Season › 2022-23 › News Coleman to miss Fulham clash through injury Lyndon Lloyd 13/04/2023 41comments | Jump to last Sean Dyche will be forced into at least one change from the side that lined up against Manchester United last weekend with the news that Seamus Coleman has sustained a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the visit of Fulham on Saturday. The club captain was forced off during the second half of the defeat at Old Trafford with the complaint and was replaced by Nathan Patterson who is now fit himself after recovering from a knee injury that had kept him out of action since the first week of January. The Scot's cameo last weekend was his first appearance under Sean Dyche so it remains to be seen whether the new manager will instill faith in him to start in Coleman's place as a natural full-back against the Cottagers or whether he will turn to Ben Godfrey who has been starting ahead of Vitalii Mykolenko in recent games. Godfrey was withdrawn himself against United after having a torrid time at left-back defending the Red Devils' balls over the top of the Blues' high line and struggled at right-back at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal last month when he came on a second-half substitute. Article continues below video content Dyche remarked in his pre-match press conference that full match fitness was a concern where Patterson was concerned given that he has not started a match for over three months. Meanwhile, Dyche was coy over whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will play any part this weekend. The striker will complete a full week's training if he is involved with the group at Finch Farm tomorrow and could be passed as fit by the club's medical staff to start for the first time since the home clash against the Gunners in early February. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 13/04/2023 at 14:16:31 Time for Patterson to step up. Christy Ring 2 Posted 13/04/2023 at 14:46:31 Listening to Dyche's press conference, Calvert-Lewin will be in the squad, but he's definitely not blowing up Patterson to start, in my opinion. Brian Wilkinson 3 Posted 13/04/2023 at 14:49:24 I thought the same Christy.Looking at our remaining fixtures, apart from Bournemouth last game of season, the Fulham game is the one that is certainly winnable, we simply have to win.We have got to gamble on Calvert-Lewin this Saturday, take the gamble. Shane Corcoran 4 Posted 13/04/2023 at 14:51:30 I didn’t see the press conference but I’d be amazed if Patterson starts. Andrew Keatley 5 Posted 13/04/2023 at 15:20:29 I suspect it will be Godfrey at right back and Mykolenko back in the starting XI at left-back.Right now Patterson is probably best utilised as an option off the bench in the last 30 minutes if we need a more progressive attacking push.I'd be delighted to see DCL back in the match-day squad. Starting him would be a big statement, but one that might put too much pressure on him and his body right now. Like Patterson, he's surely one to deploy only if the situation absolutely demands it. Dave Abrahams 6 Posted 13/04/2023 at 15:28:13 Seamus adds so much to Everton’s team just by being on the pitch as captain, his influence is enormous and he has proved it in the last few weeks, yes he did make a mistake on Saturday, he alongside the absence of Doucoure will make it that much harder for us to beat Fulham and harder still for Sean Dyche to get eleven fighters on the pitch to battle throughout the game to get those vital three points, no game for faint hearts and shirkers but they will play because the squad is so limited, have a good think about the eleven for this game Sean although you will be helped by the return of Dominic even if it is off the bench, I still expect us to win though and we supporters can do our bit, again, and roar them home. Jerome Shields 7 Posted 13/04/2023 at 15:39:40 I think it will be Godfrey and Mykolenko.I thought Patterson would have been back in favour by now.There must be a reason he isn't.Glad Calvin Lewin is back in the squad. Lee Courtliff 8 Posted 13/04/2023 at 15:58:20 I get the feeling Dyche isn't too keen on Patterson (don't ask me why), so I'm expecting Godfrey at RB with Myko returning to LB. Maybe even Holgate at RB if Godfrey is to pay for his poor performance last week?DCL off the bench should give us all a bit of a lift...hopefully. Mark Murphy 9 Posted 13/04/2023 at 16:05:06 As Seamus is now injured I don’t feel bad about leaving him out. My eleven for this Saturday would be PickfordPatterson Keane* Tarks MykoGana GarnerGray O’Nana McNeilSimms (or DCL)*im also a fan of Ben Godfrey and if he was in form I’d play him before Keane but the latter has earned his place recently and Godfrey doesn’t look comfortable nor confident. Danny O’Neill 10 Posted 13/04/2023 at 16:07:54 I can see that Lee.Agree with that Dave Abrahams. Presence sometimes is as important as ability. I used to say it about Phil Neville. Not the best player but for that team around that time, when he wasn't on the pitch, his presence and influence on the other players was missed. Colin Malone 11 Posted 13/04/2023 at 16:29:17 This the first 3 o'clock kick off on Grand national day, I can remember. Robert Tressell 12 Posted 13/04/2023 at 16:40:48 Godfrey has generally been very poor at RB even though he appears to have attributes to play there. Not ideal after a bad showing against Man Utd, albeit he was badly exposed by team structure.I expect it'll be Holgate at RB, which may not be a bad thing at all. He's a decent threat at set pieces as well as a decent defender.Patterson, as others note, is still a bit raw and has only just recovered from long term injury. Shame but his time will come.Hopefully it's a 4411 / 451:Pickford Holgate / GodfreyMykolenko KeaneTarkowski Garner / DaviesGueyeOnana / Iwobi McNeilGrayDCL / Maupay / SimmsCOYB Ben King 13 Posted 13/04/2023 at 16:41:18 I’d prefer Patterson over the out of form Godfrey. Apparently Dyche doesn’t like to make many changes so with that in mind it’ll be Godfrey all the way sadly (as he has a lot of mistakes in him). Mike Gaynes 14 Posted 13/04/2023 at 16:44:44 If Patterson is fully fit, he's got to start, but I suspect otherwise... like Andrew and Lee I anticipate Godfrey at RB and Myko back in the 11. Happy to see Myko, because I am unimpressed with Godfrey's fullback play -- he's constantly out of position. Seamus will be much missed.Off-topic, congrats to our old friend Steven Naismith beginning his top-level managerial career by being named interim gaffer at Hearts. First thing he did was kick old friend Robert Snodgrass out of the club to "spend more time with his family." Did anybody doubt that Nais would be a tough, hard-ass manager? Whoooo. Dale Self 15 Posted 13/04/2023 at 16:51:51 I have concerns about Godfrey at RB if Willian starts for Fulham. I’d like to see Dyche try Patterson in front but Iwobi is probably a piece that will stay as is. The Doucoure absence is obviously the main problem to solve. I’m not sure what to expect from Dyche. Ajay Gopal 16 Posted 13/04/2023 at 17:08:49 I agree with Robert (12), it should be one of Holgate or Patterson over Godfrey, who in my opinion is a game trier but very, very limited in his play. Patterson had a couple of good international games, so he should be in contention. Onana also needs a kick up his backside, and should be dropped to the bench:PickfordPatterson Keane Tarkowski MykolenkoIwobi Davies Gana Garner McNeilGrayWith Simms/DCL coming on in the 2nd half to run at a tiring Fulham defence. Ian Jones 17 Posted 13/04/2023 at 17:10:06 If Dominic is fit, I'd start him, get the game won by the 60th minute and then rest him. Derek Knox 18 Posted 13/04/2023 at 17:14:31 Seamus out, will be a massive blow, we all thought last season that could be his last, but he keeps defying age and physical restrictions and puts in MotM performances week in, week out, and his goal against Leeds exemplified that. Whoever does deputise will have to perform well for 90 plus to emulate him.I do hope it's Patterson as he has pace and physicality going forward, his defensive duties will get better the more he plays. All his injuries have come on International Duty, which is both unfortunate and stopped him having a run of games.Looking forward to this match and meeting a few of you in the Harlech Castle (County Road, opposite KFC) 13.00 to before kick-off, Andy Crooks is over from Belfast and Peter Moore coming up from Worcester too, so there should be a decent TW contingency there, plus many regulars. Christy Ring 19 Posted 13/04/2023 at 17:16:43 Seamus will be a big loss, especially against Willian, and who ever starts at full back, Iwobi isn't going to be any help. I do admire Willian, he went back to Brazil from Arsenal, tore up his contract, didn't look for a pay off, walked away from £20m. Eddie Dunn 20 Posted 13/04/2023 at 18:16:08 As others have said, Seamus will be a big miss.This season, he has shown again and again just how good a player he is. His experience will be missed and I am in the Holgate for rightback camp. With a rejigged defence it will be even more important to score some goals. Fingers crossed, because this game really has to be won. Tony Everan 21 Posted 13/04/2023 at 18:56:36 It’s starting at three o’clock on Saturday and the betting is heating up , forget the Grand National ……who will start at right back ? Holgate 7/4, Godfrey 5/2, Patterson 4/1, back 3 and Iwobi as wing back 12/1. There’s pros and cons with all of them but I think the manager will go for Holgate, who is a tough customer and has a bit of experience playing there. Godfrey a bit more of a risk at right back then left back positioning wise. Patterson would be the natural choice but this is a crunch game, he’s inexperienced and just back from injury. If he’s looking the part in training though he could get the nod. Back 3 option unlikely. Will Mabon 22 Posted 13/04/2023 at 18:58:33 Yep - big miss.This compounds with the loss of Doucouré, whose absence was very noticeable. We've had less trouble in this area under Dyche so far, hopefully no more injuries. Will Mabon 23 Posted 13/04/2023 at 19:03:28 Colin @ 11 - kind of a pity eh?Nothing means nothing no more. Andy McGuffog 24 Posted 13/04/2023 at 19:33:36 The idea that Simms or DCL should come on late to 'run at a tiring Fulham defence' begs the question, "Why would the Fulham defence be tired?" Mark Murphy 25 Posted 13/04/2023 at 19:40:50 From pressing us up our end of the pitch probably Andy - good point! Half a game each for Simms and DCL should be manageable I hope. Maupay shouldn’t be asked to play the lone striker role and we shouldn’t try that 2 again this season. Paul Birmingham 26 Posted 13/04/2023 at 20:43:22 I don't think Ben Godfrey has looked comfy the last few games he’s started, and if I’m honest since he returned from his injury, he doesn’t seem the same player, imho, but it can longer time to get the mind and the body, in to harmony, in football.I’m not convinced yet that Patterson, cuts it with Sean Dyche, player requirements.But be it, Patterson, Godfrey, Holgate or Mykolenko, who starts, they must do a good job, a very tough job, to eclipse Seamus in his current form, the slip up at United, was one of those mistakes, any player can make in any match.But focus on Everton, and let’s hope for a fair crack from the referee ( Anthony Taylor) and the line people.UTFTs! Tony Abrahams 27 Posted 13/04/2023 at 21:49:18 When was the last time we got a penalty, Paul?That Anthony Taylor loves giving out a penalty kicks. Christy Ring 28 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:16:03 So the linesman has apologised to the biggest shitbag and coward Robertson, as Keane called him, and he's reinstated to the Premiership, embarrassing for Liverpool – Andy Crooks 29 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:21:13 Christy, seriously, how can Robertson reflect on what happened and ever go out in public again? Easy, he signed for Liverpool and had any notion of shame drilled out of him. Derek Thomas 30 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:21:33 I'd prefer Patterson at RMF, infront of Coleman at RB, but thats not to be, so it's Holgate over Godfrey at RB. Even when Godfrey was in Ancelotti's 'Wall of 4' and on what passed for 'good form'...and that wasn't the highest of bars...he was a better LB than RB.Off topic-ish; 50yrs since Red Rum first won - where did that all go? Peter Mills 31 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:31:14 Séamus has put in some terrific performances recently, especially at home. He is a favourite son. I would like nothing more than that we achieve safety prior to the Bournemouth game and he plays in that match having announced his retirement. Will Mabon 32 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:32:50 Andy,sometimes players are playing things