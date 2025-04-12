Report Smash and grab in the 94th minute wins it for dogged Blues Everton faced a difficult test on Saturday when they took on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground… Michael Kenrick 12/04/2025 94comments (last) Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Everton Everton faced a difficult test on Saturday when they took on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground… and it was a painful scrappy slog of a game low on quality until the 94th minute when Everton broke Forest-style and Abdoulaye Doucoure finished them off with a real quality finish. David Moyes has decided to give Armando Broja his first starting role despite not scoring in the last 6 games as a sub; Mykolenko returns but Doucoure and Harrison seem to be the first names on the team sheet yet again with Charly Alcaraz dropped to the bench. James Garner is restored in place of Tim Iroegbunam. Chris Wood returns for the home side. Jota and Álex Moreno also start for the Reds. Everton kicked off in time-honoured manner, and kept it up in Forest's half for the initial efforts. Garner stopped a forest foray but Harrison could not keep the turnover rolling as possession continued to flip-flop, Everton doing well to keep the pressure on. Broja looked to be set for a chance but it went back to Gana who smacked his shot into the Everton centre-forward. Harrison incurred Pawson's wrath and earned a stern talking to for his late challenge on Gibbs-White. Forest tried to break through Jota but it really looked like Branthwaiite dived to draw the free-kick, with very little contact. The free-kick saw Jake O'Brien surging in from the right but unable to find Broja. Garner was next to be called for a foul. But Everton had dominated the first 10 minutes. A difficult cross from Harrison found Ndiaye falling backwards. No penalty… although Williams did have his arm on the Everton player. Braanthwaite then runs across Jota off the ball, bodychecking him, and he collapses as if shot. Branthwaite a bit lucky there... Forest free-kick. nothing from it, and from the turnover, Broja was blocked off the ball by Murillo. Strange physicality to the game! Free-kick wasted. Pawson had had enough and it was a stupid grapple by Doucoucre that saw him get the first stupid yellow card. But Everton had hopefully made a strong statement that they werenot going to be anybody's patsy in this one, fighting well for every ball, albeit without really threatening. Gana stepped in strongly to push the ball through to Broja but it was Harrison who cut in and shot over the Forest goal. Gana blocked a strong Domínguez shot at source as Forest started to push up more. Jota caught Garner but no yellow card for him. Ndiaye wriggled through but his shot was terribly weak. Everton forced another midfield turnover but soon lost the ball; rinse and repeat, Gana fouling Anderson. All very scrappy. Harrison got in from the right and set up Garner beautifully, he hit it first time but Sels got down well to stop it. Everton had a couple of corners but the bizarre ballooned delivery never seems to work. With 25 minutes gone, Forest finally got close, Jota shooting low for Pickford to save. Everton came forward again, Ndiaye playing it out to Mylenko who crossed first time for Broja but Ndiaye could not get clean contact on the return ball with Milenković marshalling him well. Hudson-Odoi got past Harrison on the Forest left, but Jota's header didn't cause Pickford any trouble. Tarkowski tried a long ball up to Broja but it showed Everton were already running short of ideas in terms of penetrating the strong Forest defence. Forest attacked but Garner stole the ball brilliantly off Hudson-Odoi. But Everton were just not doing enough with the turnover ball. Broja forced his way forward, and passed out to Harrison but Ndiaye could not put any power behind the header, falling backwards. More Everton possession:, Mykolenko, Doucuore, Harrison and Gana playing it around the Forest area. But on the turnover, another clumsy clattering of Jota saw Branthwaite booked. Lots more midfield turnovers, but with Forest getting stronger and more determined, Gibbs-White firing well wide from 30 yards out. Everton got the ball forward, Mykolenko trying to cross but being blocked. Forest advanced quickly and Hudson-Odoi stung Pickford's gloves. And there was only a minute added on as this scrappy ding-dong stalemate went to the break. Harrison was in with another cross after the restart but Doucoure was the wrong side of the defender, who he floored. Everton continued to dominate the ball but didn't show enough guile to break into the Forst area and instead took it all the way back into their own half! Murillo needed treatment for his shoulder. A Mykolenko throw-in saw another sleew of turnovers as the scrappy play resumed. Ndiaye battled away until Williams dived when touched. Free-kick to Forest. Moreno got forward and won a throw-in that went through to Pickford. Then FOrest came forward a bit more strongly, Hudson-Ooi making space but shooting at Pickford. Tarkowski cleared long, a brilliant ball to Ndiaye who should have fired home but took an extra touch and Sels was out and all over him. But Everton got a free-kick that produced a loose ball but no Blue shirt was ready to pounce on it. Pickford then went long and Moreno gifted Everton a corner. But Pawson called a foul. At the other end, Jota's shot was blocked by Branthwaite and Elanga came on. Broja and Harrison drove in but their way was blocked. Ndiaye tried to make space for a shot but he's just not strong enough. Forest had a strong spell of pressure but Everton's defence stood firm. A cross saw Woods go flying under heavy breathing from O'Brien, then a clever flick by Moreno does not catch out Pickford. O'Brien did well to halt Huddson-Odoi. But Forest were being told by their crowd to get something from the nothingness they were watching. Broja was pulled for Beto. Harrison forced a corner off Murillo and up came Everton's big players, the decent delivery headed clear by Domínguez. The Forest counter was on but a poor pass ended it immediately. Alcaraz came on for Ndiaye, and Evverton mounted a strong attack with seven players in the Forest area, winning another corner. Garner swung it in but Williams got his head on it. Gana looped it back in and O'Brien fought hard to win it, his shot deflected for another Everton corner but it went behind for a goal kick. Beto was fouled by Domínguez, but Williams squaled when touched by Tarkowski and Pawson gave Forest the free-kick. Alcaraz drove Everton forward and the cross came down for Dococure but Williams blocked it behind for another corner. Forest fans unhappy with all this Everton pressure but it was that ridiculous ballistic missile again, way past the far post and straight out of play from Garner. What a ridiculous corner. But Everton got forward aagisn throh Alcaraz, Doucourein to Harrison who spun on the penalty spot and scooped his shot just over the bar. Branthwaite fell awkwardly after Yates barged him for an aerial ball. Williams fouled Mykolenko wide left, then as the ball was cleared, Yates body-checked Alcaraz and it looked bad about Pawson et al said it was "a coming together": no penalty. Everton attacked again, Harrison crossing in, the ball cleared to Garner who had time but cracked the shot horribly wide and hurt himself as a result! Kinda summed up the total lack of quality in the final third going into the last 10 minutes. Everton seemed to have spent most of the game in Forest's half but just unable to create anything approaching a decent goalscoring opportunity despite a welter of set-pieces, all so far wasted. Time for another free-kick, headed back across by Tarkowski. Another ball into the Forest area but it's crowded and again no blue shirt able to pounce on it. More brilliant drive from Alcaraz and Beto tumbles over Murillo, VAR says nothing doing. Forest tried to break through Gibbs-White Gana dragging him back for a yellow card. Finally, Forest get forward but they have nothing to show either, as we go into the final minute of a totally unmemorable game, McNeil on for Harrison. Docucoure drove down the right bit his cross was way too hard-hit, and the umpteenth Everton attack just dissolves into nothingness. A blla back to Beto looked like a great chance but he sidefoots the bouncing ball sky high. Terrible! At the other end, Mykolenko had to head behind a cross that was falling for Woods. But the corner was clear by Alcaraz and Everton scamperde forward, 3 on one, the ball to Docuocure and he finishes superbly, to send the Everrtonians behind that goal into raptures. Everton now had something meaningful to defend, and defend they did with determination, Nuno Espirito Santo looking, er, dispirited as he watched on. A dradfiul game but a fantastic win for David Moyes and for Everton — and for the much-maligned Abdoulaye Douocoure. Nottingham Forest: Sels, Williams, Milenković, Murillo, Moreno, Domínguez, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Jota (59' Elanga), Hudson-Odoi, Wood. Subs: Miguel, Morato, Sangaré, Yates, Sosa, Danilo, Boly, Abbott. Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite [Y:39'], Tarkowski, O'Brien, Ndiaye (67' Alcaraz), Garner, Gueye [Y:87'], Doucoure [Y:16'], Harrison (90' McNeil), Broja (64' Beto). Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Chermiti, Young, Iroegbunam Kick-off: 3:00 pm Saturday 12 April 2025 Referee: Craig Pawson Assistants: Tim Wood, Craig Taylor Fourth official: Anthony Backhouse Video Assistant Referee: John BrooksAssistant VAR: Akil Howson Reader Comments (94) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Danny O'Neill 1 Posted 12/04/2025 at 13:50:25 Broja for Beto.Where is Alcaraz? Brian Williams 2 Posted 12/04/2025 at 13:52:09 Doucoure and Harrison start! 😱😱😱 Mike Hayes 3 Posted 12/04/2025 at 13:56:21 You just knew those two would be picked, for fuck's sake! Dyche Mk 2. Mark Boullé 4 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:01:19 Harrison and Doucoure will start every game from now till season end. Hugely frustrating as neither is good enough and both will surely leave in the summer. Wish he'd use some squad players — how on earth do we know whether to buy Alcaraz if he doesn't play?! Simon Dalzell 5 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:01:34 Surely Alcaraz should start. Dyche-like selection… Ian Wilkins 6 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:01:39 He won't start Alcaraz because forced into buying from number of starts he makes. Obviously they've not made a decision yet on him… George Cumiskey 7 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:06:25 Put your money on Alcaraz leaving and Harrison staying this summer.Harrison is a Moyes type of player while Alcaraz isn't I'm afraid. Jim Wilson 8 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:12:21 Referee from hell, Craig Pawson, is back to stitch us up if required. He can do what he likes and no one is going to stop him — and Everton won't even complain! Andy Walker 9 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:19:20 I don't believe for a minute Alcaraz isn't starting due to the requirement to buy him after a certain number of appearances. Plenty of games left to trigger that clause. We're away to a top team that breaks quickly. Alcaraz is still settling in. The team selection is spot on for me. Rob Dolby 10 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:25:03 I think Beto is hard done to here. Broja is made of glass and it shows, he reluctantly goes into challenges due to past injuries.The Forest centre-backs can put their slippers on instead of their studs today. Hope he proves me wrong but I would rather have Chermiti start. Ian Bennett 11 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:28:40 He obviously is hoping the ball will stick up top with Broja, and that he can take the chances Beto's missed of late.Options off the bench for the last 60, just hope we are still in the game. Mike Hayes 12 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:43:12 Beto had been a bit like Calvert-Lewin in missing sitters. Maybe coming off the bench will motivate him! Colin Malone 13 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:44:19 Same old, same old. Where's the proper Number 10, Moyes? Mark Murphy 14 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:45:14 Ian, I think you're being a tad optimistic if you think Moyes will make changes after the first 30 minutes! Derek Knox 15 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:49:13 Hopes dashed again, starting with effectively 9 men! Colin Malone 16 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:54:36 Andy #9.Unbelievable. The two worst players start and finish the game. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Si Cooper 17 Posted 12/04/2025 at 14:57:41 The starting line-up could be more adventurous but I'd expect the required effort from all those who are starting. This could be real end-to-end stuff. Hopefully the pressing is sufficiently high and energetic to make it so uncomfortable for them that they can't get into their stride.A day to try fighting fire with fire.UT🔥T! Tony Heron 18 Posted 12/04/2025 at 15:13:23 Doucoure and Harrison!!!!!!!!!!!Does Moyes owe them money or something? Michael Kenrick 19 Posted 12/04/2025 at 15:50:40 Well, not the greatest game ever … but a stinker? Bit strong that from Chappers on 5 Live. At least The Blues are well involved — must be ahead on possession and passes? Yes, 43% - 57%Passes: 193 - 258... quite a difference. Alan J Thompson 20 Posted 12/04/2025 at 16:00:46 A nothing 1st half in which Doucoure as usual stuffed up every time he touched the ball. Harrison has become non-existent, Gana is having a stinker and while Broja occasionally shows he may be a better footballer than Beto, he hasn't got Beto's presence.Half-time changes please, Mr Moyes. Colin Malone 21 Posted 12/04/2025 at 16:12:34 Only time Moyes will make a change is if we go a goal behind. Get Chermiti on, for fuck's sake. Colin Malone 22 Posted 12/04/2025 at 16:31:37 Yea. Well done, Moyes. Take our most skillful player and leave our least skillful player on. Danny O'Neill 23 Posted 12/04/2025 at 16:59:26 A win is a win. And who else to grab the goal?!!I'll watch it back later to comment in more detail. Michael Kenrick 24 Posted 12/04/2025 at 16:59:27 Well, what dya make of that???Resilience, dogged defending, hopeless attacking... until the very end. And a brilliant finish. David Moyes at his best? Andy Walker 25 Posted 12/04/2025 at 16:59:41 Colin, Harrison and Doucoure were superb today. We played Forest off the park.You wrote to me earlier:“Andy # 9.Unbelievable. The two worst players start and finish the game. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.“I think it’s your lack of judgment that’s ‘unbelievable’.A great win, a great performance from the team and the team was superbly set up by Moyes. Colin Malone 26 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:00:24 Me granny could have scored that. Christine Foster 27 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:01:18 Absolutely brilliant win. Harrison and Doucoure… who would be a manager? Well done, Dwight McNeil, for the assist... a good performance all round. Andy Walker 28 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:01:44 Zero class from you there Colin. Zero class. Mike Gaynes 30 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:02:16 Two phrases seldom heard:Fine performance by Harrison.Gamewinner to Doucoure. Jerome Shields 31 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:02:38 Eventually made use of possession. McNeill's pass made the difference and Doucoure got the right connection on the box.Makes a difference getting a goal at the death, rather than conceding one. Ryan Holroyd 32 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:04:31 Oh David Moyes, Davy Davy Davy Moyes. Two defeats in what 14 games. Of them to the league winners Thank you for turning the club around. Things will get better under his leadership I’m sure Brian Williams 33 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:05:21 Well, well, well there'll be a few of the "usual suspects" spittin' feathers this evening after that late, late win. Ernie Baywood 34 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:05:26 Andy, I've got to be honest. I'm not sure what you were watching. Doucoure was really poor for 94 minutes. His best work was when he was anonymous. But he's there because he gets up and down. That and that alone.Harrison had an uncharacteristically good game after a very characteristic first 20 or so minutes. We were the better team. The win is deserved, even if it really didn't look like we would score. Simon Dalzell 35 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:05:27 Smash and Grab Grossly unfair. in fact just Wrong. Dominated and Fully Deserved. Beer will taste Good. COYB. Roger Helm 36 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:06:27 Perhaps it is time to consider that David Moyes knows a bit more about football and footballers than we do. Jack Convery 37 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:08:25 Deserved win according to Radio Merseyside. Mark Pembridge - thoroughly deserved. EFC more likely team to score as game went on and Wood didn't get a sniff. Well done Blues. Ernie Baywood 38 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:08:28 Ironically our goal came from the one time in the game when Forest tried to force things and we sat back. It's rare that they make those kind of mistakes and Nuno will be livid. Craig Walker 39 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:09:13 Great result Blues! Only RS and Arsenal have taken anything from the City Ground this season. Sounded to me from the commentary that it was deserved as well.Fair play to Moyes. Alan J Thompson 40 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:09:14 Second half not a great deal better than the first but that bloke who runs around like the proverbial headless and had stuffed up almost everything he'd touched turned up in just the right spot and not for the first time this season. However, just as well the interception fell to just the right man to set it up.Had you told somebody who knew nothing about the game that one of those sides had only just broken away from a relegation fight and the other was riding in the Leagues top 4, I doubt they could have told you which was what based on that game.Roll on the 4 points from the "Top 4" while being unlucky against the probable Champions brigade, andwhat price Moyes for at least one more year? Mike Gaynes 41 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:10:00 I've watched the goal three times now. McNeil's robbery of Murrillo was beautiful, and the pass was better. Douc's finish was perfect. But the best of all was watching the traveling Blues go insane right behind the goal. They SO deserved that. Danny O'Neill 42 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:10:20 Let's not get into the told you so game. We won and should celebrate the the 3 points. Derek Knox 43 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:11:49 A very well deserved win, if unlikely, in the end. Doucoure did not a lot during the game, so I guess he gets picked again next game. All played well ! Sam Hoare 44 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:13:01 Great performance and great result against a good team with loads to play for. Arguably one of the best performances under Moyes so far.Happy for Doucoure who is better than many on here give him credit for and Garner and Ndiaye did well today. Broja put in a good effort too though I’d rather see what Chermiti is capable of given that unlike the Albanian he will definitely be with us next season. Steve Brown 45 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:15:13 Best performance since David Moyes came back. Thoroughly deserved from start to finish - a real team performance. Robert Tressell 46 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:16:23 Well done Everton. Excellent result. Nice to see Broja getting back to fitness - maybe we'll take him on loan again next season? McNeil too. Good footballer. Harrison and Doucoure might be limited but they work hard and contribute to the defensive effort. And of course today's goal. Ryan Holroyd 47 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:17:49 The back 4 were fantastic today. Won most of their duels, Branthwaite 9 from9 Arial duels !! Tarks 4 from 5. The much maligned Mykolenko has been fantastic since Moyes came back Jack Convery 48 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:21:07 BBC reporting Eddie Hoew in hospital and will miss game tomorrow. Here's hoping he's ok. A good Blue. Dave Abrahams 49 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:23:07 A pretty grim first half with Everton slightly the better team but in the second half we were well on top with Harrison for the first time I’ve seen him going past his marker on the outside and putting two good crosses in and got better as the half went on. Then two changes— we brought a have go striker on and took a gentle giant off and gave the Forest defence something to think about and defend——we improved further when Charly came on and he started holding the ball and setting passes up, did he deserve a penalty for that barge on him— Then McNeil came on and made the pass that gave us the win we deserved with the usual Doucoure performance doing the unusual and scoring the winner with a controlled shot into the Forest net.Forest offered little with Pickford having a quiet afternoon and Forest showing the poor quality of this years premier league in third place but showing nothing to write home about today.Well done Blues now give us another performance like that next week v City and finish the season with three great home performances to celebrate the Old Lady’s farewell in style. Jeff Armstrong 50 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:23:53 Well, Moyes proving he knows more than we do, Harrison very good performance and Doucoure the winner. Great win and fantastic support once again, can’t fault one performance really, Picks fuck all to do. Mike Gaynes 51 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:25:35 Ryan, I thought Jarrad set the tone for his game by flattening Jota in the first moments. He was dominant throughout. Danny O'Neill 52 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:29:38 I like Mykolenko Ryan, but he's not had the best of seasons. Maybe he's looking more settled in a defence that is protected better and more solid. Robert Tressell 53 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:30:09 Dave, couldn't agree more by the way with your comments about it being a low quality Premier League season. Not a vintage year for talent is it? David Cooper 54 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:32:17 What game were you watching Michael? Blues dominated the 2nd half, had 60+% of the ball! Give credit when it’s due! Extensions for Harrison and Doucs? Ryan Holroyd 55 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:33:53 Me too Danny. Maybe carrying an injury didn’t help him ? Paul Birmingham 56 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:35:41 For me the best performance this season.They never gave up, kept belief and got a well earned victory!UTFTs! Curt Snyder 57 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:35:53 It seems to me more and more a case of this squad being capable. They were simply worn down by the previous manager's approach. I think we just moved out of new manager bounce territory. I may need a couple of pints to contemplate how he is getting improvement in the players' confidence. The spacing of the back four and midfield positioning is key. Getting this run while rotating Ndiaye and Alcaraz instead of playing them together is not a result of good fortune. I have a feeling Moyes is better at communicating the assignments and how the adopted system will evolve as different players are used. Alcaraz dropping deep has me confused though. Scott Hamilton 58 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:36:11 Doucs post-match comments:“… maybe it is going to be my last months at this club. I love this club and I try to do well.” Mihir Ambardekar 59 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:37:08 Fully deserved victory. All played well today. Great finish by Doucoure and Harrison played well today. Derek Cartwright 60 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:39:08 Terrible headline. We well deserved to win. Not sure what game you were watching Michael but you obviously showing your dislike of mr Moyes. Just report on what you see honestly! Bill Gall 61 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:43:22 To sum it up it was a great team performance, all players on the pitch kept their shape and moved the ball around well to each other. The better team won and D.Moyes deserve the credit for the set up and tactics, it takes a lot to outplay Forest. Improvements will come with better players in the transfer window, and we should be able to stabilize a mid-table or higher next season. It feels good that we don't have to look at how the teams below us do, but concentrate on teams above us.D.Moyes has done a real good job in getting us where we are and most probably will be with us next season, but he will have to prove that we are able to score more than just defend Ray Said 62 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:47:12 I thought we were the better team and showed more desire to win the game than Forest did. I don't think Broja deserves another game for us as he seems reluctant to stretch himself-an earlier poster mentioned that his past injuries may inhibit his efforts and that seems a reasonable assumption. I would much prefer to see Chermiti given a run of games as he is our player and the last few games could be useful for his development. In fact I would play Doucoure up front ahead of Broja. Well done lads. Peter Mills 63 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:48:04 There are some very strange comments on here. We were excellent, apart from creating many clear-cut chances, and thoroughly deserved the win against one of the best teams in the league this season.Absolutely made up for those who travelled and will have had a great away-day. Liam Mogan 64 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:48:58 Well deserved win. Would have been very disappointed to not win. Jeff Spiers 65 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:50:46 What was Doucoure pretending to right on his hand after he scored? Any comments Rob Jones 66 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:51:47 What the bollocks is that headline, Michael? We were by far the better team, better chances, had full control of the game. Mal van Schaick 67 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:51:52 The Sheriff of Nottingham won’t be happy, but just dessert’s for Everton, we controlled the game and got a deserved win. Well done to all those concerned. Danny O'Neill 68 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:54:02 David @54, and others, we all see a game different and to be fair Michael writes these practically live.Paul @56, good to see you pop up. I'll ring you.Curt @57, enjoy those pints. It will be a different squad next season, as a few have said, despite the dreadful first half of the season, there is the basis of a decent team there.Enjoy the win blues. For those harbouring lingering any doubts over relegation until mathematically assured, only Ipswich can catch us now. If they win all of their 7 remaining matches and we lose all of our 6.The reality is, we've been safe for weeks. Mark Murphy 69 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:56:14 "Smash and Grab"??? Were you "watching" it without vision?The commentator said when the goal went in that Everton had "won the most unlikely away 1-0 win" - I was incredulous!we bossed that game from start to finish and were in total control.IF we had lost it would've been a travesty!the only reasons we didn't win convincingly is that we are weak in firepower and we don't play Alcaraz at 10 from the start.When we get Ndiaye, Alcaraz and McNeil (for his dead ball delivery) in the starting eleven plus a decent finisher (the BIG signing of the summer) it will be us hunting the CL places, not that over achieving team from scab land! Hear them singing the sign on song? I hope they fall like a stone and miss out on Uefa.One of the most satisfying away victories I've seen for a while - I just wish I had been there!UTFT Jay Harris 70 Posted 12/04/2025 at 17:58:41 First time in a long time we controlled the game for 90 + mins.First half we suffered from an ineffective Broja and an unfit Ndiaye. Second half with Beto and Alcaraz we looked like a proper team and proved we can go toe to toe with some of the better sides. Bill Fairfield 71 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:04:09 Totally dominant, a fully deserved victory. Well done once again to the manager and team. COYB Phil Sammon 72 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:05:49 Jeff 65He was referencing the Lord Of The Rings trilogy which he alleges he wrote. Paul Hewitt 73 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:08:24 Never a smash and grab, totally deserved win. That headline needs changing. Jeff Armstrong 74 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:10:14 Headline is so wrong, never a smash and grab, a deserved win and should have been 0-3 Mark Murphy 75 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:12:07 To be fair, Andy, Colin is not alone in his thoughts about Harrison and Doucoure starting. I am of the same view and if your honest, I bet you are too. I don't think there's a blue on here that wouldn't prefer Alcaraz and A.N Other in for those two.BUT, today they did the business (although Doucoure was still mostly poor apart from the goal) and deserve their day in the sun.Hindsight is easy but Moyes got it right in the end. I thought we bossed the whole game.If that was Harrison and Doucoure playing for a contract then I think they've done their chances no harm at all, and given our squad for next season they may well be crucial.My MOTM was Branthwaite again but I'm delighted with Mykos performance and Tarkowski was a captain from start to finish.I love O'Brien to death but we need a good right back. O'Brien is a very good CH for the future.And please God,look after Idrissa Gana Guaye and don't let him grow old. He is our glue.UTFTI'm a very happy Blue this weekend, even though I missed out on a ticket. Phil Roberts 76 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:18:03 Can't believe he has picked Harrison and Doucoure again.Same old, same old. No better than Dyche.I'm just getting the moans in on the City thread before anyone else. Can you move it over during the week please Michael.And as for the headline - it was the same on the BBC. So 58% possession, 1,3 v 0,5 xG, 29 v 9 touches inside the box, 7 corners to 1, double the number of crosses and 75 v 24 on the momentum score in our favour (yeah, a new one on me) - I do not call that a Smash and Grab. That was a comprehensive victory that means Southampton and Leicester can't catch us and Ipswich need to win all their remaining 7 games if they are to finish above us.Beer? Nah - something bubbly. Thank you Mr Moyes and the whole squad. Dave Abrahams 77 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:18:11 Jeff (65) I think he was signalling that the goal gets him another contract to sign! Would you offer him one? Rob Hooton 78 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:18:31 Agree with the above, that was a fully deserved win and we really should have won by more, great away performance.I didn’t want to see Harrison and Doucoure start, but they both played well enough to deserve their spot (with the usual mistakes, Duke getting the goal earns him a pass!).We’ve a solid team, with the makings of a good one if we can keep our best players and replace those leaving with upgrades. Great to see McNeil back, what a pass - I thought he’d fluffed it at first but it was slide rule. Happy. Danny O'Neill 79 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:19:02 I don't think we need to get upset by a headline. Just enjoy the win. Raymond Fox 80 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:20:14 Outstanding win Everton and fully deserved.It makes the first 22 posts look a bit silly.Get Doucoure resigned, and keep that other useless player Harrison. Christy Ring 81 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:21:14 I thought Branthwaite and Mykolenko were great today, and Alcaraz and Beto made the difference, but the headline is totally wrong, the best team won. Christy Ring 82 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:21:14 I thought Branthwaite and Mykolenko were great today, and Alcaraz and Beto made the difference, but the headline is totally wrong, the best team won. George Cumiskey 84 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:24:02 I was cursing Moyes for taking Harrison off and keeping Doucouré on as he was having one of his better games, even though he scored the winner I still wouldn't keep him at the club and Harrison as well, but he's deffo gotta keep Alcarez who was very impressive when he came on. Martin Berry 86 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:27:16 A travesty not for Everton to get the result they thoroughly deserved. We gave Forest a tough time and dominated.I will also praise Broja who showed some nice touches and hold-up play while coming back to fitness so cut him some slack!Harrison needs shooting practice or change codes to rugby as everything goes over the bar.Gueye still amazing and pleased the Doucoure got a goal. Beto causes big problems for defenders every time he plays. Everton have a lot of thinking to do in the summer: who stays, who goes.Final word of praise for Magic Moyes who still has got stick from some ungrateful posters on here recently. Ian Bennett 87 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:32:41 A great result to damage a team chasing Champions League. Same players as before, so fair play to Moyes to get this level of performance against the top 3 in successive weeks. Certainly that 2-0 reverse is the lowest I've felt coming out of Goodison Park in many a year.Nearly mathematically safe, able to plan for next season, and despite the undoubted turnover in players ahead – a good harmony in the dressing room.Don't think we could of asked for much better on his return. Another weekend of green shoots… Fred Charters 88 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:35:47 What a dispiriting report from DK. I listened to Snods on the Everton membership site & you’d have thought they were watching a different game. The most pertinent remark from Snods was that Forest only seemed to be playing poorly because we were playing well. This is the theme from most of the National press who give us fuck all praise! Steve Shave 89 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:41:01 Fantastic result, good performance and deserved victory. The future is bright, well done Moyes and the team. Forest are a really good side, we stifled them though and I think Moyes really did a number on them. I can't wait for the summer, praying TFG are really going to back us. Paul Birmingham 90 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:43:10 Hi Danny, have a great celebration today, that was a class performance from Everton.Please email - weebarra1935@outlook.comUTFTs! Mike Gaynes 91 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:44:50 Still staying with that headline, Michael? Graham Mockford 92 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:45:32 Great win and nice to see Doucouré make a lot of pre-game posters look ridiculous.Don't get me wrong: I don't think he should get a new contract. He has limitations as a player which are pretty obvious to anyone who watches us but I've never seen him not give his all in a blue shirt and he's scored a lot of important goals for us.He can leave our club with his head held high! Danny O'Neill 93 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:45:40 Martin, I'm not sure your your last comment was necessary. Who is ungrateful?Great result. Well done to the team and manager. Let's focus on that. Brian Wilkinson 94 Posted 12/04/2025 at 18:51:39 Smash and grab win! We bossed that game from minute one. Best performance for a long time, every single player played well today. We went to the very end trying to get a winner and never once looked like we sat back settling for a draw.Good result and performance that. Mike Iddon 95 Posted 12/04/2025 at 19:20:57 Doucoure is frustrating but he was on the end of a good pass furthest forward in the box in the 93rd minute. The finish was exceptional, any CF would have been proud of that. He gets a lot of tedious stick, he is what he is and has scored some very important goals for the club. Paul Ferry 96 Posted 12/04/2025 at 19:26:00 Well said Jack (48). The club say that he has felt unwell for a few days and is having tests. Seems like a smashing fella and ours, he says, is the first result he looks for. Annika Herbert 97 Posted 12/04/2025 at 19:32:14 Martin @ 86, Magic Moyes!!? Well done certainly and congratulations on a huge turnaround. But he needs to do a lot more next season before earning a moniker like that.Let’s see what he can produce next season before going overboard though. Moyes has done well, magic he most certainly is notExcellent result today though and a top performance from the whole team Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb