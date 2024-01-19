Skip to Main Content
Season 2023-24 News
The Rumour Mill

Betis winger identified as Danjuma replacement

Lyndon Lloyd | 19/01/2024 0comments  |  Jump to last

Everton are rumoured to be willing to let Arnaut Danjuma leave Goodison Park for Lyon this month now that they have found a replacement option in Luiz Henrique.

Danjuma's loan move from Villarreal has not panned out how either or the Toffees envisaged it might so far but Sean Dyche has insisted that the Dutchman remains part of his plans.

There is a belief, however, that privately Everton would be prepared to let him end his loan spell early if the right move could be found and the club were able to bring in an alternative wing option on loan before the deadline.

Danjuma's agent has already confirmed Lyon's interest but there are mixed reports this week over where Everton stand, with some saying that they won't let the former Spurs man go while others say the Blues have given him the green light.

Italian transfer gossip site FootMercato believe Everton do now have a replacement in the pipeline in the form of Real Betis's Luiz Henrique.

The 23-year-old Brazilian is primarily a winger who joined the Spanish club from Fluminese in 2022 and has since scored four goals and registered nine assists in 62 games.

Original Source: FootMercato via TeamTalk  
