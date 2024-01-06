Everton put €70m price tag on Onana

Everton apparently want around £60m for Amadou Onana amid speculation that Barcelona are interested in signing him this summer.

According to Adrian Sanchez, head of Mas Que Pelotas, representatives from the Spanish giants have already met with Onana's agent to sound him out over a potential switch to the Nou Camp.

Media talk in England has centred around supposed interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in the Belgian international, with some outlets suggesting someone might make a move for him this month but the general consensus appears to be that he won't be going anywhere until the next transfer window at the earliest.

The Toffees signed Onana from Lilla for £33m in the summer of 2022 as part of Frank Lamprd's rebuilding plans and he has become an important component of the midfield at Goodison Park.

Lille are due 20% of any profit Everton make on his sale, however, which means the transfer fee would have to be big enough to make it worth the club's while. Sanchez claims the Blues want €70m for Onana which equates to £60.8m at the current exchange rate.

