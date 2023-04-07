Prolific Cannon at the double to enhance Preston's promotion hopes

07/04/2023



Tom Cannon scored both goals for Preston North End as the Lancashire side beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 today, bringing the Lancashire club to within two points of the playoff places in the Championship.

Cannon's brace took his tally to five goals in his last five games and six overall in his last seven, including an assist, as his loan move from Everton to Deepdale continues to pay dividends for all concerned.

While his fellow Finch Farm graduate Ellis Simms was recalled from loan at Sunderland in January, 20-year-old Cannon went the other way to the Championship by securing a loan switch to Preston for the remainder of the season.

He had broken into the first-team either side of the break for the World Cup, coming on as a substitute in both games at Bournemouth and then making his home debut against Wolves but the decision was taken the following month to send him out on loan.

That has been to Preston's benefit as they have now lost just one of their last eight games, with Cannon racking up the goals to propel the Lilywhites to eighth place with six games to play.

