Goodison Park set to be the new home for Everton Women Anjishnu Roy 13/05/2025 18comments | Jump to last Goodison Park, which will host the final match for the men's team this Sunday, is set to be the new home for Everton Women from next season, the club officially announced on Tuesday. The Grand Old Lady was the first purpose-built ground in English football. Having hosted the men's team for 133 years, it will now become the most iconic venue in the Barclays Women's Super League. The decision was taken by the Friedkin Group following their takeover of the club last December. Everton had launched a special project called the Goodison Legacy project in 2020 to determine the future of the ground. After an in-depth review of the project, the Blues' American owners decided to retain the services of Goodison Park instead of demolishing the site. With the men’s team moving to the new 52,888-seater stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season, Everton Women will relocate to Goodison at the beginning of the 2025/26 season. It will also bring considerable exposure to the women’s team, who had been playing at Walton Hall Park until now. “We know how treasured Goodison is, not only to every Evertonian, but to the game itself, and being able to keep such an iconic stadium at the heart of the legacy project is something that has been incredibly important to us. From next season, we are proud to say our women will have an unrivalled permanent home in the WSL – another statement of intent as we look to build the foundations that will help us challenge for trophies,” said newly-appointed CEO of Everton, Angus Kinnear. “The women’s game has grown significantly in recent years, and we believe that growth will continue and accelerate. We’re under no illusions; there are obstacles we need to overcome to make this a success both practically and economically, but we’re confident that we will overcome those challenges. The value of investing in the women’s game has been demonstrated by our ownership group at AS Roma, with impressive results on the pitch. We believe Everton Women can emulate that success and go even further, with one of the most revered grounds in the history of the game as their permanent home.” Further enhancements will also be made to Goodison over time to ensure that adequate infrastructure is in place to continue using the stadium at the start of next season. The relocation will also generate economic opportunities for local businesses through matchday footfall. It is also set to host a few academy matches every season, while Walton Hall Park will continue to serve grassroots, community, and development programmes for women’s and girls' football. Reader Comments (18) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Christine Foster 1 Posted 13/05/2025 at 16:31:33 A revamped Goodison awaits. Thank goodness, it will remain, a first for women's football, the largest women's stadium in the UK. Fitting.First again Everton.I hope that this website will mark the occasion by celebrating women's football as well as men's in future. Dedicated articles and sections to Everton women's events, reports and fixtures. For too long ToffeeWeb has ignored this growing part of the Blues family. I'm just one voice on this site and that's frankly embarrassing.Goodison remains a place to enjoy and smile when we go there..a big day. Anjishnu Roy 2 Posted 13/05/2025 at 16:37:09 You're right Christine, we at ToffeeWeb do plan to expand our coverage of the women's team as well as the academy starting from next season! Paul Kossoff 3 Posted 13/05/2025 at 16:42:02 How's about on first team BMD games showing them at Goodison via big screens or in the bars for people who can't get a ticket for the game.More revenue for the owners. Steve Brown 4 Posted 13/05/2025 at 16:46:07 Fantastic news! Christine Foster 5 Posted 13/05/2025 at 16:47:04 Great news Anjishnu! Here's to another milestone for the women's game. I am sure that the spirits of so many in the place will make it special for all. I can go back to sleep with a smile on my face..the fat lady never got to sing.. Eddie Dunn 6 Posted 13/05/2025 at 16:50:59 I am delighted at this news. I hate to think of Goodison demolished and it means there will be fututre opportunities to visit the ground and rekindle so many memeories whilst the women make their own history.The women's game will go from strength to strength and this will bode well for the local community. Christine Foster 7 Posted 13/05/2025 at 16:52:18 Ps one thing.. it would be good on occasional matchdays at BMD that a women's game could be a curtain raiser with fans allowed in to watch the game early.. it would certainly give the team a wonderful experience. Joe Hurst 8 Posted 13/05/2025 at 16:54:37 It is wonderful to hear.As the baby of three siblings, I’ve always wished for the best for the ladies in our lives ~ but a baby brother would always wish for the best as he grew up with a favourable bias toward his sisters.It’s great to hear that the ladies in our lives will be able to keep “the Old Lady” able to house the game alive for the other gender, while us blue blokes get to build the atmosphere at our new home ar Bramley-Moore DockUTFT Paul Kossoff 9 Posted 13/05/2025 at 16:57:25 This will need sorting by the owners. Do we have all the under 23,s games at BMD, or have them at a revamped Goodison Park along with the women's games? And are they going to make Goodison smaller? A 40,000 seater stadium with a few thousand in it won't look good. Liam Mogan 10 Posted 13/05/2025 at 16:58:22 Cracking day today. 23 degrees in the shade, Peter Reid swears on Sly Sports at 11.30 in the morning and 'Goodison's Alive'! Martin Mason 11 Posted 13/05/2025 at 17:02:56 Sorry to say it but I dislike watching women's sports at any level including football because it isn't watching at the highest level. Phil Roberts 12 Posted 13/05/2025 at 17:03:28 I reckon for a few years the place will be full for all those who were never able to make it this season. The question is whether in a few years that novelty will have worn off and will the women's team have generated to support, success and status to keep it going.But at the moment, I just have tear in my eye. Matt Traynor 13 Posted 13/05/2025 at 17:10:12 Also worth noting that the U21s will no longer be playing at Haig Avenue from next season, I expect they will be playing some / all games at Goodison too.To Anjishnu - over on GrandOldTeam they have a dedicated thread for the Ladies team. There's a poster there by the name of Ring Master who seems to be either involved with the team, or close, as they tend to know who's being released / who's being signed etc.Maybe approach and ask if they'd be interested in producing content for TW? Anthony Dove 14 Posted 13/05/2025 at 17:14:54 I am totally against keeping a run down Goodison for use by any of the Clubs teams, whether it be the men’s under 18’s, the women, or whoever. Whether you are for the move to BMD or against(I’m against) it will do nothing to help acceptance of the new stadium whilst GP is still operating up the road. Assuming most buy their seats I assume it will be safe standing only. Allen Rodgers 15 Posted 13/05/2025 at 17:18:13 Brilliant news. I guess they will close off the upper tiers and eventually demolish some parts. The remainder will be revamped. Looking forward to seeing the results but it won't happen overnight. Ryan Holroyd 16 Posted 13/05/2025 at 17:18:37 Fantastic news. The women’s game is really growing and my daughter will love this. Surely the club will, you know, put more seats in Anthony #14 Pete Neilson 17 Posted 13/05/2025 at 17:21:15 The Athletic has just posted a pretty detailed article. The average attendance at Walton Hall Park over the past 3 years has been around 2000 so the top tiers of Goodison will be closed off. While no stands will be knocked down and the structure of Goodison is expected to remain intact for at least the next five years, major upgrades to player and fan facilities will take place, including to the dressing rooms and the addition of women’s toilets. Link Paul Kossoff 18 Posted 13/05/2025 at 17:21:28 Anthony, come on. Surely they will revamp Goodison and it will look fantastic and help the community financially, a win win, also for supporters like you and me who never wanted to leave Goodison. At least we can still go and visit.