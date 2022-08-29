Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton had Dendoncker bid knocked back Lyndon Lloyd | 29/08/2022 1comment | Jump to last Everton reportedly tried to step up their interest in midfielder Leander Dendoncker by lodging a bid of around £8m that was rejected by Wolves.According to The Athletic's Paddy Boyland, the Blues remain on the hunt for midfielder reinforcements following the departures to Turkey of Dele Alli and Jean-Philippe Gbamin and that Idrissa Gueye and Manchester United’s James Garner remain targets.Gueye's move was back on again today based on reports in France and it remains to be seen whether the pursuit of Dendoncker, a player who can play defensive midfield or as an emergency centre-back, will continue if the Senegal international does indeed return this week. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Stu Darlington 1 Posted 29/08/2022 at 23:30:01 Dendonker is not a bad shout in my opinion as a DM player.Weren’t we interested in him a few years ago before he went to Wolves?£8m seems a derisory amount however,no wonder Wolves knocked it back,he’s worth more than that.Garner from Man U maybe a better long term prospect,but all seems to have gone quiet on that front.Anyone heard anything on this? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb