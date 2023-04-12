Garner pushing for first Premier League start

Now recovered from a long lay-off with a back injury, James Garner says he is ready to finally stake a claim in Everton's first team, some eight months after he arrived at the club from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old was signed in a deal that could eventually be worth £15m following an impressive season on loan at Nottingham Forest whom he helped get promoted back into the Premier League for the first time since the turn of the century.

However, a combination of his relative youth and the presence in the midfield of Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye meant that he was restricted to just one start in the League Cup before he picked up an injury that sidelined him in November.

A couple of run-outs for the Under-21s, an international appearance for England U21s and now two appearances off the bench against Tottenham and his former club, Manchester United, have got him to the point where he feels ready to play 90 minutes.

That decision now lies with Sean Dyche who is looking for ways to compensate for the loss to suspension of Abdoulaye Doucouré for two more matches. Garner was many fans' choice to come into a re-jigged line-up due to his comfort on the ball and eye for a pass and he will be hoping that this weekend's clash with Fulham will offer him the chance to shine.

“I’m getting stronger every week, and training every day, which helps,” Garner told evertontv in an interview over the weekend. “The last two games, I’ve come on. So I’m getting stronger each week and I’m just pushing now for that start.

“I had a little bit of a stress fracture, and I was out for three months or so. I’ve never had an injury like that, so for me it was tough. I’m back fit now and I’m raring to go."

The midfielder was asked about the impact that Dyche has had on the team and he admitted that the change has been a good one which has been reflected in the performances over the past 10 weeks.

“It’s been pretty refreshing, to be fair,” he explained. “He’s brought in some new ideas and a new way of playing, and I think you can see with some of the results we’ve been getting.

“We’ve been going toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the league. [Saturday at Old Trafford] was obviously a tough day, but, overall, it’s been good."

Dyche has already spoken in good terms about Garner but he admitted that the Birkenhead-born player needs time to adapt to top-flight football.

“He is a new player to [the Premier League],” Dyche said in the Liverpool Echo. “From what I saw — and I did see him quite a bit at Forest — he’s got a good engine and running strength. He can strike a very good ball, he is calm in possession, and he will cover the yards.

“Getting to that true sharpness is the next step but his knowledge of the Premier League is limited just by the fact he has played a lot in the Championship.

“The Premier League is different. But I saw a lot of him at Forest and I think he is a very good player. And I think that now that he is fit again and, hopefully, stays fit, he will continue to sharpen through the training we put on and the day-to-day work that we do.”

Quotes sourced from EvertonFC.com

