Column Calls intensify for Dyche to be replaced It is nothing unusual for many fans to react badly after Everton lose for the second successive week. Michael Kenrick 4 January 2025 52comments (last) Some were expecting that the new owners would take decisive action as soon as they finally took the reins in control of the club, with the final handover of the new stadium coming soon after. The long-awaited Good News on both fronts was seen to signal a hitherto unprecedented prospect for complete renewal at the club, with the new owners embracing its age-old motto: Nil satis nisi optimum. But calmer heads recognized that the new owners were unlikely to be as reactive as many of the fans, with a number of reasons being cited for keeping the manager on, at least through the first weeks of the ownership transition, and possibly through to the end of the transfer window, even if the current poor set of results fails to improve. There is an argument that Dyche is just the man to help Everton climb away from the bottom of the Premier League table – just as he did last season under the execrable conditions of two points deductions. Following that logic, it might be argued that he should be kept on until the end of the season, when his current contract conveniently expires. But would reliance on the miracle of another escape for a third successive season not be tempting fate? But nothing is certain in football, and Dyche’s biggest failure has been in terms of getting his players to score goals to at least give them a chance of winning games, rather than battling on the back foot to try and secure a point from a goalless draw by preventing the other team from scoring, as seemed the case again on Saturday at Dean Court before Brooks scored his volleyed winner in the last quarter of the game. A chance for temporary redemption comes next week in the form of a 3rd Round FA Cup tie at home to Peterborough United and a chance to change the darkening mood with a rare win. But the BBC have moved the game to Thursday night (albeit only on the iPlayer) with the prospect of a giant-killing embarrassment in what would then be the final FA Cup game ever at Goodison Park. Surely if that were to happen the backlash against Dyche and his Finch Farm crew would become overwhelming? Reader Comments (52) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Brian Williams 1 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:45:08 Baines 'til the end of the season anyone? Bill Fairfield 2 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:59:28 This manager and staff, along with this squad of players, have got to be replaced as soon as possible. George Cumiskey 3 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:08:49 I think a lot of ToffeeWebers should've listened to Radio Merseyside and then decided whether to keep Dyche or get rid. Andy Crooks 4 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:09:26 I think the new owners hoped to have Dyche guide us to safety while they spent time selecting a new manager. I suspect they might be rethinking this plan. The players are poor and bereft of confidence but we can't replace them, so replacing Dyche is the only way to make something happen.As it is, I cannot see this group of players winning a Premier League game. Derek Taylor 5 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:20:54 I believe Dyche has been given till the end of January to turn the Good Ship Everton around! He will be allowed two new signings but, if our points total does not exceed 20 by then, he and Thelwell are toast.On the evidence of Roma, TFG are football novices so, whatever the next four weeks bring, they may prove to be little improvement on the idiot they've replaced!Woe is me. Jimmy Carr 6 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:54:17 Some questions: Is our football diabolical? Yes. Is Dyche part of the problem? Yes. Does that mean the owners should sack him now? Not necessarily. I'm not an apologist for the man, but we're not in the bottom three, we're not marooned, and whilst I acknowledge our form is atrocious, relegation is absolutely not a certainty at this point. These are the facts, anything else is just conjecture on the part of angry supporters. Sacking Dyche as a good call is entirely dependent on who is available to replace him. Listening to the calls for Potter, Moyes and Carsley on the forum is as depressing and unimaginative as Everton's football. No, not anyone can be better than Dyche, the wrong appointment could actually make things worse: look at what's happening at Leicester. Regarding those names, Moyes has effectively ruled himself out by saying he doesn't want to manage a club fighting relegation. Potter is apparently close to going to West Ham. Carsley is quoted as saying he wants to go back to the Under-21s. So why keep fucking going on about them when there's close to zero chance that they'll come? If the Friedkins are savvy, they won't be taking any decisions based on raw emotions as business doesn't work like that. They'll be taking decisions based on data and performance. So just to repeat, we're not in the Bottom 3 yet, so it's entirely possible that Dyche will be living to fight another day, several in fact. He's a relegation-fighting specialist, we all knew that when he was appointed, and his record with Burnley, in that respect, was more than just good. This will be taken into account. Posters ranting on here about him need to be more realistic about the situation we find ourselves in. I wouldn't be surprised if Dyche was sacked. But it wouldn't make me any more optimistic about our immediate future if he was. The problems at Everton run much, much deeper. Changing manager won't solve them overnight. It's naive to think that they will. Paul Hewitt 7 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:57:43 Anyone backing Dyche and saying give him a chance… then you're part of the fucking problem. I am sick to death of his manager. Get him out Now!!! Paul Smith 8 Posted 04/01/2025 at 19:02:30 Dyche should be sacked immediately, the stats are atrocious. 'There's nobody available' excuses are bollocks – find someone, Friedkin, to secure your investment and the fans' support. Enough is enough. Dyche has lost the plot. I'm beginning to feel for him in his interviews or he's gaslighting us all. Mark Andrews 9 Posted 04/01/2025 at 19:06:15 We're going down with Dyche, I wonder why TFG can't see it?He's a terrible coach, just look at his record.The one-dimensional, predictable style of play is horrific. His limitations are clear for all to see. The longer we stick with him, the harder it will be to avoid the drop.TFG haven't been shy sacking coaches at Roma, why are they dithering to remove the tactical potato?Dyche Out Now! Michael Boardman 10 Posted 04/01/2025 at 19:10:50 Hoping Dan is just finalising the paperwork for the finance on this afternoon's Chrysler family hatchback sale.Then they can get to the job in hand and send Dyche to the same dole queue as De Rossi. Stuart Sharp 11 Posted 04/01/2025 at 19:14:13 No, Paul. Fans who think sticking with Dyche is less risky than finding a replacement are not part of the problem. We're all rightly pissed off, but there's no need to turn on other fans offering an opinion. To suggest any are partly to blame for this situation is insulting. Anyone offering a balanced view should be welcomed. Anyone sticking it to someone for having a different view to theirs, to the point of even claiming they're responsible for the shitshow on and off the pitch, should re-think where to direct their anger. Mike Hayes 12 Posted 04/01/2025 at 19:15:10 The only course of action is to stay away on Thursday if he's still here. I know it'll be hard to stay away but it's worse going to watch the turgid shite he puts out. For fuck's sake, get shut and let's reboot with another manager – anyone but this smug fuckwit. Pat Kelly 13 Posted 04/01/2025 at 19:16:00 We all have different views. But I think we all agree something has to change. It can't be allowed to continue like this, or we're down. Dyche won't change. He's getting nothing out of the players. I don't see him turning it around. A new manager may, or may not, be able to bring some order to the chaos we're witnessing every week. We have to roll the Dyche! Give the players someone to believe in, including themselves. Mick O'Malley 14 Posted 04/01/2025 at 19:18:40 For fuck's sake, how can anyone say "Who can we replace him with?" A dog in the street could do what he's doing. Yet another game without a shot on target but he won't entertain the idea of a striking coach. He places blame on the players for every loss and won't accept that he is to blame as well.I've said it since the minute he walked through the door, he's a bottom feeder and is way out of his depth. I absolutely despise seeing him with an Everton badge on his chest. Get to fuck, you absolutely clueless dinosaur! Colin Crooks 15 Posted 04/01/2025 at 19:24:55 Paul Hewit:"Anyone backing Dyche… you're part of the problem".Quite possibly the most idiotic comment I have read on these pages. Paul Hewitt 16 Posted 04/01/2025 at 19:47:32 Sorry, Colin. But if anyone is still backing Dyche, they must be happy with the crap we are serving up. Pete Neilson 17 Posted 04/01/2025 at 19:50:48 John, well spotted. Dyche is as full of self-preservation bullshit as any manager out there. He now appears, and has for some time, to be completely out of ideas in coaching this team, limited as it is. Either TFG buy into the Stockholm syndrome idea that only Dyche can keep us up, or they make a change. Jim Bennings 18 Posted 04/01/2025 at 19:52:26 Fans who say "Who replaces him" don't get it.3 wins in 19. Last season, we went from mid-December to April without registering a single win, a 14-game winless streak.This is a manager that is dying by his own words when he managed Burnley against Everton."They don't know how to win."I think the words can be levelled at most clubs you have managed too, Mr Dyche. Nick Page 19 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:02:18 It's like perennial Stockholm Syndrome with some Everton fans: "Oh no, we can't do better. Stick with this one, he's shite but he might not be as shite as the next guy." — It's like some depressing socialist dystopia. Aim fucking higher, people. You might be surprised. Dave Lynch 20 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:07:20 No manager who is in post in the Premier League is going to come to us in the position we're in.I've seen some ridiculous posts about Frank, the Brighton and Bournemouth managers being approached.Carsley as well has stated he doesn't want to manage at club level, so put that to bed.If he's sacked, it will be an out-of-work manager, it's that simple. Nick Page 21 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:12:08 Get Klopp in …. Jim Bennings 22 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:12:48 I'm fine with that, Dave, to be fair. But frankly why has it always got to be a manager of a Premier League club anyway?Fear of the unknown runs amok at this club. Had anyone heard of the Brighton or Bournemouth managers prior to this season? Would Everton Football Club ever have the bravery to try such an appointment?Why's it always got to be someone safe that we know? Mike Hayes 23 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:25:03 Nick Page,Good shout — but would he? Tony McNulty 24 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:30:02 (1) Business people investing large sums tend to take the decisions necessary to protect their investments.(2) Jack Charlton said years ago that managers have a shelf life with a team; after a time, the players stop listening to them as they repeat the same things week after week.(3) Dyche said the other week that the players did not implement what he had told them to do (viz, they have stopped listening to him). Putting those three thoughts together… I think he is gone — and soon. Nick Page 25 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:31:05 Lol, Mike.He'd certainly shake things up. I was joking like…IMHO, the squad isn't that bad, it's just badly managed and has no confidence. Friedkin needs to inject some sense of being back into the place and get rid of the old guard (no names mentioned, lol). Clear the decks. Geoff Williams 26 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:37:22 Please sack Dyche and his assistants. Relegation is more likely than not as things stand. Nick White 27 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:40:09 Mick,Our dog Dixie will give the job a go. The players and supporters will love her, she's very much a people dog. When it comes to tactics though I think she'd go for a unique everyone chase the ball approach. She will bark at the opposition, though, so maybe she is the one! Jim Bennings 28 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:42:20 Nick,Key questions though: has she been on the grass and can she put in the hard yards? Tommy Carter 29 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:43:42 Dave,We could get Frank. No doubt about it. We are an immensely more attractive proposition than Brentford and Frank has achieved the ceiling there. There's no incentive for him to remain. The ceiling at Everton is higher. He would get a larger contract. He would likely get more money to spend and less pressure to sell his better players. He is the stand-out choice for me. He operates with class, producing a team that plays effective football without an inferiority complex. He gets players performing to their abilities and when losing players he doesn't moan or make excuses, he just gets on with it. Brian Wilkinson 30 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:49:36 With the FA Cup coming up, we now have an 11-day window to bring a manager in. I feel if Dyche has not gone by Monday, then we are going to be stuck with him.I do not have the answer who we bring in long term, but we cannot go on with this guy in charge, his tactics and same set up week after week is horrible. An unpopular choice but I would still look at bringing Moyes in for the short term.He knows the club inside out, knows what the fans expect. For me, Dyche just does not get that we are in this together, all down to him when we win, players and fans fault when we lose, I just do not feel he has a connection with the club and fanbase.If anyone can still defend a manager who has twice seen Southampton put us to the sword and come out on top both games, then I give up.It's all right setting up to get a point v Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City, I get that, but the rest are beating us with us setting up as if we were playing the top teams.For me, he has to go, let someone else come in and at least let some of these players be coached to play the ball on the grass, than a big hoof from Pickford or Tarkowski.Again, sorry if I sound like a broken record over and over, week after week, but you do not need me saying it how it is, you can all see it with your own eyes: we cannot all be wrong.Dyche Out. Anthony Dove 31 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:50:45 "Dyche Out" is the overriding theme and I am in full supportof that. I am just a little concerned that we have had two home games since the Friedkin takeover but no sign yet of the main man. Hopefully he thinks his latest investment will be worth a visit at some point. Stu Gre 32 Posted 04/01/2025 at 20:51:28 Nick #183, love it!Realistically, we are at huge risk of going down. Getting a new manager in now might not have the positive impact we want but keeping this self-righteous prick definitely won't.And why would TFG bring in new players for this guy to ruin (or not use) Nick White 33 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:00:26 Jim, fair question! She's more of a fair-weather dog/manager and likes to avoid the rain so results may not improve until spring. No hard yards until then sadly. Paul Hewitt 34 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:01:20 Thomas Frank won't come mid-season. Ian Riley 35 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:04:12 I would set Dyche free. I love the thought of us changing tactics to an attacking formation… but really? Our signings have been of a defensive mentality. Today was not surprising but our league position is very concerning. Dyche has done a very good job under the circumstances with board changes in keeping us a Premier League club. Our squad is not mid-table. Very average strikers for a start. The players need a new voice to motivate them. Yes, change may come. Who? All I know is change of manager is not going to be a quick fix. We need more quality on the pitch. Happy and Healthy 2025 to everyone!! Stay positive!! Nick Page 36 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:06:08 Stu, - he really is a deflecting self-righteous prick. The arrogance, and ignorance, is truly insufferable. He did a job. Well done. Everyone agrees. But he's taken us backwards this season –- that's Dyche. And he'll blame everyone else. Christopher Timmins 37 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:12:05 Thomas Frank's not going to leave to come to us. He will get a bigger gig than us. Stephen Williams 38 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:15:09 TFG will have been praying that Dyche would do enough for them not to have to make a decision on the manager so soon after the acquisition. They would know he’s out of contract at the end of the season (which incidentally might be part of our problem) and had hoped that they would have 6 months to consider and approach all alternatives. However it is looking increasingly likely that they won’t be afforded that ‘luxury’.To attempt to answer the ill-conceived question (because fans have absolutely no input into managerial hiring) of who might be available in the event they take a decision to part company with Dyche, how about these:UK — Moyes, Potter or Danny Rohl (I know he’s in a job but doing great at Sheffield Wed and wouldn’t cost much).Foreign — Edin Terzic, Paulo Foseca, Max Allegri, Sarri, xavi, ten Hag (all have points per game at or above 2).I accept that not all would come, but we only need 1 to accept.One thing is certain, though, if they sack him, they absolutely need to have someone already lined up and agreed to step in. We can’t afford any further uncertainty. Paul Hewitt 39 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:20:53 Stephen. Moyes would be my first choice. But I'd also go for Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday. He's done a terrific job there, and I believe he will be in a top job in the Premier League or back in Germany in a few seasons. Andrew Bentley 40 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:21:00 TFG want to wait until the summer as they want to bring in Mourinho. We can’t afford to wait that long as Dyche is taking us down Andrew Clare 41 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:25:24 Dyche has to go now. If he stays any longer we will get relegated.Appoint a new manager and back him with good signings.This is the worst Everton team I can remember; we are living through a nightmare. Mike Gaynes 42 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:34:44 Jimmy and Stephen, brilliant and spot on in my opinion.Christopher, Roma was actually in much worse shape financially when Friedkin bought them than Everton is now. They were staring down the barrel of bankruptcy, perhaps just a few weeks away. But they were in much, much better shape on the pitch. They had a strong roster and a very good manager. Robert Tressell 43 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:38:25 Stephen - lots of logical names there and the bookies seem to think Moyes and Potter are likeliest (and you can see why).At Roma, the Friedkins haven't behaved quite as expected though. They bought the club in August 2020 and appointed Mourinho in May 2021. They then went in-house with club legend Di Rossi – and then (surprisingly to me at least) Ivan Juric (who has just been appointed by Southampton).The Juric appointment is the interesting one – because he was hired after leading Torino to 10th, 10th and 9th place finishes – after similar mid-table finishes with Verona. Nothing about his resume suggested he would take Roma forward – and he didn't. Now they've got Ranieri as a temporary fix (strangely not the out-of-work Allegri or Sarri who would have been much more obvious choices).Whoever the manager, Roma have generally been performing under the Friedkins much as they were before the takeover. Arguably worse, since it's not too long ago they were Champions League regulars and they haven't been in contention under the Friedkins.What do we learn from any of this?I think the message is that though the Friedkins are rich, they don't exactly splash the cash – and they don't seem to make obvious or exciting manager appointments. Andy Meighan 44 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:41:38 Paul,Great shout that, hovering near the relegation zone when Rhol took over, now sitting comfortably in 10th and looking like they could give any side in the division a game.But he's not a big enough name for Everton, is he? No wonder we are shite. Conor McCourt 45 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:52:55 Robert Sarri managed Lazio. I think Allegri would have greater ambitions than Roma. Colin Glassar 46 Posted 04/01/2025 at 21:53:08 Dyche has to go, no two ways about it. Alongside Walker, Lampard and Benitez, he has to be the worst Everton manager of all time. Jim Bennings 47 Posted 04/01/2025 at 22:05:24 Let me throw a name in the hat.Domenico Tedesco.Right age, good prospects. Len Hawkins 48 Posted 04/01/2025 at 22:06:38 Before she became unable to travel my late wife wanted to visit Monkey World in Dorset we went in 2018. I would suggest there were more capable managers there than Dyche.Not wanting to stifle the aspirations of Nick's dog Dixie, I think Both Dixie and one of the Monkey World chimps should have a chance to impress. Robert Tressell 49 Posted 04/01/2025 at 22:07:28 Fair point about Sarri and Lazio, Conor. I guess we stooped to Benitez. Anyway, if Allegri's ambitions would rule him out at Roma, that's a bit of a sad indictment on Roma's prospects under the Friedkins in a pretty weak Serie A.And does the same principle apply to us? Ernie Baywood 50 Posted 04/01/2025 at 22:11:24 Just watched his press conference. He seems to now be 'feeling' things that he used to 'smell' but otherwise it was just the same old word soup. By the way, it's been word soup, celebrations of himself, and blaming others since the day he arrived. Not much has changed here.He's now two years into the endless task of finding ways to hit the target. It's inconceivable to me that he's not marched in the next few days. Jeff Armstrong 51 Posted 04/01/2025 at 22:34:04 To be fair to Dyche, he has done a good job for 2 years in the face of points deductions, transfer restrictions and owner unrest in the background, well, that’s all over now Sean,so thanks a lot, you got well paid, made a good book about it, and it will be on your CV forever, now fuck the fuck off and take your pragmatic negativity with you, after all, it’s only business. Ray Jacques 52 Posted 04/01/2025 at 22:44:21 I think his time has come to go. If he stays any longer it will become toxic and I don't believe he deserves that after keeping us up.No to Moyes, the Kenwright era needs to be consigned to history. Get a young, radical, innovative coach in place. That's up to the owners to sort. These guys are out there, just need to research and appoint. Easy eh!!!!!! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb