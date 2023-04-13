Coleman to miss Fulham clash through injury

Sean Dyche will be forced into at least one change from the side that lined up against Manchester United last weekend with the news that Seamus Coleman has sustained a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the visit of Fulham on Saturday.

The club captain was forced off during the second half of the defeat at Old Trafford with the complaint and was replaced by Nathan Patterson who is now fit himself after recovering from a knee injury that had kept him out of action since the first week of January.

The Scot's cameo last weekend was his first appearance under Sean Dyche so it remains to be seen whether the new manager will instill faith in him to start in Coleman's place as a natural full-back against the Cottagers or whether he will turn to Ben Godfrey who has been starting ahead of Vitalii Mykolenko in recent games.

Godfrey was withdrawn himself against United after having a torrid time at left-back defending the Red Devils' balls over the top of the Blues' high line and struggled at right-back at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal last month when he came on a second-half substitute.

Dyche remarked in his pre-match press conference that full match fitness was a concern where Patterson was concerned given that he has not started a match for over three months.

Meanwhile, Dyche was coy over whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will play any part this weekend. The striker will complete a full week's training if he is involved with the group at Finch Farm tomorrow and could be passed as fit by the club's medical staff to start for the first time since the home clash against the Gunners in early February.

