Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton have lodged an offer for Almeria's Toure Lyndon Lloyd | 04/07/2023 67comments | Jump to last Everton are one of a handful of clubs to have made concrete enquiries about striker El Bilal Toure who could leave Almeria this summer. According to, Mohamed El Assy, the CEO of the Spanish club, the Blues have made an offer for the 21-year-old but they're not the only ones interested. El Assy told Diario de Almeria that there are two Italian clubs also in the mix for the Malian who apparently has a release clause of €40m, although it's unlikely he would go for that high a price if Almeria decide to cash in. “It is not only the offer from Everton.," El Assy said. "There, a new owner has bought a part of the club, but it’s not just them. Officially there are three clubs interested in El Bilal with formal offers on the table. Two of them are Italian and one is English.” Article continues below video content "And now we are in the middle of negotiations, which we will look at, as we are not going to broadcast them in the media.” Everton's players return to pre-season training with no new additions to a squad that has already seen eight players leave at the end of their contracts. A mooted move for Coventry City forward Viktor Gyökeres never materialised and the Swede now seems destined for Sporting in Portugal. Reader Comments (67) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mal van Schaick 1 Posted 04/07/2023 at 18:21:44 Watched his YouTube clips, and he looks decent, both creating and scoring. Holds the ball up well. Get him in. Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 04/07/2023 at 18:38:15 Mal, Maupay looks good on YouTube clips. Stu Darlington 3 Posted 04/07/2023 at 18:53:54 More names, more rumours.He may be decent, but €40M release clause? We haven't got anywhere near that to spend on one player so what could we bid? £15 - £20M max. That should scare competitors off!Let's be realistic. Loans, players out of contract, youth team promotions, bargain basement buys who may or may not make the grade – that is the market we are shopping in.I read today that Swansea were looking at swapping Piroe for Simms; I don't really get that. Maybe it's a contractual thing, but I wonder if there's anything we don't know?It wouldn't surprise me if we ended up with some moblle lighthouse like Adams, Woods or Barnes on the last day. Real Dyche players, them! Shane Corcoran 4 Posted 04/07/2023 at 19:07:02 I’m glad he’s not going to broadcast it on the media. Paul Kossoff 5 Posted 04/07/2023 at 19:11:57 He scored seven goals in 21 league games last season as Almeria narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga. We want a proven striker with Premier League experience, even for one season, to keep us away from the Bottom 6. Ain't going to happen at that price. Mike Keating 6 Posted 04/07/2023 at 19:16:53 Agree with Stu.We're being used as an agent's stalking horse on a player who might just turn out to be the next Ramirez.We don't have that kind of money any more. Kim Vivian 7 Posted 04/07/2023 at 19:25:19 I haven't heard of this fella. All comments above seem credible but, by all accounts, any fee would be on the drip – 3 or 4 stage payments. Notwithstanding that, my son, who tipped me off to this yesterday and who is quite savvy about some of the more obscure players floating around La Liga etc, also knows nothing about him, so I wait to be enlightened by the ToffeeWeb scouting team on here.Certainly not relying on YouTube. Sam Hoare 8 Posted 04/07/2023 at 19:35:24 No-one on here knows exactly what our financial situation is. But I reckon it's not quite so grim as many would believe.Any fee would be paid in instalments so probably only talking about £10M up front.El Bilal Toure is an interesting young player who definitely resembles a young Calvert-Lewin in some respects though I'd say he's a bit quicker and not quite as dominant in the air. He's exactly the sort of player we should be chasing, young but not totally unproven and with high potential. I reckon he'd be able to contribute now and also improve with time. More Lukaku than Sandro.He cost Almeria only £7M last summer and we really need to start finding talents before they have one good season and quadruple in price. That being said, if we could get him for nearer £20M, I think he'd prove a useful player. Plenty of options out there though. Fran Mitchell 9 Posted 04/07/2023 at 19:39:49 Paul, who is this proven Premier League striker we're going to be able to sign? I cannot think of a single proven Premier League goalscoring striker who could possibly be considered a reasonable option.No idea about this lad, never heard of him until this rumour, but guess that's what scouts are for.Very likely anyone we sign is going to be paid for in various instalments, and that will push up the overall fee. But it's the boat we're in.Also, any striker who has already proven to be prolific in La Liga, Ligue 1 or the like, is very unlikely to be a feasible target.Anyone we get will either be: old, best years gone, last paycheck, or young, raw, and gambles. Tony Everan 10 Posted 04/07/2023 at 19:49:07 How's his rectus femoris? The player does look like an excellent prospect but we have to be very careful to not sign someone who is going to have recurrences of injuries. He's had surgery in March and 3 months out recovering.For someone who has pace to burn, it's a worry that this muscle or tendon in the quadriceps, the tendon attaching the hip, will fail again. Before we go splashing this kind of money, there needs to be a total confidence from the best medical consultants Moshiri can hire, that this injury can reliably be totally healed. Joe McMahon 11 Posted 04/07/2023 at 19:52:41 Where does this bollox come from? No way can we afford him, and if he's worth having, he won't come to a club that's always fighting relegation. We couldn't even compete with Forest and Bournemouth last season for players. Sick of this club, it's slowly killing us over many years.Sam, I love your optimism but, after decades of Kenwright, I'm done. Dale Self 12 Posted 04/07/2023 at 20:01:06 Rectus? Damn near killed us! Paul Tran 13 Posted 04/07/2023 at 20:04:07 There are rumours that we are interested considering looking at the possibility of buying some players.I wouldn't get too agitated with all this guesswork. Let them keep pulling the names out of their hats. Better for the blood pressure and sanity.Wait till they're pictured in the shirt once they're confirmed! Shane Corcoran 14 Posted 04/07/2023 at 20:07:54 Bit harsh Joe, but he comes from Mali, as you asked. Geoff Lambert 15 Posted 04/07/2023 at 20:11:03 Tony, I expect he will be bought to partner Calvert-Lewin… On the treatment table. David Bromwell 16 Posted 04/07/2023 at 20:11:37 Given our current management structure, just who will be leading the negotiations? Doesn't fill me with any confidence; still, normal service as usual. Barry Hesketh 17 Posted 04/07/2023 at 20:18:16 I don't know what all the angst is about, he's probably Championship-level at best.If he's better than that, then our resident sages will say he's not going to come to Everton because like, well, it's not a very good club, is it? Dale Self 18 Posted 04/07/2023 at 20:23:19 I saw him before the injury and made note of his quality but cannot remember his skill set. This is our market I think. Young players proven at smaller clubs in Europe's better leagues He is possibly moving from a la Liga yo-yo team to an underperforming Premier League club. I think his motivation and our market for moving him on makes sense here. It is a gamble as Tony points out, but I'm with this one if the physios approve. Dale Self 19 Posted 04/07/2023 at 20:51:27 Definitely worth the offer in my retarded opinion. Toure's release clause was £34M and we tabled an offer of £21M. Scott Montgomery 20 Posted 04/07/2023 at 21:05:52 Can't see us bringing anyone in until early August, when other clubs are having their fire sales and loan out those no longer required after their busy off-season of purchases. The window where we got Townsend and Gray for a sack of spuds and a punnet of strawberries will be the model once again. Dale Self 21 Posted 04/07/2023 at 21:06:24 Retracting that now that I'm reading a conflicting report that we are paying the £34M. Sorry bout that. Looks like Fulham and Forest were also in for him so I still like it. £21M was the offer from Atalanta that resulted in talks previous to this action. Stu Darlington 22 Posted 04/07/2023 at 21:13:25 Great, another prospective target with a serious underlying injury problem.We should really push the boat out on this one, we need him to complete the set!! Ray Roche 23 Posted 04/07/2023 at 21:13:26 Interesting quote from their CEO:“There, a new owner has bought a part of the club, but it's not just them.”Must be the MSP people he's talking about as if it's actually happened. Dale Self 24 Posted 04/07/2023 at 21:44:49 Something was said while structuring the fee. Sounds like it is up to Toure at this point. Deborah Maria 25 Posted 04/07/2023 at 21:57:33 Is Edin Dzeko still playing and is he available?He could do a job for a season. Dale Self 26 Posted 04/07/2023 at 22:08:54 Ray, I’m reading “it’s not just them” as reference to the other two clubs who have tabled offers for Toure, both of them Italian. Mike Hayes 27 Posted 04/07/2023 at 22:49:43 Who cares who we do sign - I can’t wait to hear who we “almost” signed - we tried to sign Kane - Messi was up for it - We like the look of Haaland now but he’s developed a Manc accent and wouldn’t fit in 🥳🤷🥸🤡 Eric Myles 28 Posted 05/07/2023 at 04:16:32 Sounds like Chairman Bill's usual modus operandi, there's a €40 million release clause so we'll make a concrete offer of €10 million and say we tried! Mick Davies 29 Posted 05/07/2023 at 05:16:05 Big Dunc's available. Maybe he could don the No 9 shirt again, and bring back the good times. I'm sure Mr Teary would approve, and it would suit our transfer policy Gary Brown 31 Posted 05/07/2023 at 08:15:37 I’m in favour of looking for one quality striker to not only cover DCL but really compete with him. I actually believe over the next year we’ll see a lot more of Dom. Call me a skeptic or an optimist (even I’m not sure which) but next summer he enters final year of contract so this year much more important to him and his future. I think we can get by with just one because I also think it’s time to give Cannon a real shot too. At least between now and January anyway. Whether he gets the shot may depend on how right I am about DCL I guess. However, the striker we bring in must be reliable and not injury prone. Some comments on here are concerning regarding this boy. Maybe a Beto or Balogun offers alternative. Outside of that it’s going to be about bargains and value. Can’t see us paying £21m for a Gnonto unless Gray went to Saudi for similar sums. Maybe we can swing the £3m for a Rodrigo, or convince a Summerville/Ndoye (and their clubs) to come for reasonable fees. A diallo on loan, or a Adama Traore on a free would be good too. That’d be right mid and covered, so for me just a LB on loan for a year, and a Begovic 2.0 to find for buttons. Would be AWESOME if we could sort all this over the next week or two, but as always the big boys have distorted the market early. I don’t expect any of it to be done (maybe with one exception) until last few days of window when selling clubs start lowering values…..and unfortunately demand and competition from buying clubs then goes through the roof. Sam Hoare 32 Posted 05/07/2023 at 08:32:10 It encourages me that at least we seem to be targeting and identifying the right type of players. Last summer we were supposedly close to Kudus and Gibbs White as well as Beto and Gyokeres. And this summer we’ve been strongly linked with Gnonto, Bilal Toure and Summerville.Young talent with something to prove and able to make an impact straight away. On affordable wages. (It’s the wages that have really killed us more than the transfer fees)If we had focused more on this route than overpriced and overpaid ‘proven’ players that Moshiri targeted when he arrived things might be quite different. Jack Convery 34 Posted 05/07/2023 at 08:50:56 Last season he played 26 games and in only 11 of them, did he last more than 70 minutes. He's played twice since the muscle injury. The previous season he played 22 games, playing for over 70 minutes on 10 occasions. He was out with a hamstring injury for 4 games, though he was not in the squad for the next 5 games. He was also not in the squad for 3 earlier games in the season and in the very next game picked up the hamstring injury.They bought him in September 2022 for £8m and less than a year later they want to sell him - hmmm.Surely this is a loan to buy, situation, given his injury record. Maybe his fellow Mali international team mate can have a word - Doucoure.Buyer beware !! Jerome Shields 35 Posted 05/07/2023 at 08:57:06 My post on Toure is based on his injury history and a report that he is not playing at the moment. Other reports talk of a solid season, 7 goals, and Fulham and other Clubs after him. Steve Byles 36 Posted 05/07/2023 at 09:04:04 Hopefully if he joins us, he can have a great season or two and we can flip him for a big profit. As is the Brighton way, we need one or two big sales each year so we can kick on to the next level. Denis Richardson 37 Posted 05/07/2023 at 10:14:40 Can't say I'm too surprised but with just 5 weeks until KO it's amazing we've yet to sign a single player. The gaps in the squad were obvious many many months ago and plans could/should have been made a long time ago to get fresh legs in - transfer or loans.Of the players gone, the first team hasn't really been impacted. Other than Mina the others were really just back-up or didn't contribute as injured. However, we really really need to get a striker in. Surely we're not going to get to the first game with no one new in?Days go by and hardly any important news coming out of the clubThen again, needs were obvious 12 months ago and we signed Maupay! Tom Bowers 38 Posted 05/07/2023 at 11:27:28 We live in hope that positive improvements will be made but I doubt it will come from the transfer market.The wage bill has been eased a little but as long as we are good enough to hold on to the likes of Maupay then we will never be good enough. Laurie Hartley 39 Posted 05/07/2023 at 12:22:27 This may result in howls of disdain but I think we should offer Alfredo Morelos some sort of a deal. Nick Page 40 Posted 05/07/2023 at 12:57:30 Twenty points next season will be a miracle. Shane Corcoran 41 Posted 05/07/2023 at 13:30:16 Laurie, you are quite correct in your prediction. My throat is red raw. Tony Abrahams 42 Posted 05/07/2023 at 13:31:28 It all becomes pretty clear once you remember the innovation of our board and their 120-point plan, Nick! Steve Brown 43 Posted 05/07/2023 at 13:39:39 We have taken £130 million in transfer fees from the sale of Richarlison, Kean and Gordon in the last 12 months. We have also removed £310,000 a week off the wage bill, and could remove another £290,000 a week if we can move on Alli, Gomes and Gbamin (big ‘if’). Therefore, I agree with Sam that I don't think our financial situation is a perilous as it was 2 years ago. That being said, transfer funds will be tight again this summer so we need to find value in the market and not pay extortionate fees. The time to buy Toure was before his move to Almeria, and I am not sure he represents value at the level of his buy-out clause. If clubs like Almeria can find them, then I am sure they are on our radar.I think the issue is a cultural preference for bigger names and more tried and tested young talent. For the supporters, if we do buy young players we have to accept that the transfers might not always pay off. John Chambers 44 Posted 05/07/2023 at 13:55:07 Steve #43. I agree from an FFP perspective we should be in a better position than the last couple of seasons, but don’t forget we did spend £60m or so last season as well as the money we got on. The other financial issue over transfers beyond FFP is cash flow. I suspect the costs of servicing our debt means we have little spare cash to actually pay for a transfer Paul Hewitt 45 Posted 05/07/2023 at 13:58:50 Steve@43. I think the 130 million raised will hardly scratch the surface of the financial crisis we are in. Kim Vivian 46 Posted 05/07/2023 at 14:13:50 I don't mind them actually and geographically if not emotively they are my closest PL club these days. I also know a few supporters who are decent people but reading post 36 I am saddened that we now have to aspire to the likes of Brighton. Christopher Timmins 47 Posted 05/07/2023 at 14:31:16 Steve # 43While our position may have improved over the past year, commencing with the sale of Charlie, I doubt if we are out the hole, black hole, that our owner and management team dug for us. Dale Self 48 Posted 05/07/2023 at 14:36:41 Steve 43, good points but the timing is due to our rebuild. We have enough in place to create value with Toure. One season ago we could have brought him in and stunted his growth. This is the part of the sequence we are trying to reclaim, buying players before the Premier League premium is attached to them. We have enough young talent and the right kind of manager but it will take a couple of windows. And Steve if you are going to continue writing sensible posts you may need to get an article going. Joe Digney 49 Posted 05/07/2023 at 14:40:55 Think the talk of a bid being made was all premature bobble reckons. Loads of big clubs interested too apparently, player has multiple agents too so deal just sounds too messy. Jay Harris 50 Posted 05/07/2023 at 14:46:30 I am not excited by any of the strikers we are being linked with except maybe Gyokeres but it looks like he is off to Sporting (His choice) anyway.None of them seems to offer more than a raw Ellis Simms and that is very disturbing. Remember Tosun, Ramirez and Moise Kean almost 100m wasted.I hate to say it but an old and tired Lukaku would do a better short term job than some of these players that were being associated with. Sean Roe 51 Posted 05/07/2023 at 15:02:57 The players we seem to get linked with are also wanted by a string of other clubs, and as sad as it is we are not going to be top of any players list currently.I hope we get some bodies in soon so they can gel with the squad as much as possible, we need to hit the ground running. Dale Self 52 Posted 05/07/2023 at 15:05:02 Joe 49 we are one of three clubs who’ve tabled an offer meeting the release clause Jay 50 I’m not often interested in la Liga play but this kid had me watching and cheering a team in a red kit. That is rare. chris mcdonagh 53 Posted 05/07/2023 at 15:23:01 Swansea mate just texted. Piroe on way for 6 million and Simms. 44 goals in 2 seasons, 23yo, skilful and clinical but lacks pace apparently. Hopefully get him in for the bleep tests. Stu Darlington 54 Posted 05/07/2023 at 15:38:21 Anyone know if Ineahacho of Leicester is available? Maybe worth a punt if we could get him for a reasonable amount? Andrew Ellams 55 Posted 05/07/2023 at 15:40:05 Stu, it sounds like he's Forest bound Stu Darlington 56 Posted 05/07/2023 at 15:46:32 Pity that Andrew.Forest more attractive than us again! Says it all. John Chambers 57 Posted 05/07/2023 at 17:10:01 Looked at Iheanacho's record the other day when there was talk of him going to Forest. 42 goals in 196 Premier League games, an even worse return than Maupay in the Premier League before joining us, so I don't see him being an answer. Mike Gaynes 58 Posted 05/07/2023 at 17:25:51 John #57, I don't go by number of games... in his case lots of those were brief sub appearances. Iheanacho scores a goal every 186 minutes on the Premier League pitch, which isn't a bad return at all. Certainly much better than Maupay, who before joining us was putting up a goal every 272 minutes in the Premier League. John Brooks 59 Posted 05/07/2023 at 17:37:01 Must admit that it's fun speculating about who we'd like to come to the club and who we'd like to leave. Who we'd sign and for what price. But, there's a couple of things that bug me. Those who post saying 'we can't afford that much' or we're not going for someone. How are they so certain we can't afford them? I think that very few people are in on what we have to spend, and they are unlikely to post on here about it.Those who say 'OMG we missed out on X' or 'We should have made an effort'. Much as I love the club, sometimes the player just doesn't want to come here, no matter how much we wanted him. Also missing out on a player at the beginning of the window, doesn't mean we're going to get relegated next season. Wait till the window closes and then comment on what has happened — and not on supposition. Andrew Brookfield 60 Posted 05/07/2023 at 17:37:46 Sam at 32, I agree 100%. Thelwell's targets have performed well, even if his signings have been mixed. The strategy is right, we just need to improve the execution.Ineancho isn't a bad player, but he's not what we need, and he's never going to be sold for a significant profit. He's just another Wellbeck John Burns 61 Posted 05/07/2023 at 18:02:29 Just saw this on the official site: ‘Everton have signed 25 year old striker, Piemonte, from AC Milan'. Although, I'd never heard of him, I thought he must be half-decent to be part of the Champions League finalist squad. The signings have started!! However, turns out ‘he is a she' who has signed for the girls' team. When will the pain stop? Jay Harris 62 Posted 05/07/2023 at 18:09:34 Only Everton could do that to you, John.Headline news signing a women's team striker, for fuck's sake. Alex Gray 63 Posted 05/07/2023 at 18:13:16 Fell for the exact same thing, John. Didn't get excited as I'd never heard the name before but was still somehow annoyed when it was for the Women's team… haha. Barry Hesketh 64 Posted 05/07/2023 at 18:29:56 It's not just Everton though, is it? I'm sick of reading headlines on various outlets that "this or that club, sign this or that player" only to find it's all about the women's teams. Why can't they be separated into Men's and Women's headlines? I notice that the Women are trying to persuade the authorities to allow live televised games at 3pm on a Saturday in order to boost their gates. Yours truly, Diana Saw, who has no objection to women playing the sport but does object to having the men's game being used to further the profile of the women's game. Martin Farrington 65 Posted 05/07/2023 at 20:47:47 We have just signed a striker 🥳 Martina Piemonte.She seems well better than Maupay, from her figures. Ok she is a lady, but we could be the first club in history to have a mixed sexes first team. We just don't tell anyone.Maybe give it try.Call her Martin and give her a fake moustache and beard 🤷🏻Worth a try 😁 David Currie 66 Posted 06/07/2023 at 01:41:58 We should try and get Mason Greenwood on loan for a year if United don't want to keep him.I heard Roma are in for him and maybe he wants out of England for a year. Andrew Brookfield 67 Posted 06/07/2023 at 14:06:36 Sam at 32, agree 100%. Thelwell's targets have performed well, even if his signings have been mixed. The strategy is right, we just need to improve the execution.Ineancho isn't a bad player, but he's not what we need, and he's never going to be sold for a significant profit. He's just another Welbeck. Tom Bowers 68 Posted 06/07/2023 at 14:44:53 Getting fringe players from other clubs just won't cut it.We have had far too many in recent seasons who have failed miserably.I know that finances don't allow Everton to compete for the class acts, especially strikers who come at a premium, but surely we have experienced scouting to unearth some gems like other clubs outside the Top ^ seem to do. (Or do we?) Alan J Thompson 69 Posted 06/07/2023 at 18:01:23 Martin (#65); We had someone called Martina under Koeman, didn't work out despite being the national team captain. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb