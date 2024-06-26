27/06/2024

Updated Ben Godfrey looks set to leave Everton this summer amid reports that Atalanta have had an improved offer accepted by the Blues for the defender.

The Italian club had an initial bid closer to £8m turned down yesterday but they have returned with improved terms believed to be worth more than £10m plus performance-related add-ons and the transfer could be settled before the 30th of June.

Godfrey is entering the final year of his contract and was seeking assurances of more guaranteed playing time and though Everton were thought to value him closer to £15m and, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, received bid close to that figure from another un-named club, the consensus appears to be that the player wants the move to Atalanta.

Fabrizio Romano says that talks were successful, with the Italians upping their bid while also agreeing a personal package with the player himself. Both he and El Bobble claim that the two clubs have now agreed a fee with a medical planned for this weekend.

Article continues below video content

Godfrey was signed from Norwich City for £20m four years ago but his time at Everton has been disrupted by injury and a spell suffering from long Covid.

Valued by Sean Dyche for his versatiity, he made 15 Premier League appearances last season.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb