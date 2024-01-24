24/01/2024

Frank Lampard has spoken for the first time in detail about his experiences managing Everton during the difficult period between the 2022 World Cup and the time he was sacked, admitting that at times he felt like the next crisis was just around the corner.

The Chelsea playing legend was dismissed by the Blues a year ago this week and he appeared once more on The Overlap with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and guests to discuss his time at Goodison Park and his hopes for the future.

Lampard’s position at Everton became untenable following a miserable run of results that returned just two points from a possible 27 between late October 2022 and the third week of January 2023.

As he explained on this week’s episode of The Overlap, he in no way wanted to downplay the fact that he failed to get results on the pitch but he admitted it was a challenge working at a club that was “not joined up” in terms of the competing influences and divisions both within the boardroom where Bill Kenwright and ex-CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale held sway but also where owner Farhad Moshiri was concerned.

Lampard described the chaos when the transfer window opened during his final month at the club as being illustrative of the difficulties both he and the club faced, in terms of a lack of synergy among the hierarchy and Everton battling to work within the constraints of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules.

“Denise (Barrett-Baxendale), my CEO, was incredible trying to really put in a football plan,” the Londoner explained, “but at the same time we got to the point where, come January, we’re struggling for results after the World Cup and one of the problems I found at Everton was that we were trying to work a football plan.

“Kevin Thelwell came in as sporting director, Denise was putting forward a football [and] recruitment plan — what are we working towards? We’re working towards it but the minute January comes, it’s like the Wild West.

“Agents and everyone [asking] what’s it going to be, who can we bring in? We were struggling to be able spend money anyway because of the FFP situation. I desperately wanted to bring in players and even after I left, it was another week, Sean [Dyche] came in and couldn't make any moves anyway.

“So there was a lot of tension at the club and there was a build-up through that. It would have been a build-up from a few years.

“I felt from the minute I came in until the minute I left it was almost like we’re in a bit of a crisis but there's going to be another crisis. That was quite difficult. We managed it when we stayed up that year and built confidence and feeling and got over the line with that but in the second season to the end, it was challenging.

“There was definitely a different strategy from the owner to what the Chairman's idea was about it, to what Denise's was. I think some of it would have been their own determination to see it through.

“The Chairman was a tough man, a strong man. Denise was working to get the stadium over the line — which is going to change the club going forward, hopefully — and working with us to try and get players.

“They were working their own way in a direction on the ground, Denise particularly for me at the training ground, always trying to work forward and solve problems. We got a few players over the line [in the 2022 summer window during] which Denise was absolutely scraping, doing everything, communicating with the Premier League because we were [toeing] a tight line.

“So, I think they were just doing their job and understand why it would have hurt them deep down, being Evertonians, not being able to go to games.

“Had mistakes been made by different people? Of course they had been but I think there was a genuine good nature to them in wanting to try to keep the club in the league and trying to keep the club moving forward.”

The second charge brought against Everton by the League for alleged breaches of PSR is believed to have been largely grounded in the summer of 2022 when Lampard and Thelwell tried to upgrade parts of the team following the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur that June.

Carragher asked the former Toffees boss about the communication and relationship with the Premier League during this period.

“There were a lot of details,” Lampard said. “When Richarlison left, we all knew it was happening because it had to happen.

“There was a bit of wiggle room to bring in some players. My view at the back end of the season was that we’d stayed up, the squad needed a lot of work and it wasn’t just the idea of bringing players in but getting players to move on.

“Some of those players were at an age in their career where they’d signed long contracts and were not going to go anywhere. The practical nature of any football club is sometimes you were then a bit hamstrung by that. Intentions were great of trying to bring players in but the reality is we were never going to do it.

“I was never really privy [to the conversations with the Premier League]; I would get feedback off it. I think [the authorities] were amicable to a point, but there were clear lines of what we could do at that time.”

