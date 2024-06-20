20/06/2024





England were frustrated by Denmark in their attempts to book passage to the next phase of Euro 2024 as Morten Hjulmand cancelled out Harry Kane's opener with a long-range effort in the two countries' 1-1 draw in Frankfurt.

Everton's Jordan Pickford set a Three Lions record for tournament appearances at 21 but was denied the distinction over Peter Shilton of having the most clean sheets when the ball was given away at a throw-in and Hjulmand capitalised with a crisp shot from distance than cannoned in off the post.

Gareth Southgate ignored the criticism levelled at him for his team selection against Serbia by persisting with Trent Alexander-Arnold but appeared to be vindicated when Kane profited from predatory work by Kyle Walker and a couple of favourable bounces to place a shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

But England sat back and lapsed into a disjointed display, paid the price and then couldn't find a foothold in the game long enough to reclaim the lead.

Article continues below video content

Southgate eventually withdrew Alexander-Arnold but also took off Kane in favour of Ollie Watkins and the Aston Villa striker went closer than anyone in white to grabbing the winner but his shot was deflected behind.

In the other Group C game of the day, Slovenia were seconds away from winning their first ever match at a major tournament but Luka Jovic plundered a stoppage-time goal to equalise for Serbia to ensure that contest ended all square at 1-1.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb