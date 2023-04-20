Calvert-Lewin ready for long-awaited return

20/04/2023







Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to make his first appearance in 2½ months as Everton prepare for their final trip to the Capital of the season where they will face Crystal Palace in another hugely significant match in terms of the Blues' survival hopes.

The striker, who hasn't featured since Sean Dyche's first match in charge at Goodison Park on 3rd February because of a hamstring injury, has successfully come through two weeks of training and played an hour of a behind-closed-doors match against Chester on Tuesday.

Calvert-Lewin posted a tease to Instagram afterwards expressing his excitement for this weekend's clash at Selhurst Park and Dyche admitted in his press conference at Finch Farm today that the 26-year-old is "in the thinking" of the team that will line up against the Eagles.

Whether the manager opts to start him after such a long lay-off remains to be seen but Everton's need for points is becoming acute and the team needs all the firepower it can get following a run of four games without a win.

Article continues below video content

Meanwhile, the manager has received a boost in that Amadou Onana is back in training and his groin problem will be assessed before the line-up is finalised but Seamus Coleman and Ruben Vinagre remain out through injury.

Andros Townsend remains sidelined as he tries to recover from an anterior cruciate ligament tear sustained at Selhurst Park last year in the FA Cup.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb