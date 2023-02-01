The Rumour Mill

Free agent Isco on Everton's radar

| 01/02/2023



Everton are said to be 'considering' making an offer to Isco, the former Real Madrid and Sevilla midfielder Isco who is now a free agent.

The 30-year-old signed only for Sevilla last summer but had his contract terminated by the Liga club just before Christmas with manager Jorge Sampaoli saying that he "did not meet the club's expectations".

Isco, who spent nine years at Real Madrid, many of them with former Toffee James Rodriguez, was set to join Bundesliga high flyers Union Berlin yesterday but the move collapsed when the German club baulked at certain financial terms of the deal.

That has left Isco without a club and with Everton having failed to bring anyone in during the January transfer window and the Board under heavy criticism as a result, there is a possibility that the Benalmádena player might end up at Goodison.

A terrific player at his peak, Isco has struggled with injuries in recent seasons but might make sense on a short-term, incentivised deal.

Everton are also said to be in talks with Andre Ayew, another free agent, but face competition from Nottingham Forest.

