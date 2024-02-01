Everton fail in loan move for Moder

| 01/02/2024



Everton have had an approach to take midfielder Jakub Moder on loan rejected by both Brighton and the player himself who would reportedly prefer to stay on the south coast and fight for his place.

The Athletic have seemingly confirmed a Deadline Day report from the player's native Poland to that effect.

The Blues are trying to bring in midfield reinforcements before the window closes but are restricted by what is available in the loan market due to crippling debts.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb