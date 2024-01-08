08/01/2024

Everton loanee Stan Mills was stretchered off with a serious knee injury sustained in Oxford Utd's 6 - 2 FA Cup defeat at Coventry City on Saturday and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Mills had come on as a half-time sub and the incident occurred deep into added time when he twisted awkwardly in the act of shooting. Utd's manager Des Buckingham said: “It’s horrible to see any player carried off on a stretcher, clutching his knee.

“I’m not a medical expert and I don’t even think that the guys who have taken him off will know exactly what it might be, but all we can do is surround him with the care of the medical team.

“Coventry have been extremely helpful with their medical team, and they’ve taken him off to the hospital, and he’s with his parents and some of our staff, so he’s in the best care he can be. Once we get some information on him, we’ll share that.”

The Everton U21 player has been on loan with Oxford Utd since the beginning of the season and has made 27 appearances for them but now there are concerns that his season is over and he is likely to return to Finch Farm for his extended recovery.

