Everton push to sign Toure from Almeria

Everton appear to be pressing ahead in their attempts to sign El Bilal Toure from Almeria but face stiff competition from Atalanta.

The two clubs are reportedly leading the chase to sign the 21-year-old striker, with the Italian side in the market to replace Rasmus Hoiland who is the subject of a serious offer from Manchester United.

The Blues have already added versatile forward Arnaut Danjuma but are in the market for more firepower to supplement or cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and have done plenty of work to tempt the 21-year-old Toure to Goodison Park.

There are reports that Everton have submitted an offer of €40m but Atalanta could easily match that if they receive the mooted £80m-plus from United for Hoiland.

They can also offer European football and the prospect of competing at the top end of Serie A but Kevin Thelwell is hoping to convince Toure that the Premier League offers greater exposure for his nascent career.

