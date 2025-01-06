The vision that was planted in my brain still remains,

Within the sound of silence…

Well, the vision that has been planted is that of Everton rising like a Phoenix from the ashes that represent the ruins of the Kenwright and Moshiri years; and regaining respect, stability and the potential to climb the Premier League table.

However, all this must be tempered with the mindfulness that this will take time and probably not with any linear progress. There will be ups and downs during the recovery phases.

The most worrying thing for me is the deafening silence coming from The Friedkin Group (TFG) since the 19 December take-over, other than the usual platitudes provided by the new Executive Chairman, and the official announcement from the new ownership group.

However, they did also announce the composition of the initial minimal quorum for the new Board of Directors, consisting of:

Marc Watts, Executive Chairman

Colin Chong, Interim CEO

Analaura Moreira-Dunkel, Director (and still a current director of AS Roma)

Other than that, it has been silence – with conjecture and frustration from the fanbase while no communication has come from the new owners since then.

Regarding the Board, there was very early speculation that the former CEO of AS Roma, Lina Souloukou, would be joining Everton in the role of CEO, yet unfortunately(?), she decided to take employment with our Premier League rivals, Nottingham Forest.

Which may have put a hole in a plan, or maybe not, as it was only conjecture in the printed and digital media.

Talking about conjecture, there have been rumours being floated that Dan Ashworth may well be joining us in some role. Whether that be a Sporting Director, or as a replacement Director of Football for Kevin Thelwell?

This raises a question: Would it be sensible in the club’s current situation to make the change at DoF, and possibly cause further disruption to the club? Or would it be more sensible to bring in Dan Ashworth as a Sporting Director, above Thelwell, but to work with him for a twofold reason?

Firstly, it would allow Dan or whomever, to get a look at how Everton is run on the footballing side, whilst maintaining continuity; secondly, it would give TFG a chance to assess what is required at the club with a fresh pair of eyes, without necessarily having to disrupt the current working systems… initially, at least.

Again, this takes us back to the question: What is Thelwell’s future at the club? Has he been informed? Is he looking at potential managers in case Dyche is let go? Does he have a budget, or even a remit for this transfer window? Even if we do try and recruit players, who will be signing off the purchases, and just what is our PSR situation?

There again, if we do buy any players, for whom will we be buying them? Dyche, if he is to continue in his role as manager, or for a new manager, and if a new manager who?

Also, who would make the decision on who would replace Dyche? TFG ownership? Thelwell? Ashworth or A N Other?? Watts???

There just seems to be a very large empty space, which communication could fill, even if it is non-specific: eg, "We are pleased to announce that a new CEO has been appointed, and we will be announcing their appointment on Friday."

Well, hopefully we’ll get news of the appointment of the CEO in the not-too-distant future, and find out what Colin Chong’s position at the club will be moving forward.

We’ve briefly looked at the uncertainty of the future of the incumbent DoF. As in, will he stay just to the end of the season? Will he get a new contract? Will he be replaced?

Leading to the question of recruitment. Will we be buying players, and – just as crucially, with regards our PSR status – will we be selling any players or trying to return and or renegotiate any current loanees (if possible)?

I’m not going to touch on the point regarding the manager position, and Sean Dyche as there are currently three threads on TW that have basically all become the same theme; and that is Dyche, his future, his tactics, his coaching and his team selections:

Late goal for Bournemouth destroys Dyche's gameplan

End This Nonsense, Now!!!

Calls intensify for Dyche to be replaced

I think with regard tos the current management situation, I’d err to caution initially, as we have all seen that, over Moshiri’s tenure, managers were rarely kept for any length of time, which resulted in over-spend at the start of that period, and eventually to having to sell our better players and replace then with loanees and or journeymen.

I know there has been the odd exception (Branthwaite – and thank you, Rhino!) but on the whole, it has been an ever-decreasing level of skill and ability, not to mention unbalanced as a squad, and also limited in numbers due to the need to sell fringe players in order to balance the PSR books… which we failed to do anyway.

Hopefully, with the advent of the Friedkin takeover, there will be better days ahead for the club and the fans. Yet, I would temper that with a heavy dose of realism. Even moving to the new stadium will only put us on a near-even keel regards finances due to the club’s debts being restructured.

The real change in financial fortunes will be when (if?) we get a suitable stadium sponsor, paying the going rate. A much-improved level of performance from our commercial and sponsorship (finance in general) departments. Scrapping the outdated kit deal for resale, and actually starting to market and advertise the club in an attractive way.

All this is dependent on the core product: the football!

I feel that currently we seem to be an after-thought in the Premier League, and even people I know who used to have Everton as a second team, don’t bother following us anymore. It is almost in this period of the Premier League that Everton have become irrelevant to most modern-day football fans.

The only way that this is going to change is by achieving incremental and progressive improvement on the pitch. Nothing else will attract new fans or excite existing fans now. Whether that involves a completely different style of football, and a change in playing personnel, or whether a new manager and executive team could get this squad of players playing to a higher level, who knows what approach TFG will take? However, it is essential that the core business improves as well as the financials. Without a winning football team, the club will never realise its true financial potential.

That all sounds dull, but without a larger income, and a small reduction in overheads (ie, interest repayments) and proper sourcing of suppliers, and maybe, if necessary, a small reduction in the work force or leasehold properties; the club will struggle to compete with the buying of better quality footballers that the side is crying out for.

Now I’ve saved this for last; as it is a little heretical. I browse the Grand Old Team site now and again, and came across a post by an AS Roma fan, which was put up immediately after the confirmation that TFG had agreed to buy the club off Moshiri in September ’24.

Posted on September 23, 2024, by AS_Roma_Fan

Now it's official. (The Friedkin’s takeover submission)



First of all a warm welcome on board. You've always been the right side of Liverpool.



What you can expect:





Financial stability. No doubt. TFG has reached the 13,3 billion revenues mark in 2023 - https://www.houstonchronicle.com/bu...op-100-houston-private-companies-19565974.php. They put 1 billion for Roma stability. I read on here we're making profits now. False. But they've succeeded in curbing annual losses year by year. When they came in we were losing 140 million euros a year, in 2024 our loss should be 50 million euros or even less. With UCL money, if we finally get it, we should be almost ok.



Few words. They simply don't speak, don't get interviewed, don't talk to anybody. I read the official statement about the Everton purchase and it's almost the same statement they made for Roma. These will be the last words you'll hear directly from them.



Out of nowhere decisions. Since they don't speak, journalists are clueless about their moves. Every time it's a big surprise. For example, nobody had linked Roma with Mourinho until the official statement was published on asroma.com.



Lack of personal understanding of the game. Even though 4 years at Roma must have somehow taught them a lesson or two, they're not football experts. They appoint a CEO, a sporting director and let them work. The problem is:



1) Sometimes they feel the urge to bring in some big names, even though such names don't fit the project. They are cinema/showbiz people, watch Dybala's presentation to get an idea of the kind of shows they like to put on.



2) They choose their top managers through headhunting agencies. This has led to some strange decisions. But: you must always remember that Italian football is unique. Common sense would dictate to bring in experienced Italian managers as DoF, General Director and so on. Personally, I think this would be the best way to do things. They don't. They usually bring in young directors who come from abroad (Thiago Pinto, Lina Souloukou). IMHO this is backfiring because these people, though talented, lack any form of connection with the country they're working in. I'm 100% sure this will be less of an issue in the UK.



When they think something should be done, they do it. They have sacked Mourinho and De Rossi without pleasantries. They seem to have no mercy and move on to the next manager or director whenever they see fit.

This has led to a certain lack of stability in the sporting and marketing area of the club. Currently we're in need of someone who knows how to run a football club in Italy at the helm.



All the banners you posted are 100% real, but they've been made by the ‘ultras’. De Rossi's sacking has been a shock for almost everybody, and we all think the situation should have been handled better. De Rossi deserved it for everything he has done for the club. Yet those ‘over the top’ reactions are 100% ultras only. Souloukou was threatened and she had to resign fearing for her own, and her children’s safety. Unfortunately, Italy is what the UK would have been if hooligans hadn't been marginalised. A certain feeling of uncertainty is anyway widespread in Rome at the moment.

So, there you have it, straight from the horse's mouth, as it were, and someone who is passionate yet appearing moderate in their views too.

I guess only being 18 days into TFG’s regime, it is very possibly too early to criticise or moan too much. However, it would be great just to get confirmation or communication of what is actually occurring at the club. Being left in the dark is very unsettling indeed. At least mushrooms get fed ‘shit fertilizer’ from time to time…

It doesn’t have to be of any great detail, or even specific, but something would be good for the fans' morale, nerves and sanity!

