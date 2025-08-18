Everton prepare to travel to Elland Road and face Leeds United on Monday night in the first match of their 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

It’s a somewhat rare occurrence for the Toffees, who’ve only started 11 of their 33 Premier League seasons with away games.

Here’s a look at Everton’s results when opening Premier League play on the road:

Southampton, 0-2 Everton, August 14th, 1993

Everton traveled to Southampton to start the second-ever season of the FA Premier League. Then, under the management of Howard Kendall, who was starting the last season of his second spell at Everton.

The Toffees got off to a winning start, beating Southampton 2-0 thanks to goals from Peter Beagrie and John Ebbrell. Everton went on to win their next two before struggling, and famously staving off relegation on the final day of the season with a 3-2 win over Wimbledon.

Chelsea 0-0 Everton, August 19th, 1995

After a 1-0 win against Blackburn in the 1995 Charity Shield, Everton traveled to Chelsea for the inaugural match of the 1995/96 season. Joe Royle’s side played out an uneventful 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge to start a campaign in which Everton finished sixth.

Leeds 2-0 Everton, August 19th, 2000

The only other time Everton visited Leeds in a Premier League opener was 25 years ago, when the Toffees lost 2-0 at Elland Road in the first fixture of the 2000/01 season. A brace from striker Alan Smith saw off the Toffees.

A disappointing start to a disappointing season for Everton. Here’s hoping the match on Monday goes better.

Charlton Athletic 1-2 Everton, August 18th, 2001

Everton started the 2001/02 season with a trip to Charlton Athletic. It was Walter Smith’s last time starting a season in charge of Everton; the board sacked Smith in March of that season and replaced him with a young David Moyes.

However, it was a winning start for Everton, coming back from 1-0 down to win the game thanks to goals from Duncan Ferguson and David Weir.

Arsenal 2-1 Everton, August 16, 2003

Everton opened the 2003/04 season with a trip to Highbury, a fixture that marked the start of Arsenal's unbeaten run to the title.

Sol Campbell was dismissed for the home side after 25 minutes, but Arsenal took the lead ten minutes later when Thierry Henry converted from the penalty spot. Robert Pires got the home side's second in the 58th minute, and they looked set to cruise to victory.

However, Tomasz Radzinski handed Everton a lifeline with a goal in the 84th minute, but hopes of a comeback withered when Everton’s Li Tie was sent off for a second yellow card just two minutes later.

Blackburn 1-0 Everton, August 14, 2010

Everton lost 1-0 to Blackburn at Ewood Park in the opening fixture of the 2010/11 Premier League season, the club’s first away opener in seven years. The home side took the lead in the 15th minute after goalkeeper Tim Howard mishandled the ball, and it fell to striker Nikola Kalinić.

Everton finished the game with 16 shots and eight on target, but couldn’t convert any of those to equalise.

Norwich City 2-2 Everton, August 17, 2013

In Roberto Martinez’s first competitive fixture in charge of Everton, the Toffees headed to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in a match that ended in another exciting, if a bit disappointing, 2-2 draw.

Steven Whittaker opened the scoring for the home side in the 51st minute. But Ross Barkley equalized with a stunning left-footed strike in the 61st minute. Everton took the lead just four minutes later when Seamus Coleman turned in a deflected shot from Nikica Jelavic.

However, Norwich City’s record signing at the time, Ricky Van Wolfswinkel, equalised on his debut for the club in the 71st minute. It was Van Wolfswinkels' only Premier League goal for Norwich in his time at the club; some things never change.

Leicester 2-2 Everton, August 16, 2014

Everton were also the first team to visit the King Power Stadium when Leicester earned promotion to the Premier League in 2014. It was Roberto Martinez’s second season in charge and Romelu Lukaku’s first Premier League start after signing permanently from Chelsea for a club record fee.

Another close-fought game, Everton took the lead via winger Aiden McGeady in the 20th minute, before Leicester hit back just two minutes later with a goal from Leonardo Ulloa. Everton got the lead back in the 45th minute, with some vintage link-up play between Leighton Baines and Stephen Pienaar ending in a cross from the South African to Steven Naismith.

It was current Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood who was the hero on the day, though, equalising for the home side in the 86th minute after some sloppy play at the back from Everton, earning Leicester's first point back in the Premier League.

Wolves 2-2 Everton, August 11, 2018

Everton were also the first team to play Wolverhampton Wanderers after their promotion to the Premier League in 2018, taking a trip to the Molineux in Marco Silva’s first competitive match as Everton manager.

It was an exciting game. Richarlison scored on his debut just seventeen minutes in, getting on the end of a Lucas Digne set piece. Just before halftime, the referee issued Phil Jagielka a red card for a tackle on Diogo Jota; upon replay, it appeared that he had got the ball, but these were the days before VAR. Ruben Neves converted from the free kick, which was brilliantly taken, though a few yards closer than where the foul occurred.

Richarlison gave Everton back the lead with a nicely taken second goal, but Raul Jimenez equalised for the home side in the 80th minute.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton, August 10, 2019

Everton started their second season under current Fulham manager Marco Silva with a trip to Selhurst Park to play Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace. A close-fought contest saw Everton have the majority of shots and possession, but the Blues failed to capitalise.

The top performers on the day were Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who prevented Palace from converting any of their chances. Any hopes of a win died in the 76th minute, when Morgan Schneiderlin received a second yellow card for a tackle on Luka Milivojevic.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Everton, September 13, 2020

The last time Everton kicked off their season away from home, it was in an empty stadium, when the Toffees visited Tottenham at the start of the 2020 season under COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

It was an exciting day for supporters, with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm and newly signed James Rodriguez starting his first competitive match for Everton. There was also a new look central midfield with Brazilian Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure also starting their first Premier League matches for Everton.

A strong performance ended in a 1-0 win, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin rising to meet a beautifully whipped in free kick from Lucas Digne to head home the winner.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb