can find another club. If he wants another club. Let us see what he can get as a free agent. It sure as hell wont be a six figure weekly package. Robert Tressell 43 Posted 11/04/2023 at 16:27:22 Martin # 42, we all hoped Alli would be a big player for us. The very odd terms of the deal suggested that Spurs expected more than a year ago that he was finished. We took a gamble that he was not.Arguably it paid off through his contribution to the Palace game alone. However, I think it really tells us it's a bad idea to take a very high wage player on a very steep downward trajectory. If we're the only taker for a faded star, it almost certainly means the star has gone out altogether.We might now have Kudus or Ouattara or someone genuinely productive now if we hadn't tied up so much of a limited budget on Alli. Tony Everan 44 Posted 11/04/2023 at 20:29:22 Robert, unrelated, but what do you think of the young 19yr old midfield player Romeo Lavia, Southampton signed him from Man City’s academy last summer. He looks a very good prospect. We’ve sadly missed the bargain prices but will possibly be sold in the summer if they get relegated. Robert Tressell 45 Posted 11/04/2023 at 21:22:33 Tony # 44, Like many of the young talents that Saints bought this season, Lavia is going to be very good. However, with Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal in pursuit, he's going to cost upwards of £25M.Even if we don't have a transfer ban that will be too expensive for us. If we buy, say, Gyökeres for about £18M, then any other incoming players might be loans or free. We don't need to be downhearted though as there are good players out there like Ryan Kent and Reiss Nelson, both out of contract in June. Tony Everan 46 Posted 11/04/2023 at 21:48:54 Robert, I’ll be happy just to stay up for starters. Then hopefully we can make some better signings this summer as you say there will be good options out there. I was reading about Brighton’s Evan Ferguson today, I didn’t know we had him over from Ireland for trials at Finch Farm. He went to Liverpool and Brighton too. Liverpool wanted him but he chose Brighton for a better pathway to the first team. The lad played a preseason game against Frank’s first game in charge of Chelsea, aged 14! Apparently Chelsea asked about him after that too. He definitely slipped through the net, would have been ideal for us. Brian Wilkinson 47 Posted 12/04/2023 at 00:07:23 If Forest go down, I reckon few will be sniffing after Brennan Johnson. Ray Jacques 48 Posted 12/04/2023 at 12:40:38 The bringing of Dele Alli is a prime example of the basket-case that is Everton Football Club.The Director of Football – if that is what he is – should be sacked for this alone.I feel for Sean Dyche, the only sane person in the hierarchy. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. 