politically, sometimes they are just natural scumbags. Some are both.The whole thing stinks and shows that when it suits for the drama, it will be allowed to play out with no real oversight or intervention. Jay Harris 33 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:37:45 The way Seamus has been playing and cajoling he will be a big miss but they havent got Mitrovic either so covering Willan and Robinson will be key.Dyche doesnt seem to have a high opinion of Patterson but he is an international RB and has played some good games for us so for me he must be in there. Godfrey has been a shadow of the player of a couple of years ago and I wouldnt even have him on the bench.DCL must start if fit and we have to be on the front foot from the off in this game. Paul Birmingham 34 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:38:36 Tony, zackly, and he was true to form for the recent Villa home game.But on Saturday, Everton, will atone for the display last week at Old Trafford.UTFTs! Peter Mills 35 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:41:56 Derek, it’s 56 years ago since I was on a coach home from a 6th round 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest and I found a slip of paper in my pocket reading “Foinaven” meaning I had won the sweep. At 11 years old, I was rich.No consolation at all, nor was winning the Eurovision Song Contest with “Puppet on a string” when we finally got home. Will Mabon 36 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:43:02 Derek,I "met" Red Rum once - and Aldaniti. "Just" horses but I swear, both had an aura for sure.You're right. Where did the time go? Tom Bowers 37 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:52:23 Seamus still has something to offer but it doesn't matter if he plays or not.Everton have adequate players on defense to come in but as we all know the biggest problem is the offense.Fulham are not doing well of late and have nothing to play for although we all know they will give Everton a hard time unless we can show them who's boss early on.I am glad Mitrovic will be absent but of course Silva will be looking for something against the club he did nothing for except bring in Richarlison.This has to be nothing less than three points given the standings and we cannot rely on other clubs slipping up even Leeds against RS. Don Alexander 38 Posted 13/04/2023 at 23:48:35 Peter (#35), I was the same age that day. We had Jimmy Husband in the no. 9 shirt with a certain legendary Scottish centre-forward on our right wing. Husband scored both our goals but Ian Storey-Moore scored a hat-trick for them.It's a bleak memory. Red Rum's never meant much to me for obvious reasons but now that you mention Sandy Shore (for the times, a modest vocalist, who was termed "Pebbly Beach" by my scouse family) her song just may have been the catalyst for Kenwright squandering later decades in search of his "Puppet On A String."Our young maths teacher, Mr Lawson, had a bet on Foinavon and was kind enough with some of his winnings to buy our school some mesmeric drawing equipment that left the then newly adored "Spirograph" toy in the distant shade.He gave exhibitions of it in his own time - as a dedicated educator would. Fran Mitchell 39 Posted 13/04/2023 at 23:59:27 If DCL is fit, and starts, wonder if Dyche would make big changes and go 3 at the back.Keane, Coady, Tarkowski. McNeill and Iwobi wing backs. Garner, Gana, Onana as a midfield 3. Grey and DCL up top.if not that, the I fully expect Godfrey at right back and Myko left back. DCL from the bench - although if fit I'd rather he starts and gets 60 minutes. Simon Dalzell 40 Posted 14/04/2023 at 00:32:00 Robert 12. The Holgate you expect to be right back that is ' a decent defender' is he related to Calamity Kid Mason Holgate. who ISN'T ? You've made me nervous. I'd hoped to never hear that name again. Kieran Kinsella 41 Posted 14/04/2023 at 03:03:59 SimonI can't stand Holgate or his fellow Chuckle brother Keane. However, Patterson can't defend and Holgate has previously done OK at RB versus Godfrey who seems like a tri athlete who's never played football before. So as long as he isn't playing in a CB partnership alongside Keane, due to our paucity of options I would reluctantly probably utilize Mason at RB with Coleman absent. 