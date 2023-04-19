Season › 2022-23 › News Everton Stadium 'on track' as ceremony marks completion of structure Lyndon Lloyd 19/04/2023 2comments | Jump to last Everton and construction partner Laing O’Rourke held a "topping out" ceremony at Bramley-Moore Dock today to mark the completion of the structure of the club's new stadium. Dignitaries from both parties jointly celebrated the achievement which comes just 20 months since work began on the semi-derelict site on Liverpool's north docks. All four stands have now been erected to full height, with the final sections of steelwork and terracing units being installed on top of the east stand, where the "topping out" ceremony and speeches took place. Following tradition within the construction industry, a fir tree was hoisted atop the east stand in a symbolic gesture that has several origins, including a Native American belief that no building should be taller than a tree. Article continues below video content Chief Stadium Development Officer, Colin Chong, who poured the concrete mix into the final slab at the ceremony, praised the “professionalism, commitment, dedication and effort” of all involved in the stadium development. He added: “It’s a real milestone! Topping out ceremonies are very common in the building industry, but to do it in such circumstances, where the relationship with the contractor is absolutely fantastic, makes this a great occasion. “Laing O’Rourke have taken on their responsibilities wholeheartedly and it’s a pleasure to be a part of this ceremony. “The project has had to overcome many hurdles, but what can’t ever be questioned is its importance to the future of Everton Football Club and, more dramatically, its importance to the economy and the people of the Liverpool City Region. “That is why we should all take immense pride in ‘topping out’ while the project remains firmly on track.” Work continues at Everton Stadium to complete the roofing structure on the west and east stands, while the initial fit-out has begun simultaneously on numerous levels of the two main stands. The ground is projected to open during the 2024-25 season. Quotes sourced from EvertonFC.com Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Larry O'Hara 1 Posted 19/04/2023 at 20:15:08 Any chance Kenwright was there in a concrete overcoat?…. Craig Walker 2 Posted 19/04/2023 at 20:23:45 Topping out ceremony a few weeks before the team have a bottoming out drop from the highest division after 69 consecutive seasons. I feel proud of the new stadium efforts but words don’t describe the sadness and anger I feel over our fall from our once lofty position in English football to watching the likes of Maupay, Godfrey, Iwobi etc. trying to maintain our PL status. It feels futile, this time. Decades of mismanagement and mediocrity have caught up with us. We’ve been surpassed by the likes of Brighton and Brentford. There isn’t even a Richarlison talisman this time. Hope we can find investment and start again. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb