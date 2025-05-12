12/05/2025





What is hoped will be a major appointment under the new regime in charge at Everton Football Club, Angus Kinnear brings a wealth of professional experience at Leeds Utd to the post of Chief Executive Officer.

Kinnear is starting his new post a little early after the automatic promotion of Leeds Utd from tthe Championshiip back into the Premier League allowed his to walk way early and take up the reigns as the top man at Everton today, a few weeks before he was due to take up the new post on 1 June.

After attending St Albans School, where he developed passions for both history and football, and was the captainof the school's first XI, he pursued his interest in history by studying Economic History at the London School of Economics.

Before transitioning into football administration, Kinnear gained experience in the marketing sector, working for prominent companies like Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola. His roles involved sports sponsorship, including the Athens Olympics, England's Rugby World Cup victory, and the European Football Championships. This background in marketing and sports sponsorship paved the way for his later career, racking up more than 20 years with prominent English football clubs.

Initially, he was Commercial Director at Arsenal, where Kinnear led their move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium. He then became managing director at West Ham United, re-opening the Olympic Stadium as their new home.

He later joined Leeds United as CEO, taking them back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, although they would be relegated after three seasons but his final season wiith the Yorkshire club has seem them complete an outstanding season as Championship Champions. It is rumoured that he will be followed by recruitment specialist Nick Hammond, who worked with Kinnear at Elland Road.

“It is a tremendous honour to be joining Everton as Chief Executive Officer. This is a club with a huge and passionate fanbase, steeped in a proud history and with enormous potential thanks to the vision of our ownership and the move this summer to an awe-inspiring new stadium,” said Kinnear.

“I am excited to work with my colleagues at the club, our partners, and our fans as we strive together to deliver a successful and sustainable future for Everton, both on and off the pitch.”

Kinnear takes over from Colin Chong, who was appointed interim CEO in June 2023 after the previous regime shamed themselves by refusing to attend games at Goodison Park after claiming they were in imminent dannger from the fans it was their duty to serve,

Chong will revert to his previous role as Chief Real Estate and Regeneration Officer with continuing responsibility for bringing Everton’s new stadium at Bram;ley-Moore Dock on line and developing the surrounding area, in addition to the long-term syuccession planning for the future of Goodison Park.

