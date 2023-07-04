Everton have lodged an offer for Almeria's Toure

Everton are one of a handful of clubs to have made concrete enquiries about striker El Bilal Toure who could leave Almeria this summer.

According to, Mohamed El Assy, the CEO of the Spanish club, the Blues have made an offer for the 21-year-old but they're not the only ones interested.

El Assy told Diario de Almeria that there are two Italian clubs also in the mix for the Malian who apparently has a release clause of €40m, although it's unlikely he would go for that high a price if Almeria decide to cash in.

“It is not only the offer from Everton.," El Assy said. "There, a new owner has bought a part of the club, but it’s not just them. Officially there are three clubs interested in El Bilal with formal offers on the table. Two of them are Italian and one is English.”

"And now we are in the middle of negotiations, which we will look at, as we are not going to broadcast them in the media.”

Everton's players return to pre-season training with no new additions to a squad that has already seen eight players leave at the end of their contracts.

A mooted move for Coventry City forward Viktor Gyökeres never materialised and the Swede now seems destined for Sporting in Portugal.

