06/08/2024

Everton 6 - 0 Motherwell

Everton beat Motherwell 6-0 in an additional friendly at Goodison Park that was added to their pre-season schedule this week.

The game against the Scottish Premiership side took place at Goodison Park on Tuesday 6 August — but it will be played behind closed doors just a few days before Everton welcome AS Roma to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell told Glasgow World: “We've got a bounce game on Tuesday. We go down to play a closed-door game against Everton at Goodison Park on Tuesday. So that overnight stay, playing against the top, top level side will be a brilliant test for us as well in their build up to the season starting.

“But I've got a whole host of guys there that are desperate for minutes as well. So I think as much as trying to improve what we've done today, it starts to strengthen that squad with more minutes into the players and the challenges that will face them.”

Beto opened the scoring midway through the first half, capping a bright start that saw Iliman Ndiaye strike the bar. Three goals in six minutes after the break then took the game away from Motherwell.

Jake O’Brien struck from 6 yards amid a penalty-box scramble – a second goal in two games for the new centre-back – before Armstrong finished from 10 yards to make it 3-0 to the hosts shortly after his introduction from the bench.

Maupay then added a fourth before taking the ball off the opposition goalkeeper to steal a fifth after Beto’s pressing forced Motherwell into trouble. Beto then added his second as he finished from a Francis Okoronkwo cross.

