Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumours MatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Season 2023-24 News
The Rumour Mill

Everton fail in loan move for Moder

Lyndon Lloyd | 01/02/2024 0comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have had an approach to take midfielder Jakub Moder on loan rejected by both Brighton and the player himself who would reportedly prefer to stay on the south coast and fight for his place.

The Athletic have seemingly confirmed a Deadline Day report from the player's native Poland to that effect.

The Blues are trying to bring in midfield reinforcements before the window closes but are restricted by what is available in the loan market due to crippling debts.

Reader Comments

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

Get rid of these ads and support ToffeeWeb


Recent Articles

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

Premier League Table

  Team Pld GD Pts
15 Brentford 21 -5 22
16 Nottingham Forest 22 -13 20
17 Luton Town 21 -10 19
18 Everton* 22 -4 18
19 Burnley 22 -23 12
20 Sheffield United 22 -35 10

* Everton deducted 10 points for PSR breach
View full table

Talking Points & General

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2024 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.