Everton in talks over Dele Alli's future Michael Kenrick 12/07/2024 9comments | Jump to last The uncertainty over Dele Alli continues with reports that Everton are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur to renegotiate conditions that would apply if Everton were to re-sign the former England international. Dele Alli's 2½-year contract with Everton expired two weeks ago and he is now technically a free agent but the player returned to Finch Farm this week and continues to train with Everton, who have promised to help his continuing rehabilitation after more than a year lost to groin injury problems. Dele Alli played his last game while on loan with Besiktas back in February 2023 before returning to England in April to have a hip muscle injury assessed by Everton's medical staff. The problem was diagnosed to be a muscular partial avulsion that would require surgery and kept him out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Prior to going on loan, he had made only 13 appearances for Everton. Last season, as he appeared close to a return following surgery last summer, the clubs held talks about the terms of his original transfer with pending performance payments falling due if he had gone on to make 20 appearances for Everton. Article continues below video content While no resolution was reached, the talks became redundant when the England international suffered an unfortunate setback with his groin injury that would prevent him from playing any part last season, and his contract with Everton duly lapsed at the end of June 2024. Under the original agreement between the clubs, if Dele signs a new deal at Everton, even though he is technically a free-agent, then Spurs would be due a ‘lump payment’ the amount not being made public, and the Toffees are trying to negotiate a lower fee. In an interview in April, Dele said he wants to break back into the England squad before the 2026 World Cup. “I know my level as a player and what I can get to. I know how good I can be when my head is in the right place and I’m feeling good,” Dele told Sky Sports. “Obviously I’m disappointed with the injury right now but I’m excited to get playing. It’s hard for me to even watch football. “It’s been tough for me, I’d say, this past eight months has been hard to watch. You know you can set reminders on your phone, I have a reminder at 11 o’clock every day that says, ‘World Cup 2026’. That’s my aim for now. “I think that people will be like, ‘he hasn’t played in a year’ but I don’t care, I know my level. The only target I have is the World Cup right now. "Obviously I'm injured and contracted to Everton and so my mind is just about taking it day by day and making sure my injury is healed and that I'm in the best possible condition after the summer. "It's annoying because I'll be just fully training as the season ends so it means that I won't have to rush it." Reader Comments (9) Stephen Davies 1 Posted 12/07/2024 at 13:01:36 I see we're in discussions with Spurs re the Dele Alli situation… Brian Wilkinson 2 Posted 12/07/2024 at 14:22:33 Bung them £10 grand, it's more than they will get anywhere else with being out of contract.Not got a leg to stand on Spurs, Levy would not even pay the ten grand, if it was the other way around. Paul Hewitt 3 Posted 12/07/2024 at 14:32:34 Let Roma sign him. Then send him to us on loan. Up yours, Levy, you greedy sod. Bobby Mallon 4 Posted 12/07/2024 at 14:35:29 Just fuck him off we don’t need a lad who could break down any minute free transfer or not Sam Hoare 5 Posted 12/07/2024 at 14:37:31 Alan Myers (usually reliable) is saying there will be no fee due to Spurs unless we sell him. Good news if true. Still a long way back for him but a sensible contract (£30k basic p/w doubled when he makes appearances?) will hopefully be offered if he can get himself properly fit.Ironically he’d be good in the spot behind the striker that we’ve hopefully just signed N’Diaye for.Need some pace out wide and a stronger RB and we’ll be in decent shape presuming we don’t lose anyone bar Onana (gone quiet on him) David West 6 Posted 12/07/2024 at 14:40:08 We have to pay a lump sum for an out of contract player if we re-sign him, yet another club who hasn't helped him in his long recovery or supported him through some dark times can get him for nothing !!! Surely this contract is illegal under the Bosman ruling ? Wasn't that rule brought in for exactly this reason ? Clubs don't own players, they are contracted to them, when the contract is up, they have no say in what the player wishes to do. We will see what type of character Dele is now. Does he repay the time, patience, faith, goodwill Everton have shown him by fighting to get a better deal for us if we wanted to re-sign him ? If he just goes and signs for someone else then It would be a slap in the face to all the people at the club. Mark Ryan 7 Posted 12/07/2024 at 14:53:32 Offer the lad a contract, make it sensible and if he can find some form then it's a great story and we are all happy. I reckon he has a touch of genius in him. I hope we sign him on a sensible contract Paul Hewitt 8 Posted 12/07/2024 at 14:57:54 Dele lost his way in life, he never lost his football talent. If he is back in a better place and fit, then he's head and shoulders above anything we currently have. Shaun Laycock 9 Posted 12/07/2024 at 15:10:12 No brainer for me - sign him up (especially if the Alan Myers thing is true).