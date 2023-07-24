Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Everton push to sign Toure from Almeria Lyndon Lloyd | 24/07/2023 7comments | Jump to last Everton appear to be pressing ahead in their attempts to sign El Bilal Toure from Almeria but face stiff competition from Atalanta. The two clubs are reportedly leading the chase to sign the 21-year-old striker, with the Italian side in the market to replace Rasmus Hoiland who is the subject of a serious offer from Manchester United. The Blues have already added versatile forward Arnaut Danjuma but are in the market for more firepower to supplement or cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and have done plenty of work to tempt the 21-year-old Toure to Goodison Park. There are reports that Everton have submitted an offer of €40m but Atalanta could easily match that if they receive the mooted £80m-plus from United for Hoiland. Article continues below video content They can also offer European football and the prospect of competing at the top end of Serie A but Kevin Thelwell is hoping to convince Toure that the Premier League offers greater exposure for his nascent career. Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Chris James 1 Posted 24/07/2023 at 14:39:02 €40M must be very spread out, but could be great option! Stephen Davies 2 Posted 24/07/2023 at 14:43:43 Should find out within next 48hrs Si Pulford 3 Posted 24/07/2023 at 14:46:50 This kid looks the exact profile of player we should be signing. He’s fast and powerful and knows where the goal is. He’s also young and relatively affordable. Atalantas scouting and recruitment is up there with brightons-them being in talks gives confidence that he’s got huge potential. They can offer Europa league football. We can offer premier league football and a global stage. Let’s see what happens. Tony Abrahams 4 Posted 24/07/2023 at 14:48:48 It wouldn’t surprise me if Onana, (another spread out signing!) is the player who ends up leaving Everton, which might just enable us to sign a few players. I definitely expect Gray will leave, and out of a straight pick between Iwobi and Onana, I’d keep the Belgian, but with limited funds it wouldn’t surprise me to see Onana leave? Si Pulford 5 Posted 24/07/2023 at 14:51:47 Tony I reckon we’re getting another year out of Onana and he’ll go for a premium next season. With a full season under his belt and a years experience I’m interested to see how he gets on. Very few 21 year olds play a full season in the premier league at the heart of the engine room. He gets a lot of stick but the potential is huge.I wouldn’t be devastated to loose him now for a decent profit but I reckon if we gamble we can get more next summer. Minik Hansen 6 Posted 24/07/2023 at 14:55:22 Please let this happen with ease with the ffp situation in mind. It seems Gray is goin', I don't see Onana or Iwobi leaving just yet, so as things stand, El Bilal Toure comes in it's happy days.Next piece of the puzzle; shipping Maupay and get a new attacker in, then we can start talking. Si Pulford 7 Posted 24/07/2023 at 15:12:01 Would selling Gray allow us to get Gnonto? If we sold grey for 10 x what we paid and bought in a player with loads of potential and sell on value with that money…….that would be really good business. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb