Everton Stadium 'on track' as ceremony marks completion of structure

19/04/2023







Everton and construction partner Laing O’Rourke held a "topping out" ceremony at Bramley-Moore Dock today to mark the completion of the structure of the club's new stadium.

Dignitaries from both parties jointly celebrated the achievement which comes just 20 months since work began on the semi-derelict site on Liverpool's north docks.

All four stands have now been erected to full height, with the final sections of steelwork and terracing units being installed on top of the east stand, where the "topping out" ceremony and speeches took place.

Following tradition within the construction industry, a fir tree was hoisted atop the east stand in a symbolic gesture that has several origins, including a Native American belief that no building should be taller than a tree.

Article continues below video content

Chief Stadium Development Officer, Colin Chong, who poured the concrete mix into the final slab at the ceremony, praised the “professionalism, commitment, dedication and effort” of all involved in the stadium development.

He added: “It’s a real milestone! Topping out ceremonies are very common in the building industry, but to do it in such circumstances, where the relationship with the contractor is absolutely fantastic, makes this a great occasion.

“Laing O’Rourke have taken on their responsibilities wholeheartedly and it’s a pleasure to be a part of this ceremony.

“The project has had to overcome many hurdles, but what can’t ever be questioned is its importance to the future of Everton Football Club and, more dramatically, its importance to the economy and the people of the Liverpool City Region.

“That is why we should all take immense pride in ‘topping out’ while the project remains firmly on track.”

Work continues at Everton Stadium to complete the roofing structure on the west and east stands, while the initial fit-out has begun simultaneously on numerous levels of the two main stands. The ground is projected to open during the 2024-25 season.

Quotes sourced from EvertonFC.com

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb