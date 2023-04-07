Gomes re-finding his form at Lille

07/04/2023







André Gomes appears to be as happy as he has been at any time since his remarkable comeback from a broken ankle was derailed by the Covid-19 lockdown three years ago.

The former Portuguese international has been reestablishing himself as a first-team regular at Lille this season after joining the French club on loan from Everton last August and appears to be enjoying his football under compatriot Paulo Fonseca.

Though he a stunningly swift recovery from a horrific fracture dislocation of his ankle during a home game with Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, Gomes struggled for consistency with the Blues once football resumed from the pause that was brought about by the onset of the pandemic in the following spring.

He played under three different managers in that time but was uable to make a convincing argument for his consistent selection as a first-choice option in midfield as the Toffees struggled under Rafael Benitez and then narrowly avoided relegation last season under Frank Lampard.

Article continues below video content

With Idrissa Gueye coming in from Paris Saint-Germain and Amadou Onana arriving at Goodison Park last summer, ironically enough from Lille, Gomes's prospects of being an automatic starter appeared to be further diminished, he seized the chance to join Fonseca and good friend Jose Fonte in Ligue 1 for the season.

As he tells Paddy Boyland in The Athletic, it's a move that has paid off and while he doesn't know what the future will hold for next season, the last of his five-year contract with Everton (Lille did not negotiate a buy clause to make the transfer permanent), he says he is just focusing on what is happening now.

“Last season, not playing that much, was a trigger for me to say, ‘I need to play and show myself I can be at that level again’. The move in the summer was very tough but I needed it,” Gomes said.

“I think I made the right decision,” Gomes continued, admitting that he feels much more at home in a more advanced role as opposed to No.6. “I’m playing a lot and feel confident.

“I have no idea (what comes next). At the end of the season, we will see. I want Lille to qualify for Europe and Everton to finish in a good position. I’m taking my time and enjoying my football, getting confidence back.

“I’m just focusing on playing and showing myself again."

Quotes sourced from The Athletic [£]

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb