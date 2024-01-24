Season › 2023-24 › News Lampard lifts the lid on his crisis-stricken last months at Everton Lyndon Lloyd 24/01/2024 33comments | Jump to last Frank Lampard has spoken for the first time in detail about his experiences managing Everton during the difficult period between the 2022 World Cup and the time he was sacked, admitting that at times he felt like the next crisis was just around the corner. The Chelsea playing legend was dismissed by the Blues a year ago this week and he appeared once more on The Overlap with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and guests to discuss his time at Goodison Park and his hopes for the future. Lampard’s position at Everton became untenable following a miserable run of results that returned just two points from a possible 27 between late October 2022 and the third week of January 2023. As he explained on this week’s episode of The Overlap, he in no way wanted to downplay the fact that he failed to get results on the pitch but he admitted it was a challenge working at a club that was “not joined up” in terms of the competing influences and divisions both within the boardroom where Bill Kenwright and ex-CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale held sway but also where owner Farhad Moshiri was concerned. Article continues below video content Lampard described the chaos when the transfer window opened during his final month at the club as being illustrative of the difficulties both he and the club faced, in terms of a lack of synergy among the hierarchy and Everton battling to work within the constraints of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules. “Denise (Barrett-Baxendale), my CEO, was incredible trying to really put in a football plan,” the Londoner explained, “but at the same time we got to the point where, come January, we’re struggling for results after the World Cup and one of the problems I found at Everton was that we were trying to work a football plan. “Kevin Thelwell came in as sporting director, Denise was putting forward a football [and] recruitment plan — what are we working towards? We’re working towards it but the minute January comes, it’s like the Wild West. “Agents and everyone [asking] what’s it going to be, who can we bring in? We were struggling to be able spend money anyway because of the FFP situation. I desperately wanted to bring in players and even after I left, it was another week, Sean [Dyche] came in and couldn't make any moves anyway. “So there was a lot of tension at the club and there was a build-up through that. It would have been a build-up from a few years. “I felt from the minute I came in until the minute I left it was almost like we’re in a bit of a crisis but there's going to be another crisis. That was quite difficult. We managed it when we stayed up that year and built confidence and feeling and got over the line with that but in the second season to the end, it was challenging. “There was definitely a different strategy from the owner to what the Chairman's idea was about it, to what Denise's was. I think some of it would have been their own determination to see it through. “The Chairman was a tough man, a strong man. Denise was working to get the stadium over the line — which is going to change the club going forward, hopefully — and working with us to try and get players. “They were working their own way in a direction on the ground, Denise particularly for me at the training ground, always trying to work forward and solve problems. We got a few players over the line [in the 2022 summer window during] which Denise was absolutely scraping, doing everything, communicating with the Premier League because we were [toeing] a tight line. “So, I think they were just doing their job and understand why it would have hurt them deep down, being Evertonians, not being able to go to games. “Had mistakes been made by different people? Of course they had been but I think there was a genuine good nature to them in wanting to try to keep the club in the league and trying to keep the club moving forward.” The second charge brought against Everton by the League for alleged breaches of PSR is believed to have been largely grounded in the summer of 2022 when Lampard and Thelwell tried to upgrade parts of the team following the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur that June. Carragher asked the former Toffees boss about the communication and relationship with the Premier League during this period. “There were a lot of details,” Lampard said. “When Richarlison left, we all knew it was happening because it had to happen. “There was a bit of wiggle room to bring in some players. My view at the back end of the season was that we'd stayed up, the squad needed a lot of work and it wasn't just the idea of bringing players in but getting players to move on. "Some of those players were at an age in their career where they'd signed long contracts and were not going to go anywhere. The practical nature of any football club is sometimes you were then a bit hamstrung by that. Intentions were great of trying to bring players in but the reality is we were never going to do it. "I was never really privy [to the conversations with the Premier League]; I would get feedback off it. I think [the authorities] were amicable to a point, but there were clear lines of what we could do at that time." The Overlap: Stick to Football, Episode 16 Reader Comments (33) Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 24/01/2024 at 12:00:47 "Things at Everton were not joined up"Very profound, Frank! Michael Kenrick 2 Posted 24/01/2024 at 12:05:09 Interesting how well he speaks of Denise Barrett-Baxendale, and her work in trying to get players in. Also, the well-known problem of how difficult it was to shift some of the players he didn't want.Also, Gary Neville: "Sean Dyche, a very successful manager… 28% win rate" Er...??? Brian Harrison 4 Posted 24/01/2024 at 12:36:27 Michael,I also found it interesting how low a win rate the British managers have to many of the top foreign managers. As you say Sean Dyche is very low at 28%. Lampard wasn't much higher and neither was Allardyce. Brian Harrison 5 Posted 24/01/2024 at 12:45:30 Lampard said that most evenings he was on the phone to the owner, then the chairman, then Denise Barrett-Baxendale. He said that she did everything she could to bring everything together — maybe some on here may have judged her more harshly than she deserved. I think the overall picture of our club is one that is always in turmoil, and even Dyche has hinted at such during his time in charge. Dave Abrahams 6 Posted 24/01/2024 at 12:54:06 I stuck with for most of the programme, don't know how long it lasted, but I found it annoying that Lampard praised the input of Kenwright – did he call him Mr Everton at one point? I wasn't sure because of the accent. Also Carragher, who should have known better, saying along with Lampard how much it hurt Kenwright and Denise not to be allowed to watch the team, never mentioning the truth of that. Lampard saying we engaged with the fans who helped to rally the team at the end of the season… engaged with the fans? We dragged the fuckin' team, along with Lampard and his coaches, over the line to stay up.What Jill Scott was there for, God only knows… you can't help your personality but she was boring and never said one interesting thing while she sat there. Paul Hewitt 7 Posted 24/01/2024 at 13:43:40 Crap manager. Not arsed what he says. Would have definitely took us down. Jerome Shields 8 Posted 24/01/2024 at 13:51:02 Dave #6,I didn't think Lampard was that good of a manager. My first impression of this is Lampard is trying to look as if he knows what he is talking about. He was well in with Kenwright & Co but he will never be any use as a manager. He will end up on the pundit gravy train and that is what he is pitching at. Carragher and Keane are not worth listening to. I have no comment regarding Jill Scott... Neville is just adding to his business empire; he will replace Gary Lineker. Ian Wright was quiet about being misled.There was a briefing meeting beforehand. I just am not interested in their opinions anymore.ToffeeWeb is a lot more real and informative. Michael Kenrick 9 Posted 24/01/2024 at 13:51:43 Yea, Dave, lots to feel a little dubious about. And by half-way through, they've gone full-bore into the cursed "Golden Generation" who won nothing for England and are now winning nothing as managers.Boring. I was sold on Brian's glowing recommendation… 45 minutes of my life I'll never get back!Can't believe the plethora of clickbait sites on NewsNow who have just picked up on any old throwaway sentence from this lot… Sam Hoare 12 Posted 24/01/2024 at 14:16:50 Lampard was a dreadful manager who was indebted to some inspired performances from Pickford to get even as many points as we did. A poor appointment and evidence that the people who run football clubs should not always listen to fans (or at least what they graffiti on bedsheets). Under his stewardship we giving up tons of chances at the back whilst (as ever) struggling to create much up front. I was never that impressed by what he had done at Chelsea or Derby; though in fairness he did speak quite well and brought the fans onside at least. Brian Harrison 13 Posted 24/01/2024 at 14:17:00 MichaelGuess you didnt enjoy it as much as I did, I think Neville is by far the best pundit on television, and he always has had a soft spot for Everton. One of the few who openly criticizes the Premier league and was the most vocal of any pundit about our 10 point deduction.I thought it was good to hear what was actually going on at Goodison at the time, as most sign non disclosure agreements but seems Frank didn't. What is quite evident is that Moshiri is and was a disaster for our club. As I said earlier I wasnt a fan of Lampard but I think he tells it as he perceived it was for his time at Everton. He said DBB was excellent and Kenwright was very supportive, and as a manager thats all you can ask. Just a pity the man with the money didnt listen. Brendan McLaughlin 14 Posted 24/01/2024 at 14:21:47 Agree Brian #13His comments on the dynamic, or lack of, between Moshiri, Kenwright and DBB were interesting. Felt it echoed the views expressed by Brands some time back concerning the difficulties he himself faced trying to do his role. It also dispels to some extent the notion of Moshiri as an "absentee landlord" type.Lampard also agreed with the suggestion that the Everton Board were often preoccupied with reigning Moshiri in. That's a view that doesn't often gain much traction on ToffeeWeb. Michael Kenrick 15 Posted 24/01/2024 at 14:25:11 I felt he just tickled the surface there, Brian. A lot of chatter but very little substance. In reality, he probably went as far as he could in saying what a shit show it was. "Wild West" once the transfer window opened — you can interpret anything into that. But obviously not good. Brian Williams 16 Posted 24/01/2024 at 14:46:58 Frank behaved as you'd expect anyone who hopes to have another mangers position would.He was diplomatic while trying to get across the complete and utter car wreck that was/is Everton.Just reinforces what we already know to be honest. Mike Doyle 17 Posted 24/01/2024 at 14:52:30 Michael 2] I was interested to hear that too - plus his respect for Seamus Coleman remains high. Dave Cashen 18 Posted 24/01/2024 at 14:59:53 Lampard may not be a good football coach, but he is an intelligent man.like Brian, I was enjoying it. Until the panel got onto their favourite subject - Themselves.There were no great revelations. I think we all know how difficult it is to move average players on when they are on long contracts and wages they could never get elsewhere.We didnt need him to tell us how much more structured a club Man City are either.What I found fascinating was the way he defended Kenwright and DBB whilst being perfectly happy to identify Moshiri as a drunken sailor.I could`nt agree more with Dave @6. If the passionate support of the faithful hadn`t dragged the team over the line. Franks CV would look very different today. How soon they forget Rob Dolby 19 Posted 24/01/2024 at 16:03:37 Benitez 100% would have taken us down.Credit where it is due, Lampard's appointment did galvanise the fan base and got us over the line in a night that he mentioned as being a massive highlight for him.That Palace game is up there with Wimbledon in my eyes.The 2nd season he had to go as he wasn't getting the best out of what we had, shame really as the lpool fans hated him. If he wants to get back into management he would be best starting at a lower level to learn the hard way.He was never going to slag off anyone at the club, no ex manager ever does. Eddie Dunn 20 Posted 24/01/2024 at 16:08:04 Lampard is simply a nice guy, who had doors opened for him by his Dad and his Uncle and developed into an excellent player.His fame as a player with Chelsea and good contacts got him jobs that he wasnot qualified for. He was a car-crash at Everton. All the bollocks about him "getting" us and yet he has managed to delude himself that he saved us, when it was the fans and the players.Remember that he fell out with Doucoure, who has proved to be intsrumental in most of our wins. How we might have survived with a greater margin if Frank had played him.The stories of financial mismanagement and our current predicament suit him down to the ground. By the way his assistant Joe Edwards is the manager of Milwall and his win percentage is...28%. Stephen Vincent 21 Posted 24/01/2024 at 16:13:26 Brian #5, He said that she did everything she could to bring everything together — maybe some on here may have judged her more harshly than she deserved.Trouble was she was totally out of her depth. She would have had trouble steering a ship on calm waters let alone one heading for the rocks.Not challenging the clearly falsified assault allegations did her no favours what so ever, she was clearly a creature of Kenwright. Then she adds insult to injury by taking a substantial pay out when she 'resigns' and refusing to give evidence to the PL Commission.She may have been great at running a £5m a year not for profit, but a £180m ailing football club, not a hope in the hell she helped to create. She was CEO for God's sake yet apparently failed to spot or advise on Everton's approaching inability to meet P&S regulations. Did she not read the monthly management accounts that Ingles should have given her, or maybe she did and was too proud to admit that she didn't have a clue what they meant.If it was up to me I would be instructing solicitors to start proceedings for a breach of the 2006 Companies Act. Kieran Kinsella 22 Posted 24/01/2024 at 16:25:55 StephenI was thinking the same thing. Doing everything she could to bring in players. like the ones that put us over the top for FFP. Her job isn't to sign players her job is to ensure the smooth running of the whole club. On that basis she was an utter failure. Dave Abrahams 23 Posted 24/01/2024 at 16:32:24 Brendan (14), I thought Brands was doing okay, who brought him onto the Board? I’d say Kenwright and after that he was another puppet like the rest of them were under Kenwright.Moshiri was in Monaco leaving the running of the club to Kenwright and his cronies. Denise was doing her best to help the Board ? what she know about football, she would have done better, not financially, if she had stayed doing the charity side of the club but I’m not even sure she was very good at that, she was like her master, she knew how to look after herself and did very well like him financially. Stephen Vincent 24 Posted 24/01/2024 at 16:40:53 Agreed Kieran,In line with other failing CEOs she should hand back her MBE and resign her much used Honorary Professorship at Hope University. Jay Harris 25 Posted 24/01/2024 at 16:45:56 In summary Frank a nice guy but total failure at being a manager.DBB nice caring woman but total failure as CEO of a football clubMoshiri nice guy but just a puppet for the Oligarch and not a clue how to run any business.BK - RIP - nothing more to say.Grant Ingles - Inappropriately called an accountantGraeme Sharp good player but toerag as a fans liaison and director of EFC.Seamus Coleman - would put them all to shame both as a person and a leader. Brian Hennessy 26 Posted 24/01/2024 at 16:49:26 A failed manager who is now looking for his next job. Of course he is going to speak glowingly about our inept former Chairman and CEO, it's the people in those positions who are going to give him his next job, safe in the knowledge that when he fails again, Frank won't throw them under the bus. Les Callan 27 Posted 24/01/2024 at 16:55:43 Stephen. I’m no supporter of DBB, but are you sure she refused to give evidence. I think I’ve read somewhere that she wasn’t asked. Tom Bowers 28 Posted 24/01/2024 at 17:16:14 Some great players never become great managers but circumstances are different for everyone.Recent years have seen Lampard and Rooney fail and Gerrard (who had an easy job in Scotland) also failed at Villa once he stepped up to the higher level.However the experience gained could be invaluable for these people when the right opportunity presents itself. (if they are lucky).Moyes has been around the houses since leaving Goodison but after failing at Manure chances are he hasn't got what it takes although the Hammers aren't that bad.Of course many clubs top brass blame the manager immediately results go awry so it is a no win situation for any manager.To be successful any manager needs plenty of financial clout to secure the best available players and it is borne out at Analfield and the Etihad where the respective managers have everything they need to help them maintain powerful squad's in depth. Lyndon Lloyd 29 Posted 24/01/2024 at 17:23:49 Michael, success isn’t just measured in win rates. It can be relative. Sean Dyche’s remit at Burnley was to keep a relatively small club (by today’s standards) in the Premier League, which he did for a decade on a shoestring budget and even got them into Europe.His initial job at Everton was to keep the club in the top light which he did... just. And his job this season is more or less the same, albeit in more difficult circumstances, given the points deduction.So far, so good. Bill Gall 30 Posted 24/01/2024 at 17:31:30 Watched the video. I'm not going to try and defend anyone, but what came out was not unexpected. When the majority of supporters were on about sacking the board, I said then, they were not the problem; the owner Moshiri was the problem. It does not matter what you do, if the owner says "You do what I say," your hands are tied. I am not excusing the board for mistakes that they made, to me, they would have had more backbone if they had resigned if they were not being allowed to do what their position allowed them to do.The other major point that came out was managers not being given enough time to bring in the players he wanted to build a team. Transfering players he did not want, to bring in the type of player he wanted.It sounds like Moshiri wanted to become an orchestra despite being a one-man band. There has to be a stand sometime a manager has to be given time, not to just avoid relegation but to build a team that will stabilize a league position that concentrates more on trophies than relegation. Mark Ryan 31 Posted 24/01/2024 at 17:32:58 "It was like the Wild West," says Lampard; no shit, Sherlock! Moshiri playing Marshall P Nut and Kenwright as the Rumpo Kid. Both idiots who strolled around the club like some big shots in Stodge City. Jokers the pair of them. They have ruined this club beyond repair. Duncan McDine 32 Posted 24/01/2024 at 17:41:31 I like Frank Lampard. Shite manager, but he gave us some spirit and had a healthy disliking of the toothy clown.He's obviously putting himself out there again with a bit of PR, but I believe his version of events to be pretty close to the truth. Even our current manager has hinted towards the chaos at Everton (how many books is he up to now, I wonder?). Danny O’Neill 33 Posted 24/01/2024 at 17:41:42 I haven't watched it yet but I will when I get home.Reading the comments of those who have and is all I have to go off right now, it's interesting the questions only seem to surround Everton.It doesn't really tell us anything we didn't know. And as much of an interesting insight into the board members, they can't be forgiven for the false accusations they threw at us supporters and they chose not to attend. They abandoned us. But due to our resilience, we kept going.How about Chelsea? Derby?For me, I suspect he'll be filed in that category. Christy Ring 35 Posted 24/01/2024 at 17:55:07 Lampard says it as it is, he's a nice person, honest, and the board was in chaos, before and after he left. He done well in his first year, but after having to sell Richardson, it went downhill. His thoughts on Coleman, nice touch, and shows Seamus is a class act. Martin Farrington 36 Posted 24/01/2024 at 18:01:13 Mark Ryan @ 31 🤣👍🏻Bang on the money.Why people suddenly wont say a bad word about Kenwright coz he is dead are beyond me.He is the reason Everton are where they are. Bear in mind his woeful record as owner and chairman. Spiralling downwards ever faster as the years passed.He brought in the hapless mobsters who had zero experience (for reasons we all know). He bought in a no mark ceo who was as shit as the mobsters.We could not be a more vulnerable target. Hence the PL's glee at unleashing both barrels.They are not gonna let Everton go. We may be the club that rewrites legal history in the sport of football.A bit like Bosman did as a player. Michael Kenrick 37 Posted 24/01/2024 at 18:33:00 Lyndon, I think I was a little surprised as they casually reeled off a list of "top" English managers, and there was Sean Dyche at the end of it. I'd love to believe he has a great reputation but, for me, I think that's pushing it a little just yet.I'm not super critical of him, like some on here, but I just didn't think he ranked as this top manager… but then there are so few English managers at all, so I suppose it's almost automatic.It was actually nice to hear them refer to him with the same level of respect as the others, and they even showed similar respect for the lengthy list of former Everton managers of the Moshiri era, despite the descent into catastrophe that they have been a significant part of. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb