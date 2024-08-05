Season › 2024-25 › News Everton beat Motherwell 6-0 in additional pre-season friendly Michael Kenrick 06/08/2024 129comments | Jump to last Everton 6 - 0 Motherwell Everton beat Motherwell 6-0 in an additional friendly at Goodison Park that was added to their pre-season schedule this week. The game against the Scottish Premiership side took place at Goodison Park on Tuesday 6 August — but it will be played behind closed doors just a few days before Everton welcome AS Roma to Goodison Park on Saturday. Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell told Glasgow World: “We've got a bounce game on Tuesday. We go down to play a closed-door game against Everton at Goodison Park on Tuesday. So that overnight stay, playing against the top, top level side will be a brilliant test for us as well in their build up to the season starting. “But I've got a whole host of guys there that are desperate for minutes as well. So I think as much as trying to improve what we've done today, it starts to strengthen that squad with more minutes into the players and the challenges that will face them.” Beto opened the scoring midway through the first half, capping a bright start that saw Iliman Ndiaye strike the bar. Three goals in six minutes after the break then took the game away from Motherwell. Jake O’Brien struck from 6 yards amid a penalty-box scramble – a second goal in two games for the new centre-back – before Armstrong finished from 10 yards to make it 3-0 to the hosts shortly after his introduction from the bench. Maupay then added a fourth before taking the ball off the opposition goalkeeper to steal a fifth after Beto’s pressing forced Motherwell into trouble. Beto then added his second as he finished from a Francis Okoronkwo cross. Reader Comments (129) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Alan J Thompson 1 Posted 05/08/2024 at 06:32:30 Why behind closed doors, a few trialists, A.N. Others, a new playing system or just to let new players have a game on our home ground before the serious stuff?Or this game for the Possibles and Roma for the Probables? Danny O’Neill 2 Posted 05/08/2024 at 07:18:49 If behind closed doors, maybe Finch Farm could have been an option? Rob Halligan 3 Posted 05/08/2024 at 07:51:24 Danny, there’s no doors at Finch Farm, only the one gate, the way in and out! 😁😁😁😁 David Wise 4 Posted 05/08/2024 at 08:03:22 This is where our injuries start, a game that is not needed. Shane Corcoran 5 Posted 05/08/2024 at 09:07:51 The Preston result has elevated us to a top, top team. Allen Rodgers 6 Posted 05/08/2024 at 09:36:51 As it's behind closed doors I wonder if Dele will get a run out ? If not, just what is the point of keeping him around ? Si Cooper 7 Posted 05/08/2024 at 09:49:08 I’d be surprised if it wasn’t behind closed doors. It’s such short notice that it would probably be impossible for the necessary policing for any fixture open to spectators to be in place.More salient is why is it on such short notice? Perhaps with the withdrawal of the Friedkin interest Roma are only going to send their kids / second string and so we need an extra ‘decent’ fixture for match sharpness? Jack Convery 8 Posted 05/08/2024 at 12:37:41 It could be a trial game to see Dele's fitness levels.Also, Tarkowski needs game time, as do O'Brien, Ndiaye, Gueye and Lindstrøm. Derek Knox 9 Posted 05/08/2024 at 14:33:09 Will it be on the dodgy Everton TV or the more reliable Youtube ? Michael Kenrick 10 Posted 05/08/2024 at 16:04:31 Derek,It gets no mention under the Matches section of our wonderful revamped club website, or under Upcoming Fixtures on the homepage.And the club, in their typical pursuit of openness and transparency, I wouldn't imagine that they will tell us much about it — let alone enable us to watch it on stream. I just put up a link to the club's Fan Engagement Report. Surely a classic opportunity where we could see some real Fan Engagement where it really means anything at all — on the Goodison Pitch? But no, it ain't gonna happen. Derek Knox 11 Posted 05/08/2024 at 16:36:45 Hi Michael, As I've said many times before, the whole Commercial and TV Department at Everton FC wants a total make-over, and a reminder of the magnificent support they get week-in & week-out, which they also seem to ignore! Jim Bennings 12 Posted 05/08/2024 at 19:42:14 I think it's pretty fair to say that the Roma game on Saturday will be postponed.Merseyside Police will make the request to Everton. I'd imagine that it's not logical under the circumstances to have a friendly match in front of thousands of spectators with what's going on, could be another breeding ground for trouble.The Motherwell game I'd imagine behind closed doors has been arranged at short notice with this in mind. Mike Gaynes 13 Posted 05/08/2024 at 19:53:11 Jim, how bad is it on Merseyside right now? Dave Abrahams 14 Posted 05/08/2024 at 20:07:01 Jim (12), I picked up my ticket for the Roma game this morning just around 11:30 am.I fail to see how this game will be affected with what's going on around the country, there are no meetings planned for Saturday in Walton concerning either side of the present arguments. Jim Bennings 15 Posted 05/08/2024 at 20:17:38 Dave,Things could escalate again by Saturday.Right now they won't call it off, I agree, but I can somehow see the police making a request as town could be in havoc again on Saturday evening. Rob Halligan 16 Posted 05/08/2024 at 20:18:48 Jim, how short is short notice? I knew about this behind-closed-doors game last Friday. Jim Bennings 17 Posted 05/08/2024 at 20:45:46 It wasn't announced Friday, I don't think, Rob? Rob Halligan 18 Posted 05/08/2024 at 20:56:59 I didn’t say it was announced last Friday, Jim. I said I knew about it. Rob Halligan 19 Posted 05/08/2024 at 21:04:41 I think this game was arranged to give a run out for one or two certain players who have yet to feature in any pre-season games, and not as a hastily arranged game due to possible trouble in the city. Danny O’Neill 20 Posted 05/08/2024 at 21:27:40 I've got my Roma ticket on my phone. Don't lose the phone!I don't think there will be any trouble. I'm no hard man, but I'll walk through any crowd.And Dave Abrahams will sort them out with his walking stick anyway!! Duncan McDine 21 Posted 05/08/2024 at 22:05:05 I hope the Roma game is not postponed or played behind closed doors. I've got tickets for the whole family and it'll be my kids' second visit to Goodison.I don't understand why there would be riots anyway... Hibbo won't play, let alone score! John Raftery 22 Posted 05/08/2024 at 22:09:06 Mike (13),I was in town mid to late afternoon. It was just a quiet Monday with people going about their normal business. There was nothing to suggest this was a city on the edge. A number of the rioters have been appearing in court. They include a few in their 40s and 50s. All the offenders I have read about are in custody with quite a few more destined to join them. At present, the violence is not on the scale of 2011 but the next few days will tell us if the swift arrests and numbers in custody prove a sufficient deterrent. Tony Abrahams 23 Posted 05/08/2024 at 22:41:02 Without wanting to go too political Mike G, but I think the Prime Minister could solve a lot of problems overnight, if he started using a different dialogue, other than blaming everything on the far right.He said that he would treat the protesters like football hooligans, but I don’t think that the police would have let a load of football hooligans, leave their own protest and let them march around a kilometer, to start antagonizing another set of hooligans?This is actually what happened on Saturday in Liverpool, but the mainstream media won’t report it like this, even though the perceived far right, were actually holding a peaceful protest until this was allowed to happen, and then things escalated rapidly.I’m not far right, and I actually have a son, who lives in an Arab country, but my son wouldn’t be allowed to enter without his passport, and this is a very real issue that needs addressing immediately.This will only happen if the prime minister stops using the media to peddle his false narrative, and starts listening to the concerns of the millions of British people, who are not far right thugs.Maybe not the place to be airing my view, but if something doesn’t happen then it wouldn’t surprise me if it started affecting football matches in England over the next few weeks. Let’s hope not. Fred Quick 24 Posted 05/08/2024 at 22:42:11 If the authorities start preventing football matches being played due to a tiny proportion of the population being violent, then our world truly is knackered. There were groups in Preston on Saturday who were 'meeting' to show their political views, it didn't stop the game and, for the time that we were in Preston, to my knowledge, it had little or indeed no effect on those who attended the match. The political activists – if that's a term that truly represents them – want life to be disrupted, they want people to stop doing their normal everyday things, that's what gives them the thrills they seek. So no, I don't think the Roma game will be under threat due to a few people displaying their anger on the streets. Too many "two plus two equals five" merchants in cyberspace and forums like this; life goes on, regardless of the anger displayed by some on the streets. Don Alexander 25 Posted 05/08/2024 at 22:45:05 When we start rearranging or cancelling normal life because of the misguided, malign or moronic (take your choice) antics of a very small minority, we may as well all give up as a population. Paul Hewitt 26 Posted 05/08/2024 at 23:19:08 Once the football starts, the rioters will be at the games. Will Mabon 27 Posted 05/08/2024 at 23:35:14 They're not all "Rioters". Only a minority are. Of course, your TV won't tell you this. Andy Crooks 28 Posted 05/08/2024 at 23:52:17 I think I've disagreed with you in the past, Will, but tonight I saw something that, quite astonishingly, my TV didn't tell me. Stephen Davies 29 Posted 05/08/2024 at 23:53:03 Interesting, Tony, and I understand what you're saying.I suspect the majority of the population couldn't care less that we bombed or invaded Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria or Libya and pay seldom thought as to why or what the possible consequences may have been.I wonder how many of those Afghani interpreters had passports? Yes, I agree there is a serious discussion to be had by politicians to attempt to reach some sort of solution. If anyone believes Reform has any good solutions they are deluded.Btw..where is Tommy Robinson getting his funding from? A decent search will reveal Right Wing American Christian Fundamentalist Groups & Israeli-affiliated groups. He has an EU Passport and is an Irish Citizen... how Patriotic is that? Kudos.A mention must be made of the original French offer which you will know about, which was to build a Process Centre in Calais area to process Asylum claims. They even offered to build it !! Yet the Tory Government declined the offer. Now I wonder why that would be?It's a fact that many Tory Donors have made many £ millions out of this crisis is indisputable and the disturbances have been fuelled for a very long time by the Right Wing mainstream media. (If I knew how to do it I would display dozens & dozens of Front page headlines proving this. Do you know you can even be arrested for being English in your own Country? [My thanks to Stewart])Should we ditch International Law or the UN Convention governing Refugees? (ps: They don't need a passport to enter and claim asylum in any country that has signed up to it).In fact, most people who claim asylum don't chose the UK.Should we leave the ECHR and leave our Rights to the whim of a Majority UK Govt that thought it in their interests to change some of it if there was an issue with any of it? Yes, a lot of the population is talking about this subject... yet a hell of a lot of them believe propaganda and misinformation (X or Twitter is a cesspool) without doing their own research.For example, I'm typing from my hospital bed and two fools on the ward have been discussing how 40% of the UK is probably made up of immigrants...When one got back from cancer surgery, I asked him what % of the staff there would he say were immigrants? I made it over 30% including his Consultant Surgeon.Anyway I digress... no one claiming asylum in this country is illegal until the final process decision has made them so. So, in practical terms, how do you stop legal claimants who want to come to the UK? The only practical thing that I can think of is to stop unnecessary interference in other countries... Closer ties and problem solving with other countries and Allies.(On that note, asylum seekers entering the country are way way beyond anything before Brexit – so much for giving the majority of people what they wanted – when any EU Citizen could be removed if they couldn't support themselves after 3 months... something this country never used.)We did have an arrangement whilst in the EU under the Dublin Agreement that asylum seekers could be sent back under certain circumstances. So the question remains: What can practically, legally and morally be done to satisfy them? Paul Hewitt 30 Posted 06/08/2024 at 00:05:33 Stephen. Around 750,000 immigrants come to this country every year. That's hardly any. Raymond Fox 31 Posted 05/08/2024 at 00:19:51 You're totally right, Tony @23, what started out as ordinary people protesting about the numbers of immigrants coming to this country was ruined by numbers of scum who are the cause of many of our troubles.When I was young in the 1940s-50s the population was 48-50M — it's now at least 68M and still rising.I don't care what the colour of their skin is, white, brown, black, yellow, pink, blue or whatever, we need to slow down the number of people coming to live here, England is the 2nd most densely populated country in Europe already. Steve Brown 32 Posted 06/08/2024 at 02:03:52 Perhaps you should all start your posts with "I am not racist, but…" I suppose those who burned down a community library, attacked hotels holding asylum seekers, and vandalised a mosque are just misunderstood dudes? It might be believable if they weren't seen giving the Nazi salute during the protests, attacking Asians and stopping cars to see if the occupants are white and British. And to claim that the media is whipping up a false narrative when these riots are being systematically organised by the far right via social media! If you are coming on here to justify this or rationalise it away, you should hang your head in shame. Steve Brown 33 Posted 06/08/2024 at 02:07:20 Also, 5.5 million Brits live permanently abroad and I hope they don't receive the same bullying racism that we seem to think it is fine to inflict on those who migrated here.Bloody British foreigners. Eric Myles 34 Posted 06/08/2024 at 02:49:00 Steve #33, quite the opposite.But when asked over the last 40 years that I've lived overseas, why I don't live in England, my response has always been, "Too many foreigners there!" Eric Myles 35 Posted 06/08/2024 at 02:53:13 Fred #24, "If the authorities start preventing football matches being played due to a tiny proportion of the population being violent then our world truly is knackered."Heysel? Larry O'Hara 36 Posted 06/08/2024 at 03:01:15 Eric (35),Discussing Everton's history with a South African the other day, he knew about Hillsborough but was shocked when I told him about Heysel and how it affected us. He said, "That must mean you really don't like them, with good reason." I concurred…. Chris Leyland 37 Posted 06/08/2024 at 05:26:17 I'm not surprised by some of the comments on here. We've always had a racist element in our fanbase and that clearly hasn't gone away, it's just that they feel more emboldened again now that Farage and his ilk have made it more acceptable to be bigoted again. It's bubbled under the surface for years and you see it ripple at matches from time to time in isolated incidents. Some of our so-called fans have probably been gutted not be able to sing ‘Everton Are White' for a number of years. There was nothing peaceful about the protests that have occurred in our city recently. They were just an excuse for racists and/or dragged up scally scrotes to smash stuff up, destroy livelihoods and blame foreigners for everything that is wrong with their own lives. Burning down a community library is nothing other than sickening, mindless thuggery by dragged-up, feral scumbags. The irony is that a lot of these scally scrotes and ‘concerned protestors' are themselves 2nd or 3rd generation immigrants but we all know that it's a particularly type of immigrant that they don't want in this country. Whether it's blaming immigrants for everything because of your veiled racism or mocking Calvert-Lewin's choice of off-field clothing because of your latent homophobia, it won't change or better your own lot but it will make the lives of those you are targeting with your bilious bigotry worse. But I guess that's the end game for some pathetic individuals? Alan J Thompson 38 Posted 06/08/2024 at 06:02:43 I suppose you have to consider the crowd milling outside the ground and available police and public transport but couldn't it be made free for season ticket holders and those on the waiting list only, or adults accompanied by children under 14 years of age?I also have to ask if just holding the game behind closed doors won't attract those wanting to use the occasion for their own purposes, Independence and Europe for Scotland? David Currie 39 Posted 06/08/2024 at 06:18:28 Larry 36,I was talking to a Liverpool fan of 40 years when I was recently back in the UK last month.He was saying how horrific Hillsborough was.When I mentioned Heysel he said he knew nothing about it?? Very strange!! Danny O’Neill 40 Posted 06/08/2024 at 06:23:30 I remember those "Everton Are White" chants. There was a guy who stood near me on the Gwladys Street and used to get on the away coach at Widnes. He was mental.He must not have realised that Trebilcock was mixed heritage.I worked with Afghan interpreters a lot. Loyal people. I even let them cut my hair and give me a shave!! Still hurts me how we abandoned those people in the manner how we and the US left the country. Andy Meighan 41 Posted 06/08/2024 at 07:21:56 Jim @12. Let's say this unrest carries on – will the police call the Brighton game off?Highly unlikely I think, and the message must be not to give in to these morons.Us Evertonians don't deserve to have games called off because of a few numbskulls, and I don't think we will. Tony Abrahams 42 Posted 06/08/2024 at 07:49:10 Stephen @29, You know a lot more than me, mate, but I agree it's usually or always about money, as you point out regarding the many Tory MPs, who will have made an absolute fortune whilst helping to make their donors even more.Whilst Tommy Robinson is undoubtedly right wing, he has recently put up a video that begins to expose a very, very corrupt system that would cause outrage if it was a Panorama special.I'd best stop, otherwise people will automatically come to the conclusion that I am also right wing, and although I didn't mind using my stronger right foot, I think I did 80% of my best work when I was using my left!!I agree with Stephen about Farage but, if Starmer doesn't change track, my worry is that it will open the door for his popularity to grow rapidly. I don't know if he would want the very murky job, but Andy Burnham would be my choice!And instead of starting my post with "I am not a racist", I would prefer to end my post by saying I am not a racist, because I am not a racist person. Paul Hewitt 43 Posted 06/08/2024 at 08:01:02 So you don't want illegal immigrants in your country so you must be racist? Bollocks! First thing, I don't condone the violence and destruction of property – that had nothing to do with protests, it was just mindless violence. But I do care about people coming over here in their thousands every year and getting paid to sit on their arses. If you want to come over and work, fine — nothing wrong with that. Someone said there are English people living abroad… yes there are, but they're not illegal. This country is falling apart before our very eyes and if you say anything, you're just called a racist. Drives me mad. Well, I'll tell you something: if things don't change and all these illegal migrants keep coming, we won't have a country left. And if that makes me racist, so be it. Stephen Davies 44 Posted 06/08/2024 at 08:18:26 Tony... thanks for your measured response.For me, these events may well be the precursor for what may occur in the USA in November. I'm sure there are powerful influential people watching this country closely from across the pond.. .and theywill revel in the chaos and see it as an opportunity to manipulate the electorate.Plans may well be already taking place. Rob Halligan 45 Posted 06/08/2024 at 08:34:39 Wouldn’t be the first time we’ve played a game behind closed doors at Goodison. Pretty sure there was one last pre season against an Italian team. Think we won 2-1 and didn’t Lewis Dobbin score a brilliant individual goal? Rob Dolby 46 Posted 06/08/2024 at 08:34:54 This website is a great football forum for our football club though is a lot poorer for enabling non football posts. Sam Hoare 47 Posted 06/08/2024 at 08:36:30 I still don’t really understand what these protests were meant to be about? Immigration? What specifically has changed or happened with immigration recently to justify these protests? If it was a political protest wouldn’t it have made more sense to protest the last government who saw an unusually high net migration in 2023?I suspect the reality as Stephen@29 points out is that grifters and disrupters like Robinson, Farage, Katie Hopkins and Laurence Fox are largely responsible and have found ways to make money by stirring up hatred and fearmongering. The cost of living crisis has made life difficult for many people and these ‘commentators’ have persuaded many that this is due to the immigrants, sometimes tapping in to prejudices that were already there.Having a concern around rising immigration numbers does not necessarily make you a racist. But saying I’m not racist does not magically make it so and there’s no doubt that there are significant racist elements involved in such protests and within the narratives peddled by the likes of Farage, Robinson, Fox etc (to lesser or more degrees depending on the individual). Division can be very profitable for those who seek to sow it and we should be wary of such ‘patriots’. Tony Abrahams 48 Posted 06/08/2024 at 08:44:01 He did Rob, and I’m sure he created another by running at the Italian defenders that day. I thought we were going to see more of Lewis Dobbin, last season, so it will be interesting to see what happens to the kid, this season.I totally agree with that last sentence Sam, because I believe that certain politicians all across Europe, have gotten themselves very rich by allowing such mass immigration. Steve Shave 49 Posted 06/08/2024 at 08:44:35 I wonder if this game behind closed doors is to test Dele's fitness and see if he is worth a punt? It's crossed my mind a few times. As we are playing Motherwell I hope too it is to cast an eye over their talented midfielder Miller who my Scottish mate keeps talking about, only 16-17 and one for the future apparently. Stephen Davies 50 Posted 06/08/2024 at 08:46:03 Paul.I haven't read anything on here that condones illegal immigration.Illegal immigrants should be deported and are deported.Illegal immigrants aren't provided with anything except a plane home.Do you really know what you're talking about? Danny O’Neill 51 Posted 06/08/2024 at 08:57:29 As we spoke Tony, Labour missed a trick with Andy Burnham. I've met him twice. Once on train coming back from the west country and more recently at Euston when we we both coming from an Everton home match.I like the comment about Italian defenders. Having played against a few, they are ruthless, and don't take prisoners. On a pre-season tour, one of my mates got poked the eye out of the referees site. His eye was bloodshot for weeks! They don't play nice, but they are effective. Robert Tressell 52 Posted 06/08/2024 at 09:10:46 Sam # 47, completely agree. Immigration is about economics and labour costs. The people left behind by the establishment are being trained to hate immigrants - when they should be questioning why the establishment has left them behind. Mark Murphy 53 Posted 06/08/2024 at 09:12:39 Paul H- and anyone else on here who hasn’t read it - I recommend James O’Brians book “How They Broke Britain”It will open your eyes to who the culprits are for our countries demise over the last 20 years and will provide some reasoned clarity to the subject of immigration and the current histerical reaction to it.On a similar note, one of the three main factors of the UK’s failing economy is believed ( by financial experts) is the lack of foreign workers from the EU - Poles, Romanians etc, who used to do the agricultural and social services work that British people haven’t taken up since. Btw The majority of the “illegal” immigrants are seeking asylum. It is NOT, and never has been, illegal to seek asylum by immigration, and economic immigration is included in that. Andy Crooks 54 Posted 06/08/2024 at 09:12:58 Steve, I would love it if the game was to test Dele's fitness, and of course, him coming through it. I think that Dyche is a master at looking after his players and being patient. He deserves to be rewarded. Paul Hewitt 55 Posted 06/08/2024 at 09:13:54 Stephen@50. You're part of the problem I'm afraid Danny O’Neill 56 Posted 06/08/2024 at 09:21:29 Hopefully Andy. Dele still has a lot to offer if he can find his mojo.Anyone going to the Roma match, I'll be outside the Harlech. If not for that one, the Brighton home, same detail. Mark Murphy 57 Posted 06/08/2024 at 09:24:41 And those people who come over here and sit on their arses are the minority that gets the attention from the msm. The majority are sitting on their arses in hotels due to the glacier like speed of the processing needed to enable them to work. And we receive less immigrants, “illegal”or otherwise, than most other European countries are accepting. Raymond Fox 58 Posted 06/08/2024 at 09:29:03 Steve 32, so if you complain about immigration your a racist,what a crass response.Its running away from problems in this country that is part of the problem, burying heads in the sand and pretending they will dissapear.What about quality of life, lets let everyone in and build more and more houses on green belt etc, not to mention our overburdened road systems, great idea.Free speech has been stifled by the 'your a racist card', go and talk to the man in the street in northern towns at least and see what the majority say. Paul Hewitt 59 Posted 06/08/2024 at 09:36:00 Mark. You shouldn't come over here unless you actually have a job. Andy Crooks 60 Posted 06/08/2024 at 09:45:04 It might be an idea for the editors to set up a separate thread for this. Not knocking it but I'd rather know which threads one can escape into football on, and hoping Dele gets his mojo back is escapism for me! Stephen Davies 61 Posted 06/08/2024 at 09:48:33 Paul... part of the problem for raising Facts? Particularly of the problem for agreeing with you regarding illegal immigration?Re You're other message.I take it that you support this country sticking by it's commitments and promises or do you condone the breaking of laws?It is lawful for certain people to come here without a job.May we hear any of your solutions to this issue.If you haven't got any please just say so.Thanks Paul Hewitt 62 Posted 06/08/2024 at 09:55:19 My solution. Simple, if you don't have a job somewhere to live and private medical insurance then you can't come in. Same thing that my mate had to have when he went living in Australia 20 years ago. Why's that so wrong? Dave Williams 63 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:02:06 Danny- I’ll buy you a beer at the Harlech before the Brighton game.Some interesting views on here but don’t fallout over politics- we are all part of the EFC team. Charles Barrow 64 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:07:45 (Limiting) immigration has traditionally been very low down on the priorities of the electorate, rarely mentioned in surveys and hardly ever an issue that changes voting intentions. This has changed recently because of the Reform party (and the earlier anti EU obsession) with the Tories deciding to up the rhetoric to attract defectors from Reform and Labour playing catch up, also with negative comments about immigration, all amplified by the media. This has now backfired horribly. All it has done is motivate a minority to engage in violent anti immigrant riots. Many of those people involved are going to get a shock when they are arrested as this is not treated like a punch up on a Saturday night by the courts but as a threat to society - violent disorder/riot/arson. They can expect several years in prison.It is worth reminding everyone that the '750,000' legal migrants are here to work in areas of the economy where there is a need and have passed the so called points system the Conservatives introduced. So they should be welcomed with open arms, often doing highly skilled jobs where there is a shortage. Illegal migrants who may have risked their life to get here should not be scapegoated. The system for reviewing their cases as refugees has broken down, which is why they're stuck in hotels for months. I don't think that's their fault Paul Hewitt 65 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:11:43 This is a very small island we live on. 50 years ago we had a population of 48 million. Currently it stands at 68 million. In 15 to 20 years it will be around 75 million. We simply don't have the infrastructure for that many people. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 66 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:19:43 Care4Calais "100% of people wanting to get to Britain are escaping persecution"Nigel Farage "100% of people wanting to get to Britain are economic migrants"Neither of the above is correct. But that is all we ever get. Neither will admit there is a mix.750,000 are here to do jobs where there is a need - because the English already here are either too lazy or not educated enough to do those jobs.And while I do think there is an issue to be solved (afterall, if you were in France, wouldn't you want to risk your life to escape?), the rioting in the last 7 days means that nothing will be done because it will be in reaction to the "concerns of the rioters" and so they will in effect have won.Can we now get back to the football and Everton??Oh and glad this match is behind closed doors because we don't want a pile of Scots coming to England 😉 Stephen Davies 67 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:20:35 Thanks for the reply about your solution Paul.Can you please just expand on that and tell us in practical terms how that can be realistically achieved.Thanks ( otherwise they're just words that don't mean much) Eric Myles 68 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:24:34 Danny #40 "He must not have realised that Trebilcock was mixed heritage."And was Ross Barkley playing for us at the time? Paul Hewitt 69 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:24:36 Just words?. No it's a simple solution. My mate managed to do it when he went Australia. I've never gone living in another country so I don't know how you go about it. But if I was going to another country I'd make damn sure I had all that sorted first. Brian Williams 70 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:34:09 Paul#62.Nothing wrong with that at all, IMHO. If Australia manage to do it then you'd think the UK could too.What IS wrong is another poster expecting YOU to explain how it can be achieved or you post "doesn't mean much."Talk about.Pomposity at it's finest. Eric Myles 71 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:40:13 Paul #69, I've worked in about 14 different locations around the Middle East and Asia and in my experience going to another country to work entails having a contract of work and obtaining a work related visa to be able to enter the country.Then you get a work permit, tax ID and NI number, along with jumping through other administrative hoops like police registration.And when your job is finished your visa is cancelled and you have to leave.I did move to one country to retire and to do that I have to have money in the bank and renew my visa (and monetary commitment) every year.Another country I went to retire in I didn't really need much, I was visa exempt being married to a local and was able to get a 3 year residence permit, which after the 3 years is up can become a 10 year residence permit. Brian Harrison 72 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:41:26 Extreme views whether right or left are never good options. Somebody commented that he didn't mind immigrants as long as they work, problem is until their cases are settled one way or another they are not allowed to have gainful employment. Immigration is a problem for most of the western world, and if there was a simple solution to it then we wouldn't have a problem. While there has always been economic migrants and not people escaping persecution, the vast majority are coming from war torn countries, which also includes Ukraine. I would just add that the figures show that more immigrants go to other European countries than the UK, and many who crossed the channel were granted asylum even under the Conservative government before they decided everybody crossing the channel in a small boat was automatically an illegal immigrant. Stephen Davies 73 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:44:02 Paul..Just for you.Seeking asylum in Australia, or elsewhere, is not illegal. In fact, it is a basic human right. All people are entitled to protection of their human rights, including the right to seek asylum, regardless of how or where they arrive in Australia, or in any other country. Eric Myles 74 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:47:45 Stephen #73, Is that the Australia that was famed for using the military to forcibly turn around boats coming from Flores and East Timor? Paul Hewitt 75 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:54:29 So we just have open borders. Let everyone in. Paul Tran 76 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:54:52 Everybody in state-sponsored accommodation is here legally.Over 70% of applications for asylum are successful.Successful asylum applicants are not allowed to work for 2 years. Yes, we're effectively teaching them to not work and/or work illegally.There's a big difference between me staying in a Holiday Inn Express for a couple of nights on business with an all-you-can-eat fry-up and money to spend, and me staying in the same room with my family indefinitely with a tiny allowance and poor quality food.If you're desperate to focus on 'illegles', check out your car wash, nail parlours, brothels, etc.Go and talk to people who are 'different' to you. Listen to them, laugh with them. You'll have more in common than you think. They'll seem less like 'them' and more like 'us'.If I can do this, surely every other adult can? Tony Abrahams 77 Posted 06/08/2024 at 10:54:55 Phil @66, nails it for me with his third paragraph.If I was a politician like Starmer, I could use the two sporting disasters that have been mentioned on this thread and continue to browbeat that they were both 100% down to the ineptitude of the police.This wouldn't quite be true because there were obviously other mitigating circumstances, (especially regarding Heysel) but if I had the press on my side, I could definitely make most people believe that it was definitely down to the police.I agree with Andy, and thanks Mark, for giving me the title of a book I will be sure to read, although I will be very surprised if the greedy politicians across Europe are not at the forefront of the reason for this current crisis.Don't reply, Mark, let me find out for myself!! Dave Abrahams 78 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:07:53 Tony (77),Are you sure that you will read the book that Mark mentioned? I'm still waiting for the book, which wasn't mine, that I leant you 6 months ago, you keep saying “Oh yeh I'm starting that soon.” Ffs get off ToffeeWeb for a week and read the bleedin' book, Mein Kampf and the Bible, as well as the Beano Annual I got for you last Christmas! Christine Foster 79 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:12:03 Stephen,To seek asylum in Australia, you have to arrive legally, by plane with a visa. On doing so, you can therefore apply for asylum.If you attempt to arrive by boat, you are classed as not arriving legally and you are then shipped to Naru. If you arrive by boat or attempt to, you will never be allowed to settle in Australia and could spend years on Naru in detention camps.In short, Australia adopts a highly selective approach to asylum seekers and does not allow all asylum seekers security. The Conservative party policy of turning boats back, wanting to send them to Rwanda and making a determination of what is a "legal" or "illegal" asylum seeker, is almost a carbon copy of the Australian playbook: How Australia wrote the 'stop the boats' playbookEven the Royal Navy said No to turning boats back... Kevin Molloy 80 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:13:45 I'm amazed more people are not up in arms about this level of immigration. Not blaming the people coming here, but our ratlike politicians for their astonishing broken promises. Not only will we not keep immigration to tens of thousands a year, how does a million a year grab you? Have it!Of course people are just people, but the sheer scale of it means we turn cities like Liverpool into cities like London. I grew up with everyone very proud of being a scouser, and what that meant. You can't have that though if you turn your country into a melting pot. It's just a blob then of different nationalities. Why would anyone be in favour of that. The sad thing for us humble voters, is that the polls are in the pay of the super rich globalists, who all want open borders and weakened governments. So we are going to get mass immigration hot and strong whether we want it or not. Both parties are utterly compromised, bought off, whatever. Paul Tran 81 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:30:58 Kevin, I'm very proud of being a Scouser. Nobody's taken that away from me. Immigrants haven't taken anything away from me. What have they taken away from you? Chris Leyland 82 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:38:19 Kevin, where you think the scousers descend from? 75% of the City’s population have Irish ancestry. The City also proudly has the oldest Chinese community outside mainland China. The City was a hub of worldwide trade and people have always settled here. That makes most Scousers descendants of immigrants. Why are you wanting to pull up the drawbridge or is it a particular type of immigrant you object to? Kevin Molloy 83 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:39:39 Paul and Chris.It's all about scale. We are currently inviting in over a million people a year. It is total madness. You could have had a conversation with a proud cockney 50 years ago, who said he was worried about immigration. And you would have told him, "You have nothing to fear, they are just people." But look at London now, and where are the cockneys? Paul Tran 84 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:43:08 What do they take away from you, Kevin? It's a genuine question. I'm doing this engaging thing that apparently nobody does. I'm doing it. What do they take away from you? Kevin Molloy 85 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:44:55 They take away my city. My identity. If I was a cockney 50 years ago, I would look around now and say the city I grew up in has ceased to exist. It's not just the buildings, it's the shared culture. Stephen Davies 86 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:49:12 Kevin... we can go to & fro and this thread would be endless...Do you or Paul have a practical, workable legal solution?Is there one? Kevin Molloy 87 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:52:23 Stephen, we can't wave a magic wand to return things to how they used to be. But we can turn off the taps. We can return immigration to tens of thousands. Of course we can do that. Politicians like to tell people "That's very complex, international obligations, human rights" etc. It's all hogwash. We limit the number of immigrants and asylum seekers, and don't allow anyone in who comes to the country illegally. Christine Foster 88 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:52:51 Paul, I have a Scouser cover on my passport. Always confuses immigration.. in the US they pulled it off and virtually threw it at me! The elephant in the room is quota... what are sustainable levels to be able to assimilate into any country before it's unsustainable economically or socially? What's manageable and what's not? These are the questions for politicians to address. Just building a detention camp in Rwanda or re-categorizing asylum seekers as illegal isn't a solution no matter how attractive to some. What makes the UK more attractive than an EU country? Wasn't immigration the linchpin of Brexit? Just what did people expect? Pillboxes on the beaches? Wars, pestilence, poverty... we aren't going to find the answer on ToffeeWeb, I'm afraid. Paul Tran 89 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:54:29 Tell me more, Kevin. When I go back to Liverpool, I see mainly white faces, hear mainly Scouse accents. The big changes appear to be swankier hotels, shops and restaurants. None of my family and friends feel less Scouse. What's different about the day-to-day experience these days? Michael Lynch 90 Posted 06/08/2024 at 11:55:54 Paul, Kevin - I've lived in Liverpool, and I've lived in London. Right now, London is one of the most diverse cities in the world, Liverpool very much not so. I enjoy the diversity of London, but I'm not going to pretend it hasn't changed the place. When I come back to Liverpool, the first thing I notice is the unity of the community, an understanding and empathy with your neighbour based on history and culture that you simply don't find in a place like London, with its ethnic and class ghettos.So, no, immigrants have taken nothing away from Kevin. But, in London, the old "cockney" identifiying white English working class has completely disappeared. If Liverpool became like London, where over half the babies born are born to non-English mothers, then it would be a very different place to what it is now. You might like that - in the same way that I like London, and find Liverpool a bit mono-cultural these days - but you can't pretend that mass immigration might not eventually change Liverpool in the way that it has changed London.You can't have everything; if you want Liverpool to continue to be this Scouse quasi-nation of people with a shared history and culture, then you might not like the levels of immigration we have right now. But if you would prefer Liverpool to become much more diverse, like London, with people rubbing along together but being also focused on their sub-culture, or personal ethnic grouping, then immigration is going to be fine for you. You'll know you're there when you get on the bus and realise you don't understand the language that most of the passengers are speaking. Like I say, I enjoy it, but then I'm a white middle class high earner living in a white middle class part of London, so I'm not competing for resources with most of the new arrivals. I might feel differently if I was living in a deprived area, with crap schools and not enough GPs.The ideal would be to find away of integrating all these new Britons, but with 750,000 a year coming in, it's going to be incredibly difficult. Kevin Molloy 91 Posted 06/08/2024 at 12:04:22 Paul, I like that 'tell me more, Kevin', as if I'm gently paranoid and need to be calmly explained the reality of the situation. Perhaps you could have had a conversation with Dirty Den from Eastenders in 1985, and calmly told him he was being just a little bit xenophobic with his fears about immigration. Would you have told him "Nobody is changing London, I still see white faces, you are getting carried away over nothing"? And maybe he would have taken your point. But not now. if we continue as we are, then the Londonification of Liverpool is an inevitability. And yes, I feel as if Liverpool is my city, that it is part of who I am. How many cockneys can say that today about London? Paul Tran 92 Posted 06/08/2024 at 12:05:45 Christine, when I was an Immigration Officer in the late 1980s, I'd often ask people why they were coming here to work illegally rather than, say Germany, which had a much stronger economy at the time. The answer I got was one or more of the language, relatives/ friends here and (don't laugh) Britain's high moral standing, sense of fair play, etc.The issue is whether people are contributing. It's hard to contribute when you're waiting in limbo and effectively being taught not to work.It won't be sorted on ToffeeWeb, but the more decent, civilised conversations we have about it, the less chance we'll see more of this violence on the English streets. Jimmy Walker 93 Posted 06/08/2024 at 12:17:48 I have not read all the various posts, but some of the ones I have read reminded me of the time over 50 years ago when I first started to attend Everton matches in London.I was born in London to Indian and South African parents (so I was told). I was therefore, rather apprehensive about going to watch Everton, as I was under the impression that Everton was a ‘racist' club (and by definition, its supporters) and that Scousers hated Cockneys.Nothing could have been further from the truth, as I was treated with the utmost kindness. If I had the time, I would write an article about all my experiences. These included being invited to stay with on numerous occasions in North Wales, Ellesmere Port and Liverpool, Andy Nichols including a lovely bit about me in his book (Scally) and my Evertonian dentist providing me with private treatment on the NHS.If one occasion could sum up my experiences, it would be the occasion when Chris from Ellesmere Port asked me if I wanted to come up and stay for the weekend, but that he would have to ask his Dad first. He went home and asked Big John if his mate from London could come up and stay. Big John had no problem with this, but said, "But I thought you hated Cockneys?" Chris replied, "I do, but Jimmy's different as he supports the Blues." Paul Tran 94 Posted 06/08/2024 at 12:21:47 Kevin, I used those words because I genuinely want to know more. No suggestion of paranoia on my part.I didn't meet Dirty Den when I moved to Inner London in 1988, I lived in a multi-cultural place where people generally got on with life, and with each other. I had plenty of conversations with people back home who told me London was unfriendly (it wasn't) and 'full of foreigners' (it wasn't).Everytime I go back to places where I used to live, things have changed, some good, some less so. But I've never identified anything that stops me being me, or stops me going about my business. Kevin Molloy 95 Posted 06/08/2024 at 12:35:40 Paul, yes, fair enough. I think people generally do just get on with it. Is it not though one of the joys of life when a culture, a strong group identity is present. The people support the group, and the group supports its people. A strong group can say No to open borders and multinationals trampling over the little guy. My view is that we are approaching a tipping point; if we don't put on the brakes, our group identity will be lost, and our ability to resist these corporations that are ruining our country. Look at London now, is that in any way capable of developing a group identity? No way, it's full of factions, and ghettoes. And so is able to be controlled as a result. Paul Tran 96 Posted 06/08/2024 at 12:39:32 Michael & Kevin, you're right. Lots of people will have left London because of demographic changes. Some will have left because of the sheer cost of living there (main reason we left after 11 years).Kevin, I'm asking these questions because I'm genuinely interested. I haven't lived in Liverpool since the early 1980s. Everywhere I've lived, I've encountered people who have feelings about 'others'. It baffles me and I'm curious about what's behind it. It pisses me off when I try and engage with people and they start making incorrect assumptions about what I think.Whatever everyone's views on this, I hope all this trouble stops. Kevin Molloy 97 Posted 06/08/2024 at 12:52:06 PaulReally? 'fear of the other' is part of our genetic make-up surely. But even if it wasn't an instinctive thing, I think a lot of people react negatively towards 'change' – whatever that change is. Conserving a way of life that you've grown up with, I think we are hardwired to do this. And I think it is perfectly natural. I do though see what you mean, when you encounter the negatives surrounding that. If outsiders are treated badly because they are outside the group, that ain't great. I agree with Michael's comment above, it's about finding the happy medium, whereby newcomers are absorbed into the group in a way that is beneficial to all. Steve Brown 98 Posted 06/08/2024 at 12:52:26 Here is an example of the strong group identity Kevin seeks:BMW set upon and Eastern European men inside attacked – how violence surged in one cityI also fondly remember him saying he wouldn't be comfortable if his daughter going out with a black or brown man. Paul Tran 99 Posted 06/08/2024 at 12:56:36 Kevin, that's very true. I loved being part of ESCLA when I lived in London and the South. And it was great fun in the quiz league when we competed against and got pissed with the other supporters clubs. But I also loved all the proper Irish bars and all the other restaurants. And, for disclosure, I met my Dutch wife there, which probably influences my view on these things more than I think.We moved from London to Kendal during the 2002 World Cup. Looking at all the England flags in almost every house, my wife said we were really moving to England now!But I still get that buzz when the train pulls into Lime Street and I hear proper accents again. Still feels like my city despite the changes. Kevin Molloy 100 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:02:37 Steve,Can you provide any proof that I'm a racist? If you Google my name and the sentence you think I said, it should come up. Please post it up. Michael Lynch 101 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:07:17 Paul - that made me laugh. I often refer to anywhere outside London as "England". And I get double the buzz - I get it when the train pulls into Lime Street, and I get it when the train pulls into Euston. Both great cities, in different ways, and both unlike anywhere else in this country. Kevin Molloy 102 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:13:36 Paul, yes, I've also lived away from the city for many years. Nothing like arriving back in Lime Street though. Paul Tran 103 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:14:54 Kevin #97, I'd say it's more a conditioning thing these days, though it's very natural when there's a bit of conflict. And my work shows me how people don't like change, especially when it feels imposed and unexplained.And of course, things are better when we all feel like we fit in, at least a bit! Dave Abrahams 104 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:20:15 Paul (96), I have enjoyed reading your posts and lots of other posts on this subject. I think most of us want all this trouble to stop and get back to living in peace, if that was ever the case —unfortunately it won't, it will get worse with each passing year.I truly hope I am wrong but fear that I'm right. Mark Murphy 105 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:21:02 Some facts:The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that 1.2 million people migrated into the UK in 2023, while 532,000 people emigrated, resulting in a net migration figure of 685,000.Indians were the largest group of immigrants to the UK in 2023, with 250,000 arrivals. This group included 127,000 people who came for work, 115,000 for study, and 9,000 for other reasons.The number of people crossing the Channel in small boats decreased in 2023, with 29,437 people detected arriving compared to 45,774 in 2022. 59% of small boat arrivals in 2023 were from five nationalities: Afghan (19%), Iranian (12%), Turkish (10%), Eritrean (9%), and Iraqi (9%).Hardly the “swarm” that the right-wing press claim, and yes, they use that word.Immigration in the last few years also includes Brits returning from EU countries since Brexit and Hong Kong Brits.The UK admits less asylum seekers than most of the major European economies. Paul Tran 106 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:33:17 Cheers Dave #96. People live in peace when enough of them want to. Paul Tran 107 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:38:03 Yes Michael #101, two brilliant, incomparable cities in their own way! Michael Lynch 108 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:43:07 Mark, the drop in 2023 was almost entirely accountable to a massive reduction in the number of Albanians crossing in boats. Not sure if that's because of measures taken by both Governments, or other reasons.As we are on statistics though, the numbers in the first half of 2024 are 16% up on the numbers in the first half of 2023.Whether or not its a "swarm" is subjective, and maybe depends on where you live - for example, the Albanians have mostly settled in a few areas of London, changing the vibe in those places fairly noticably. I don't live in those areas, so I can't comment, except to say that I'm very aware of the demographic change when I visit them or pass through. Again, some might like it, some might feel aggrieved at the pace of change in their neighbourhood. Stephen Davies 109 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:44:48 Thanks for the reply Kevin..we may be slowly getting somewhere, that's why reasoned intelligent debate is essential to seek a viable solution. Screaming Swarms, Invasion, losing our identity doesn't solve anything ( I'm talking generally now and not about you).Yes there is no magic wand...there's also no official safe routes from anyone claiming Asylum/Refugee status unless youre Ukrainian.That could at least be a start in attempting to control entry making all other entry methods illegal.Just one thing...who or what allows people to come to this country illegally?Thanks Mark Murphy 110 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:51:19 Michael, you are correct about the reduced numbers of Albanians. This IS due to government measures (not widely reported by the media for some reason - maybe it doesn’t suit the narrative?)There is a return by flight agreement with the Albanian government that allows the UK to “send em back”. Kevin Molloy 111 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:51:37 Stephenas Mark helpfully confirmed above, there were 1.2 million entrants to the UK last year. That's what, three cities the size of Liverpool. In one year. This is some seven years after we 'took back control' through Brexit. If people are getting hot under the collar, I think that is because the politicians are studiously ignoring the wishes of their voters. I would say 'the government' allows people to come here illegally when they let people who come here illegally stay. Anthony Hawkins 112 Posted 06/08/2024 at 13:53:03 A lot of the frustrations and anger come from an individuals perception and personal impact. Someone who's struggling to get by and needs support but doesn't receive it for whatever reason will look to those that do and wonder why. Others might have lost their job or have an imbalanced income compared with others and that can spark resentment.The flip side is the loss of resources within key organisational structures e.g. NHS and GP's due to Brexit or other immigration changes. Even Corporations and services have felt the impact.Perception is an individuals reality and not everyone experiences the same effect or impacts.I don't support the riots or protests in anyway but neither have I directly been impacted by some of the significant events, including those in Stockport.World peace is an aspiration and something holistic to strive for. I don't think for one second it can ever be a reality as race, religion, desire and politics seem to divide even at the highest level, let alone the man on the street. Russian wanting Ukraine back because it's their place of origin is a good example of how things can escalate quickly without external drivers.We still see racism on the football pitch yet so many players are of differing nationality. It's a tough nut to crack. Si Cooper 113 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:03:04 Currently living and working on the fringe of ‘London’, hope to be back living and working in North West in not too distant future. If I had better work/life balance probably wouldn’t have that insistent hankering.Lived in Southport years ago probably less than half a mile from last weeks awful tragedy. Instantly identified the typical High Park street-style, and then later when they showed those gathering to grieve or gawp I immediately thought “there is going to be real trouble over this”.I’m not a Southport native but I don’t mind the place. It’s definitely not a twee little coastal village though. It always had seedy parts with overly defensive ‘local’ ideals, and those places are ripe for the politics of envy / distrust of the ‘different’. Had a large Eastern European influx when I lived there but I’ll bet those weren’t targets for the protesters.There are only supposed to be 2 ‘instinctive’ fears, fear of the dark and fear of heights. Fear of the other, what nonsense. Kids don’t even know what ‘other’ is until it’s taught to them.It may be more instinctive to seek the safety of numbers, which gives us blinkered tribalism and mob mentality at its worst, but to wholly trust what ‘looks’ like you / distrust anything ‘different’ is just dumb and humanity (if it had survived at all) would still be living in a small region of Africa and be pretty much identical.Similarly, there is no such thing as a shortage of housing in this country necessitating building on the green belt. Instead, what we have is a shortage of truly affordable housing and perversely uneven socio-economic standards driving a constant urge to move somewhere ‘better’.The housing situation will never be resolved whilst a small minority continue to milk the enormous cash cow it has become.Asylum seekers are different to both legal and illegal economic migrants. Asylum seekers and legal migrants (the vast majority of immigrants) should be welcomed with open arms. We have an ageing population / falling birth rate and we need a certain percentage (that is a proportion not a set amount) of the population to keep the economy going and ultimately support the wealth of the country.Hope the nutters currently ‘protesting’ get back under their stones quickly and stop disrupting other people’s lives, so that people can enjoy their desperately needed distractions such as the thrill of competitive sport.Life will never be risk / hazard free but it needn’t be dominated by idiots overreacting to tragic events. Mark Murphy 114 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:21:10 Well said SiPerhaps that’s a reasonable note to leave it on and get back to Footy matters now?UTFT Si Cooper 115 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:21:27 “I think that is because the politicians are studiously ignoring the wishes of their voters.”Come on then Kevin, prove you are not a ‘swivel-eyed loony’ and explain what you think their ‘agenda’ is?What on earth do you think all of these politicians are getting from permitting ‘alarming’ mass immigration???I’m glad that at times the politicians can see the real world and not just the imaginary realms of the ill-informed. Si Cooper 116 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:23:14 Sorry Mark, had to respond to Politics 101 as taught by Kevin! Kevin Molloy 117 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:29:33 what are they getting Si? the politicians?well, at the top of the tree, politicians like Cameron Clegg and Blair, in keeping billionaires happy they are themselves becoming intensely wealthy. Blair, who kicked off the mass migration agenda a generation ago, is now worth hundreds of millions. That's right, hundreds of millions. But it's more complex than just 'what are they getting'. It's now incredibly difficult to make your way as a politician if you are not signed up for the DEI progressive globalist agenda whichever party you join. Cameron packed the tory party with these soldiers a decade ago, and so they don't even need to be offered. anything, it's what they believe. And so we're getting it, whether we want it or not, hot and strong. Ant Sorvoja 118 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:30:34 6-0 win. Beto and Maupay each scored twice. O’Brien is on the score sheet again and young Armstrong got one. Steve Shave 119 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:30:35 Everton win 6-0 Michael Lynch 120 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:35:54 Sounds like young Harrison Armstrong had another good outing - a goal and an assist. Si Cooper 121 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:37:09 Kevin, wow! So the politicians you name to support your assertion that they are apparently deliberately ignoring the wishes of their voters are all ‘retired’ and made very wealthy from things that have zilch to do with mass immigration!I wanted to know what ‘agenda’ they all share, not what politicians of all types across the globe can benefit from when they leave office.That response is so utterly ‘conspiracy theory’ driven I have only two more questions. Are you aka as Jay Wood(s) LATVIA? Where is your ‘compound’ sited? Kevin Molloy 122 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:40:03 Wow indeed Si. Hundreds of millions But sure, it wasn't cos he kept the right people happy, it's just a coincidence he did everything they wanted, and afterwards made stacks and stacks of cash. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 123 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:47:16 Hey, we nearly got back to the football. Stephen Davies 124 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:47:27 Kevin...I'm not getting hot under the collar at all..I'm calm and just searching for answers...but calling people who come to the UK claiming Asylum illegals is not going to move this issue on... Claiming Asylum in a country that's signed up to the Convention is perfectly legal and can enter & remain in the UK until the process decision determines otherwise.. illegal migrants are deported. Even Australia recognises Asylum seekers/ refugees.As I mentioned in my original post...this requires an International response not a unilateral one...let's move it on a little...let's go with your immigration cap... what happens in your scenario when that cap is exceeded...are you suggesting that they be returned to where they exited from? Dave Brierley 125 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:48:08 "Research has found that 46% of British Muslims sympathise with Hamas and 32% want Sharia law enforced in the UK.""If current levels of migration were allowed to continue, a child born today to an indigenous British couple would be in a minority in the country of his or her parents by the time they reached their forties."Migration Watch UK 22nd May 2024 Tony Abrahams 126 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:54:15 Liverpool is “definitely” becoming, what is being termed Londonised, on this thread, and it is happening very quickly. White middle, and even working class Londoners, moved out, and left the city behind, and I can see it happening when I drive around Liverpool, especially now that it is summer and the nights are longer.I was genuinely taken aback whilst driving along county rd the other Saturday around 5 PM, because a road that is usually full of Everton fans, around this time, whilst being nowhere near as busy, was mostly full of foreign faces. This happened on the same day, a kid from Australia, told me that in all the places he had lived in England, he liked the honesty and lunacy of the people around county rd, the most, before adding that he was worried because he thought the area was beginning to lose its Scouse identity.Live and let live, is a philosophy that has stood me well down the years, but not everyone has this view, especially with the speed of the changes that are definitely happening right now, but I’m not sure Starmer wants to listen. Andy Crooks 127 Posted 06/08/2024 at 14:59:40 Any chance of hearing more about today's match? Chris Leyland 128 Posted 06/08/2024 at 15:01:47 Tony, what’s a ‘foreign face’? Jimmy Salt 129 Posted 06/08/2024 at 15:05:31 Errrr what was this thread about? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb