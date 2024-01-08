Season › 2023-24 › News Stan Mills stretched off with serious knee injury Michael Kenrick 08/01/2024 2comments | Jump to last Everton loanee Stan Mills was stretchered off with a serious knee injury sustained in Oxford Utd's 6 - 2 FA Cup defeat at Coventry City on Saturday and was subsequently taken to hospital. Mills had come on as a half-time sub and the incident occurred deep into added time when he twisted awkwardly in the act of shooting. Utd's manager Des Buckingham said: “It’s horrible to see any player carried off on a stretcher, clutching his knee. “I’m not a medical expert and I don’t even think that the guys who have taken him off will know exactly what it might be, but all we can do is surround him with the care of the medical team. “Coventry have been extremely helpful with their medical team, and they’ve taken him off to the hospital, and he’s with his parents and some of our staff, so he’s in the best care he can be. Once we get some information on him, we’ll share that.” Article continues below video content The Everton U21 player has been on loan with Oxford Utd since the beginning of the season and has made 27 appearances for them but now there are concerns that his season is over and he is likely to return to Finch Farm for his extended recovery. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Danny O’Neill 1 Posted 08/01/2024 at 10:34:21 I, like most, hope this isn't as bad as it sounds.I don't watch the Under-21s too much, but he has impressed me when I have done, alongside Warrington, who I also believe is injured. Dave Abrahams 2 Posted 08/01/2024 at 10:35:01 I hope, like McNeil's injury, that it's not too serious. Stan has good potential to make it at Everton. Best of luck, lad, and I hope you are back playing soon. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb