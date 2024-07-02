02/07/2024

Everton have acquired teenage foward Omari Benjamin for their Under-21s side after taking him on trial at the tail end of last season.

The 18-year-old, who has represented Wales up to Under-19 level so far, signed a three-year contract with the Blues today.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me," he said on evertontv. "I’m keen to show what I can do on the pitch and excited at what is to come at Everton.

“When I came here on trial, the boys and staff were really nice, there was a good feel to the Club and everyone was really welcoming so it made to easy to sign here.”

Benjamin added: “I’d say I’m an exciting forward who likes to drive at opponents and score goals.

“I’m really keen to get started. This season, I just want to show what I can do and then, longer-term, get a chance to impress in the Senior Team set-up and, one day, play for Everton and help the Club as much as I can.”

