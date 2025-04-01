Column Premier League — Matchweek 30 Michael Kenrick 1 April 2025 0comments (last) There's a full slate of Premier League games shifted into midweek, but only one match each night will be broadcast live on UK TV: Tuesday 1 April 202520:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United — TNT Sports 1 Wednesday 2 April 202520:00 Liverpool v Everton — Sky Sports Thursday 3 April 202520:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur — Sky Sports Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb