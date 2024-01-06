Everton trying to nip in for Hannibal

Everton are looking to "hijack" Sevilla's proposed loan move for Hannibal Mejbri according to an exclusive from Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder, who will turn 21 later this month, is supposedly also a target of Lyon and Freiburg but the Spanish outfit are his chosen destination.

Sevilla are still in talks with Man Utd but now Romano says that Everton are "showing interest" as Kevin Thelwell looks to bolster the Blues' midfield this month with a player who won't be going to the African Cup of Nations with Tunisia this month.

Having signed Jack Harrison on a season-long switch from Leeds United over the summer, Everton have one more domestic loan slot available to them this month.

Hannibal spent last season on loan at Birmingham City where he made 38 league appearances and to date he has played 8 Premier League games for the Red Devils, scoring once.

