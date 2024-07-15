Season › 2024-25 › News Dele flies to Ireland with Everton squad Lyndon Lloyd 15/07/2024 9comments | Jump to last Dele Alli was among the Everton party that made the short hop from John Lennon Airport to Dublin today as the players begin their pre-season training camp on the Emerald Isle. The Club have been in talks with Tottenham over revising the agreement made when the 27-year-old was signed from the North Londoners in January 2022 whereby Everton would need to pay a lump sum to Spurs if Dele were to sign a new contract at Goodison Park. Dele's existing terms expired this summer and it had been expected that he would leave after he had taken up the opportunity to train with the Everton squad and build up his fitness at Finch Farm over the summer. However, the Blues have signalled a desire to offer him fresh terms and the Daily Mail went as far over the weekend to suggest that an accord has been struck with Spurs that removes any trigger of an initial payment for the former England star if he does indeed elect to stay on. Article continues below video content Jarrad Branthwaite, the subject of two failed bids for his services from Manchester United so far this close season, was also in the group along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin who has yet to sign a new contract at Everton. Youngsters Reece Welch, Billy Crellin, Zan-Luk Leban, Roman Dixon and Eli Campbell also travelled with the first team as did new signings Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye. Everton take on Seamus Coleman's old club, Sligo Rovers, in their first pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday. The game will be available to stream for Season Ticket Members and Official Members as will all of the Toffees' summer friendlies. Reader Comments (9) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Colin Glassar 1 Posted 15/07/2024 at 18:45:41 Careful with the steps. Liam Mogan 2 Posted 15/07/2024 at 18:59:52 Anyone know if the club will stream the friendlies like in the past? Can't see anything on the club website Brent Stephens 3 Posted 15/07/2024 at 19:03:21 LiamLink Brian Hennessy 4 Posted 15/07/2024 at 19:20:24 I've looked everywhere here at home in Ireland today and can't find any of them. Robert Tressell 5 Posted 15/07/2024 at 19:22:25 Colin # 1, it is comments like that, that make me wish there was a "like" function on ToffeeWeb. I've had a bad day, but that has cheered me up. Liam Mogan 6 Posted 15/07/2024 at 19:26:11 Thanks Brent. Drives me insane that website Derek Knox 7 Posted 15/07/2024 at 19:33:13 Brent @ 3, are you on a commission ? I have just renewed my Digital Membership ! :-) Brent Stephens 8 Posted 15/07/2024 at 19:50:00 Derek - yes, but 5% of feck all is feck all (before tax). Jim Bennings 9 Posted 15/07/2024 at 19:50:26 I wonder if we'll be wearing last seasons Hummel kit?Still not any sign at all of a glimpse of any of the new Castore kits let alone a sale date. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb