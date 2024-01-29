Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill USA international turns down Everton move Lyndon Lloyd | 29/01/2024 0comments | Jump to last UMSNT winger Timothy Weah has knocked back the chance to join Everton on loan for the remainder of the season according to a report. Ed Aarons of The Guardian has tweeted that the 23-year-old was a target for the Blues this month but that he has rejected a potential temporary switch to Gooison Park. Weah has seen his prospects of regular starts at Juve diminish since sustaining a thigh injury last November and a return of just one goal all season. He has been in Max Allegri's starting XI just once in the last seven games but appears to prefer remaining in Turin to trying his hand in the Premier League and assisting Everton's battle against relegation. Article continues below video content The cash-strapped Toffees are not expected to make any moves to make permanent signings this summer but are thought to be on the lookout for loan opportunities before the transfer deadline later this week. Original Source: @ed_aarons Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb