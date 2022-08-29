The Rumour Mill

Everton had Dendoncker bid knocked back

29/08/2022



Everton reportedly tried to step up their interest in midfielder Leander Dendoncker by lodging a bid of around £8m that was rejected by Wolves.

According to The Athletic's Paddy Boyland, the Blues remain on the hunt for midfielder reinforcements following the departures to Turkey of Dele Alli and Jean-Philippe Gbamin and that Idrissa Gueye and Manchester United’s James Garner remain targets.

Gueye's move was back on again today based on reports in France and it remains to be seen whether the pursuit of Dendoncker, a player who can play defensive midfield or as an emergency centre-back, will continue if the Senegal international does indeed return this week.





