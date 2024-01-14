14/01/2024

Everton are expecting to be referred to an independent commission for a second year running alongside Nottingham Forest for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules, according to The Athletic.

David Ornstein reports that the belief is that both clubs will be charged by the League for excessive spending, even though Everton have a positive net-spend in the transfer market for the past three windows.

If true, it would contradict the noise emanating from the club earlier this month that the Blues would be in compliance for the last financial year which ran to June 2023 but would confirm rumours at Goodison Park during today's game against Aston Villa of a suspended 10-point deduction.

Under the Premier League's new protocol, designed to expedite the adjudication process so that penalties can be applied in the same season, clubs had to submit their preliminary accounts by the end of December.

According to Ornstein, the submitted accounts are expected to show Forest in breach having spent over £250m on new signings since they were promoted in 2021 while Everton's expenditure on the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will have ensured that they remain above the threshold.

Effectively, however, any charge by the Premier League and judgement of guilt by a new commission would punish the Toffees twice for two of the last three seasons and would come on top of the 10-point deduction the club have already received and against which they are fighting with an appeal set to be heard in the coming weeks.

