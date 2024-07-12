12/07/2024

The uncertainty over Dele Alli continues with reports that Everton are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur to renegotiate conditions that would apply if Everton were to re-sign the former England international.

Dele Alli's 2½-year contract with Everton expired two weeks ago and he is now technically a free agent but the player returned to Finch Farm this week and continues to train with Everton, who have promised to help his continuing rehabilitation after more than a year lost to groin injury problems.

Dele Alli played his last game while on loan with Besiktas back in February 2023 before returning to England in April to have a hip muscle injury assessed by Everton's medical staff. The problem was diagnosed to be a muscular partial avulsion that would require surgery and kept him out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Prior to going on loan, he had made only 13 appearances for Everton.

Last season, as he appeared close to a return following surgery last summer, the clubs held talks about the terms of his original transfer with pending performance payments falling due if he had gone on to make 20 appearances for Everton.

Article continues below video content

While no resolution was reached, the talks became redundant when the England international suffered an unfortunate setback with his groin injury that would prevent him from playing any part last season, and his contract with Everton duly lapsed at the end of June 2024.

Under the original agreement between the clubs, if Dele signs a new deal at Everton, even though he is technically a free-agent, then Spurs would be due a ‘lump payment’ the amount not being made public, and the Toffees are trying to negotiate a lower fee.

In an interview in April, Dele said he wants to break back into the England squad before the 2026 World Cup.

“I know my level as a player and what I can get to. I know how good I can be when my head is in the right place and I’m feeling good,” Dele told Sky Sports.

“Obviously I’m disappointed with the injury right now but I’m excited to get playing. It’s hard for me to even watch football.

“It’s been tough for me, I’d say, this past eight months has been hard to watch. You know you can set reminders on your phone, I have a reminder at 11 o’clock every day that says, ‘World Cup 2026’. That’s my aim for now.

“I think that people will be like, ‘he hasn’t played in a year’ but I don’t care, I know my level. The only target I have is the World Cup right now.

“Obviously I’m injured and contracted to Everton and so my mind is just about taking it day by day and making sure my injury is healed and that I’m in the best possible condition after the summer.

“It’s annoying because I’ll be just fully training as the season ends so it means that I won’t have to rush it.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb