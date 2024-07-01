30/06/2024

Jordan Pickford and England are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 thanks to a stunning Jude Bellingham equaliser in stoppage time and Harry Kane's winner.

Gareth Southgate's men were a minute or so from heading home with their tails between their legs to face a barrage of criticism and recriminations for another disappointing display as they struggled to overturn Ivan Schranz's opener, scored past a stranded Pickford in 25th minute.

The Slovaks had capitalised on slack defending to plunder that first-half goal that looked as though it would be the winner after Phil Foden had a goal ruled out for offside and Declan Rice had struck the post with a skidding low drive later in the second half.

Southgate belatedly made changes to inject some life into England's attack, pitching Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and the Ivan Toney into the mix, but it was from a long throw-in, a flick-on by Marc Guehi and a piece of brilliance from Bellingham that they saved themselves in the fifth minute of time added on.

The Read Madrid man executed a perfect overhead kick, England's first legitimate effort on target all evening in Gelsenkirchen, that flew past Martin Dubravka to make it 1-1.

That forced extra-time and within a couple of minutes of the resumption of play, both of Eze and Toney were involved in the winner.

Eze's miscued cross was headed deftly back towards the six-yard box by Toney where Kane arrived to power home an unstoppable header to send England through to the last eight for the second time in three years.

The Three Lions now have a date with the conquererors of reigning champions Italy in the form of Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

