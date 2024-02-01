Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Everton fail in loan move for Moder Lyndon Lloyd | 01/02/2024 0comments | Jump to last Everton have had an approach to take midfielder Jakub Moder on loan rejected by both Brighton and the player himself who would reportedly prefer to stay on the south coast and fight for his place. The Athletic have seemingly confirmed a Deadline Day report from the player's native Poland to that effect. The Blues are trying to bring in midfield reinforcements before the window closes but are restricted by what is available in the loan market due to crippling debts. Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb