15/07/2024

Dele Alli was among the Everton party that made the short hop from John Lennon Airport to Dublin today as the players begin their pre-season training camp on the Emerald Isle.

The Club have been in talks with Tottenham over revising the agreement made when the 27-year-old was signed from the North Londoners in January 2022 whereby Everton would need to pay a lump sum to Spurs if Dele were to sign a new contract at Goodison Park.

Dele's existing terms expired this summer and it had been expected that he would leave after he had taken up the opportunity to train with the Everton squad and build up his fitness at Finch Farm over the summer.

However, the Blues have signalled a desire to offer him fresh terms and the Daily Mail went as far over the weekend to suggest that an accord has been struck with Spurs that removes any trigger of an initial payment for the former England star if he does indeed elect to stay on.

Article continues below video content

Jarrad Branthwaite, the subject of two failed bids for his services from Manchester United so far this close season, was also in the group along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has yet to sign a new contract at Everton.

Youngsters Reece Welch, Billy Crellin, Zan-Luk Leban, Roman Dixon and Eli Campbell also travelled with the first team as did new signings Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye.

Everton take on Seamus Coleman's old club, Sligo Rovers, in their first pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday. The game will be available to stream for Season Ticket Members and Official Members as will all of the Toffees' summer friendlies.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb