Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Everton trying to nip in for Hannibal Lyndon Lloyd | 06/01/2024 3comments | Jump to last Everton are looking to "hijack" Sevilla's proposed loan move for Hannibal Mejbri according to an exclusive from Fabrizio Romano. The midfielder, who will turn 21 later this month, is supposedly also a target of Lyon and Freiburg but the Spanish outfit are his chosen destination. Sevilla are still in talks with Man Utd but now Romano says that Everton are "showing interest" as Kevin Thelwell looks to bolster the Blues' midfield this month with a player who won't be going to the African Cup of Nations with Tunisia this month. Having signed Jack Harrison on a season-long switch from Leeds United over the summer, Everton have one more domestic loan slot available to them this month. Article continues below video content Hannibal spent last season on loan at Birmingham City where he made 38 league appearances and to date he has played 8 Premier League games for the Red Devils, scoring once. Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Robert Tressell 1 Posted 06/01/2024 at 19:41:05 This could be an excellent signing. Very talented player. Could help us exert a lot more control in midfield. His contract was due to expire in June but has just been renewed. So possibly no option to buy but you never know… Sam Hoare 2 Posted 06/01/2024 at 19:57:34 Decent young player but I'd be surprised if he wanted to come to us as he wouldn't get playing time ahead of Onana, Gueye or Garner. That said, Onana may well be sold in the next 18 months and Gueye is getting on; if we could loan with a purchase option (around £8-12m), then it might make sense to ease him into the team over next year or so.In the short term he'd be injury cover which would be fine for us but maybe not appealing to him. Kieran Kinsella 3 Posted 06/01/2024 at 20:38:35 As long as he brings his mates B.A., Face and Murdoch. They’re very creative in attacks Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb