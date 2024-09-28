Season › 2024-25 › News McNeil stars as Everton hold their nerve to finally win Lyndon Lloyd 28/09/2024 206comments | Jump to last Everton 2 - 1 Palace Everton registered their first Premier League victory of the season at the sixth time of asking thanks to a fabulous brace by Dwight McNeil that turned this match on its head and transformed the mood inside Goodison Park. The home faithful had been restless at the halfway stage with their side trailing to Crystal Palace following another poorly-defended goal and no real sign they might find a breakthrough at the other end. However, McNeil took the game by the scruff of the neck with two goals inside 10 minutes of the restart, the first a peach of a strike from 25 yards, and the Blues successfully kept the Eagles at bay to hand Sean Dyche a first in his time at Everton — his team coming from behind to win a match under his stewardship. Palace were able to take the sting out of any fast start by Everton with some controlled possession in the early going and they largely prevented the hosts from getting into any kind of rhythm. Article continues below video content Abdoulaye Doucouré, deployed alongside Orel Mangala for a second game, had already been guilty of some sloppy distribution in the middle before he unnecessarily bundled Eberechi Eze over just outside the box. The England winger fired the resulting free-kick into the wall, Adam Wharton’s follow-up was deflected wide and after the corner was initially cleared, the visitors went ahead, capitalising on more weak defending. Wharton scooped a cross to the far post where Lacroix out-jumped Doucouré and Guehi reacted fastest to poke it over the line. With Dyche bellowing instructions from the touchline, Everton tried to respond and they had a series of "nearly” moments in the Palace box without ever testing Dean Henderson. James Tarkowski’s header back across goal from a set-piece almost found Dominic Calvert-Lewin and when the defender met a second free-kick immediately afterwards with his head, it took a crucial deflection off Guehi and behind. The returning Vitalii Mykolenko had a low shot comfortably saved from 25 yards but the Blues’ best chance of the half came when McNeil drove an excellent cross to the near post but Calvert-Lewin failed to get any contact on it as it skidded across the face of goal. Back at the other end, Oliver Glasner’s side almost profited from a carbon copy of their goal when Daniel Munoz rose highest at the back post but Iliman Ndiaye was able to smuggle the ball behind. From the corner, Eddie Nketiah’s curling effort was blocked superbly by a Tarkowski header but Jordan Pickford was fortunate that as the looping ball spun goal-wards inside the six-yard box that it hit him rather than bouncing into the net. Palace remained the likelier team to add to the scoreline as Everton struggled to make headway and Maxence Lacroix might have done better when he popped up behind Mykolenko but failed to meet a cross while Wharton tested Pickford again with an accurate volley just before the interval. The need for Dyche to make a change at the halfway point was obvious and he acted, withdrawing Jesper Lindstrøm who had had an increasingly awful first 45 minutes and introducing Jack Harrison off the bench. And within two minutes, the Toffees were level. A loose pass by Kamada was intercepted smartly by Ashley Young who used Harrison’s run as a decoy and slipped the ball inside to McNeil instead. He looked up and then feathered a beautiful curling shot over Henderson and into the top corner from 25 yards out. Harrison was directly involved as Everton seized the lead, turning his man and then whipping a dangerous cross to the back stick that McNeil tracked off Nketiah’s out-stretched leg before burying a volley inside the upright from close range. Dyche’s men made defending their lead harder than it needed to be by being careless in possession at times, but with the towering presence of Jarrad Branthwaite back in the heart of the back line, they defended stoutly and failed to give the visitors a clear chance to wipe out their advantage. A Muñoz header dropped behind the always-dangerous Jean-Philippe Mateta in front of goal and was cleared while Branthwaite blocked a pile-driver from Eze and, instead, it was the hosts who came close to wrapping it up when Calvert-Lewin sent Doucouré away but he allowed Lacroix to catch him up and toe it off him before he could try and beat Henderson. Four understandably nervy minutes of stoppage time were successfully negotiated before referee Andy Madley called time and Everton secured their first three points of the campaign. Full match report Matchday updates and reaction Reader Comments (206) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Peter Moore 1 Posted 28/09/2024 at 18:13:50 A Win, is a Win is a Win! 3 points at last! Onwards and Upwards. COYB. David McMullen 2 Posted 28/09/2024 at 18:18:11 Some good moments in the game. Dwight scoring is what we can celebrate but the first half was poor — it underscores Dyche's poor coaching of this team. Scott Hamilton 3 Posted 28/09/2024 at 18:24:53 We won. Anything else is just detail. Denis Richardson 4 Posted 28/09/2024 at 18:36:28 Job done - onwards and upwards. Neil Lawson 5 Posted 28/09/2024 at 18:44:14 I agree. A win is a win but not great fayre. What is crucial is that we are not off the bottom come the takeover. Dyche fighting for his future. This helps, but when you dig down into the performance, it is still far from acceptable. I suspect that he knows his days are numbered and he is now playing for personal pride. Good luck to him but I will have no difficulty waving him goodbye. David Hallwood 6 Posted 28/09/2024 at 18:52:03 Good report as eve,r Lyndon. A win is a win perhaps, but the 1st 10 minutes of the second half, we played front-foot football and we looked great.Then it was 'back into shape', everyone bar Dom in the final 3rd, and we invited pressure. Bill Fairfield 7 Posted 28/09/2024 at 19:35:54 The passing was our usual poor standard first half, plus our performance was pedestrian. A great goal by McNeil at the start of the second half lifted the gloom. We moved the ball much quicker after that and another excellent strike by McNeil deservedly clinched the points. Ben King 8 Posted 28/09/2024 at 19:37:14 We needed the win desperately and we got it. Let's accept that and move on and enjoy the excellent goals. Rob Halligan 9 Posted 28/09/2024 at 19:49:26 What a difference Branthwaite makes.If we had him from the first game of the season, we would have been on a minimum 10 points, maybe 12. Mike Gaynes 10 Posted 28/09/2024 at 19:53:49 Amen, Rob. The NBC crew picked him as MoTM, not Dwight. They couldn't believe how different we looked coming out of the back. Brian Williams 11 Posted 28/09/2024 at 19:55:22 I dunno what young Tim's done to lose his place. He'd have been better than Doucoure out there today.The lad can find a pass and is always looking to pass it forward. Andrew Merrick 12 Posted 28/09/2024 at 20:09:21 Mike 10, thats just what we all hoped for isn't it Brian 11,Dyche keeps us guessing, we don't know everything he sees, and we see things from a different perspective, but sometimes the guy is so one track it sucks big time... Paul Ferry 13 Posted 28/09/2024 at 20:23:59 I do think that when posters complain – nearly always reasonably – about Dyche doing that or not doing that or saying. that – I'm one of the gang – that it is incumbent on the critics to give praise where praise is due. That is decent and fair.David McMullen 2: ‘Some good moments in the game Dwight scoring is what we can celebrate but the first half was poor it underscores Dyche's poor coaching of this team.” Short and to his point, but not even a single word on how things turned round in the second half and that Dyche had a large hand in that for exactly the same things that he is lambasted and lampooned on here when things go pear-shaped: set-up, substitutions, reacting as the game unfolds. David believes, not unreasonably, that Dyche had a “poor” first half, but he does not have the – what is the right word? – decency and fair-mindedness (or generosity) to give Dyche a pat on the back when he gets it right.Have a pat on the back, Sean Dyche, and enjoy your curry.Neil Lawson 5: “What is crucial is that we are not off the bottom come the takeover.” Erm, that's a head-scratcher or a "What The Fuck?" Neil Lawson 14 Posted 28/09/2024 at 20:37:40 Paul 13, that's a typo. Choose either "off the bottom" or "not on the bottom". Mistakes are understandable when still in shock from a comeback win! Paul Ferry 15 Posted 28/09/2024 at 20:47:36 Cheers Neil! To be honest, that was what I thought happened but I wanted to check in on you to see if all was okay, but like me you went down with "Dear Lord, we've made a comeback and won"-itis. Bill Hawker 16 Posted 28/09/2024 at 21:21:07 Don't care what Branthwaite wants in terms of wages. Give that man a 10-year deal. We are so much better with him than without him. John Raftery 17 Posted 28/09/2024 at 22:03:18 In the end, it was a professional team effort which secured three precious points. Having taken the lead, it was critical we did not repeat the mistakes of the Bournemouth debacle by chasing forward in search of more goals. The compact shape of the team in the closing stages made it very difficult for Palace to find a way through. Branthwaite made a huge difference in the centre of our defence. His very presence lends confidence to those around him. He made some vital interceptions in deep areas and was calm in possession. Mangala has given the team more composure in central areas. He has the knack of finding his way out of tight situations with quick feet and short, simple passes. There is a question about the best partner for him. At the moment it is Doucouré but Gana or indeed Garner may be better options in the coming weeks.McNeil is in fine form. I remember some on here not so long ago questioning what Dyche sees in him. The player answered that emphatically today. Lindstrøm was indeed awful. Throwing his arms in the air after losing possession was the antithesis of the philosophy Dyche has tried to instil in our squad. We cannot afford a player performing reasonably well one week, as Lindstrøm did last week at Leicester, but showing completely the wrong attitude the following week. Ashley Young was very good today. Making the game simple, finding the right pass, being in the right position to make a clearance or interception are underrated elements of the game. Many fans say they don't want to see Ashley Young's name on the team sheet before pressing the case for Roman Dixon who offers fantastic pace but has yet to master the fundamentals of a full-back's role. While that is understandable in a 19-year-old with just two first team starts under his belt, unless or until we have the luxury of being able to take risks at the back, I am sure Dyche will stick with the tried and trusted campaigner. So he should. Ben King 18 Posted 28/09/2024 at 22:32:33 Paul #13Absolutely spot on. Dyche never given any credit. Many would have you believe that when we win, it's despite him even if he makes important changes. Ted Roberts 19 Posted 28/09/2024 at 23:04:05 Suffered through the first half, as did a lot of others watching on. Then came the second half, bringing with it purple patches of play by Everton, showing signs of confidence, self-belief and composure growingNdiaye – amazing; Mangala – purposeful and confident; Dwight – hungry; and Branthwaite – well what can you say? Welcome back, son, you've been missed terribly.There were snippets of improvement from other team members, but I think Lindstrøm really suffered today for whatever reason, and his performance wouldn't have done him any favours with his confidence; I hope that it's only a short-term issue.But as already stated, a win is a win, so on to the next game and let's keep the climb up the table going. Well done, lads. COYB Jerome Shields 20 Posted 28/09/2024 at 23:11:19 Fundamentally, The Friedkin Group takeover going through will have made a difference to players. Anything is better as a basis than the previous uncertainty. Everton has made the break from the bottom of the table. Hopefully it will continue. Bobby Mallon 21 Posted 28/09/2024 at 23:19:26 Sky pundit says we played excellent second half. Si Pulford 22 Posted 28/09/2024 at 00:44:49 Dyche did well today, as did Young and Harrison. All that was needed was Keane to come off the bench and score for the Matrix to really collapse in on itself. Mark Murphy 23 Posted 29/09/2024 at 01:17:45 Branthwaite!Hold on to him whatever happens. He's the difference. Jack Convery 24 Posted 29/09/2024 at 02:26:54 Lindstrom is not a right-winger or right-midfielder. At Eintracht Frankfurt, he played the attacking midfield role 29 times in 2022-23 and scored 8 goals with 4 assists. In 2021-22, he played there 28 times, scoring 5 with 7 assists. In 2020-21 for Brondby, he played there 28 times, scoring 9 with 11 assists. That's 85 games - 22 goals and 22 assists. Only Napoli and Everton have played him as a right-winger or right-midfielder — why? It is not his best position by a long chalk.However, it has certainly given Jack Harrison a kick up the arse, to know he's now got competition. Brian Cleveland 25 Posted 29/09/2024 at 03:16:32 Rather than "Everton hold their nerve to finally win" I think "Everton finally hold their nerve to win" would be more appropriate.Yes, Branthwaite, welcome back my son! I don't know what he does, but he makes Tarkowski better too.Mangala looks class. Ndiaye is a bag of tricks that keeps me interested. Harrison much better today. Young been good last 2 games. Pickford has to learn to defend his 6-inch box better, lesser keepers manage to take pressure off but he invites it by not dominating balls right under the bar. I do hate it though when we sit back and let the opposition dictate the game. We got through it this time, but have come unstuck previously and will do so again playing that way. Kieran Kinsella 26 Posted 29/09/2024 at 03:53:55 This Lindstrøm is an interesting one. Somebody posted an article on ToffeeWeb pre-season about him saying he failed at Napoli as he was used as a winger versus a Number 10. He actually reminds me of Vlasic. He's had a few brilliant strikes on goal that unfortunately the goalies have saved, he gets in dangerous positions but so far his final pass has been lacking. His general work rate and strength are below par too. In contrast, Ndiyae – after years in the lower leagues – has strength to complement his talent. I know it's early days but I'm not too optimistic Lindstrom is cut out for the Premier League. He was worth a roll of the dice on loan but I'm thinking Preki, Vlasic etc. Ndiyae though is fantastic. I'm bewildered as to why he struggled at Marseille. He's the kind of player we've been crying out to sign for years, decades even. Skillful and committed. Good job on that one Thelwell Brian Cleveland 27 Posted 29/09/2024 at 04:54:10 Kieran: "I'm bewildered as to why he struggled at Marseille." I thought exactly the same... Did they play him as centre-half, keeper? Kieran Kinsella 28 Posted 29/09/2024 at 05:18:56 Brian,Maybe you're on to something. Maybe sub goalie? Paul Birmingham 29 Posted 29/09/2024 at 06:30:32 Great to win, brilliant to see Branthwait back. What a difference he makes to the team, like having an extra player.Play with the belief and conviction of much of the 2nd half and the season will be promising.Fair play to Young, he turned up and played very well again, and Dyche got his changes right at half-time.This is hopefully something to build and learn from.The result was massive, and now to sort the Skunks out. Bob Parrington 30 Posted 29/09/2024 at 06:34:04 Well done, guys, against 12 men, because of a one-eyed wanker of a referee who was a disgrace to the Premier League. Dwight, really well-executed goals. Dominic, where were you today? Ndiyae, you are a star in the making. Glad to see you back, Jarrad! Paul Rattle 31 Posted 29/09/2024 at 06:57:36 We turned that around well.I think the reason so many of our midfielders struggle playing out wide is because most of them are Number 10s.McNeil was never a wide player, reminds me of when we wasted Bilyaletdinov out wide under Moyes. Harrison again not a wide player.Lindstrom probably better again as a Number 10.That's just the way it is but I am glad Dyche is now playing Dwight in the middle, the lad should be scoring 10 goals at least playing in that role. Neil Lawson 32 Posted 29/09/2024 at 07:24:51 Brian. I got picked up on a typo yesterday. However, you are correct. Pickford does need to command his 6-inch box and when he has mastered that, he may consider extending it another 210 inches. It would be good to have a keeper who is not only a shot-stopper but who can also catch a cross off his line. Steve Shave 33 Posted 29/09/2024 at 08:02:01 A win! I had a gut feeling we would before the match, Dyche has a few times pulled wins out of the hat when under scrutiny, he is a patchy manager for us so I hope this will be a springboard to us picking up more points quickly.I was praying we signed Iliman Ndiaye when hw was at Sheffield Utd, there he was playing as a No 10 and looked the real deal. Strange how Marseille didn't work out but he could become a real talisman here and boy do we need a few. A right-back is essential in January and I hope the takeover has gone through so that we can add real quality there. A striker, a back-up left-back (young, high potential ceiling) and a quality central midfielder too with Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin hopefully being moved on. I believe in Thelwell; ultimately, he will be judged on who he has signed but you have to remember that he's competing on the Premier League's smallest budget so any quality he gets through the door will be against competition. He deserves a shot with some financial backing. I choose to also think about the players he clearly fancied but struggled to get over the line: Minteh, Gnonto, Gibbs-White to name a few. Some of whom were coming into their prime and very good players. I think he will dip more progressively into the South American market with some cheddar behind him. Kevin Edward 34 Posted 29/09/2024 at 08:25:45 Absolutely crucial 3 points, well done blues!First half was poor, but Dyche responded and got it right this time. There's a good team there somewhere, and the manager seems to be working it out slowly but, with Branthwaite back in, then it should settle the defence.For the record, I'm not adverse to a bit of booing, we get behind the team 100% and deserve to show some emotions. I'm not clapping a pile of shite.But see the difference when we see some quality (great strike from McNeil, more please) the celebrations are like booing in reverse x 100.Imagine the scenes if we can turn Newcastle over next week. UTFT! Andrew Brookfield 35 Posted 29/09/2024 at 11:38:45 I agree, Steve, I think Thelwell has worked almost miracles with the net spend he's delivered. Robert Tressell 36 Posted 29/09/2024 at 12:21:25 With Lindstrom, I think we just need to be patient. He obviously has talent – but he's arrived in fragile confidence, to play for a team with fragile confidence. He also needs to toughen up a bit and get used to the physicality. Not unusual for players coming in from abroad.As to positioning, I wouldn't be too concerned about the right wing versus attacking midfielder thing. An attacking trio of Ndiaye, McNeil and Lindstrom has a nice look about it me. It's not like Lindstrom would be rooted to the flank anyway. But to be successful, these three need a very solid midfield base and overlapping full-backs. If you have that, Lindstrom will operate more in the half-space between No 10 and wing anyway – with the full-back providing the width.In terms of midfield base, Mangala is starting to look quite good and we can manage without being particularly good. But Lindstrom would really benefit from a high quality right-back with a good engine. Colin Callaghan 37 Posted 29/09/2024 at 12:33:15 Ndiaye is about as skillful a player I've seen and what we've needed.I do not remember Mangala being such a tidy player when he was at Forest.The last half hour was a nail-biter but Jack looked like a man who wanted his spot back. Words don't have the same effect as being dropped. Love to see a player not sulk but grab his opportunity when given. Benefits of having a larger squad who Big Sean trusts.Newcastle just got run into the ground by City and have a midweek cup match. 3 more points, please. Brian Cleveland 38 Posted 29/09/2024 at 15:19:16 Neil (32), it wasn't a typo, it was more frustration mixed with sarcasm. Dave Abrahams 39 Posted 29/09/2024 at 16:09:26 Steve (33) Gibbs-White was the one, a few million more than the price of Onana. What a difference he would have made to our midfield, an all-round fighting footballer with a few goals in him as well as plenty of niggle.Mind, I'm not sure he wanted to come here or was it we couldn't afford him or never tried hard enough to get him? Andrew Merrick 40 Posted 29/09/2024 at 16:19:28 Great to see positive comments, especially surrounding the new boys.The shape, movement and end product is already growing before our eyes, a lot to like this week. Paul Hughes 41 Posted 29/09/2024 at 16:52:00 The first half was pretty dreadful, Palace were much sharper than us and were deservedly ahead. It wasn't helped by Lindstrøm having the mother of all ‘mares in the first half. I know he is short of match fitness, but the lad needs to take on some spinach, he was knocked off the ball time after time, and was a prime contributor to the Palace goal. Harrison made a huge difference (not something I thought I'd say). So three cheers for Dyche making the half-time call.Pickford actually came out and caught a corner in the second half too! Robert Tressell 42 Posted 29/09/2024 at 17:41:49 Dave #39, I think we just couldn't afford Gibbs-White. The headline price for these players is not always the issue – it's the terms of payment. Hopefully the takeover is the game-changer we've been desperate for in this respect. Dave Abrahams 43 Posted 29/09/2024 at 17:57:14 Robert (42), Thanks, whatever the reason he never came, I think he would have made a huge difference to our fortunes last season and so far this season as well. Mark Murphy 44 Posted 29/09/2024 at 18:15:45 I've been giving Pickford stick for a while now but he would've been crazy to go for that cross that led to their goal. That wasn't down to him (although I was surprised the close range shot got through him).Great win – lovely to enjoy a Saturday night and Sunday for once! Sean Kearns 45 Posted 29/09/2024 at 18:33:29 Can we please just drop Pickford for a few games and see how much better and calmer we are? He costs us so many points all the time and keeps us under pressure by never coming off his line. He's not immune because he's England's Number 1… you know Dyche doesn't want a 6'-1" goalie, he likes big lads. Sean likes giants all over the pitch and Jordan doesn't fit the narrative, but Dyche is forced to play him. Please go back and watch the highlights from the Palace game that we won 3-2 when Dom scores the diving header and we invaded the pitch. The two Palace goals are the exact same shite we are still dealing with now!!!!!First one, he doesn't leave his line for a cross in the 6-yard box, and second goal he tires to come out but is a shitbag and parries to someone. He has cost us soooooo many points, always has since the derby Origi crossbar debacle. Please go back and watch those two palace goals from 2022…. he is the root of many of our problems. He's in a team full of absolute world class players for England, maybe the best squad in the world right now, so he gets bailed out and looks okay but he's not!! He took Sunderland down and nearly has taken us down a few times but we got bailed out by the lads up top. He is however excellent at penalties and the Maddison penalty save kept us up. But I'm done with him and, if we can get £50M for him to maybe keep Jarrad or Dom, then I would. He would be okay playing for a team who maybe have a lot of the ball and aren't under pressure often, like Man City or Arsenal etc.But we are shite and our full-backs are shit and we let a lot of crosses into the box and we stay under pressure for most of our games. He isn't what we need and never has been. Mark Murphy 46 Posted 29/09/2024 at 18:51:11 Sean, I agree and there are a few erudite and respected posters on here who are in our camp.But that one yesterday wasn't down to him. Tony Abrahams 47 Posted 29/09/2024 at 19:07:14 I thought it was obvious after watching Lindstrøm play 10 minutes against Southampton, that he would make a much better contribution if he played inside, Jack @24.Some people say this position would suit Ndiaye, and it might. McNeil also proved that he's better with the game in front of him (he didn't play as a natural Number 10, at times though?) but I think both of these players can give the team a lot more than Lindstrøm can, playing out wide, so I'd like to see how he performed as a Number 10. Sean Kearns 48 Posted 29/09/2024 at 19:26:14 Tony #47 above..McNeil and Ndiaye rotate and switch positions on and off during the game. They have done since the first week of the season. Dwight starts as a No 10 but switches with Ndiaye on the left at times during the game. Tony Abrahams 49 Posted 29/09/2024 at 19:45:25 It's the first game I've watched since the opening game of the season, Sean, but I never saw that happen to much yesterday, mate.I think it's been mentioned by a few people on this thread that these three players could rotate their positions, while I also found it interesting what Robert said @36, because I've still got hopes for Nathan Patterson if Dyche is prepared to slowly keep changing our style of play. Neil Lawson 50 Posted 29/09/2024 at 20:34:39 Since the debate is being directed, in particular, towards Pickford, here are my two penneth.I have never been convinced by him yet his stats do tend to support him. I was brought up watching keepers who come and catch or clear crosses and who, generally, aim to inspire confidence in the defenders in front of them. Pickford is a character and has turned in many outstanding performances, yet you always feel that there is a clanger awaiting. I hate the "batting away" of shots which has led to too many opposition tap-ins. However, it appears to be the modern way which I just do not understand. I don't know how good or otherwise Virginia truly is but, in all the games he has played last season and this, he does appear to be calm and safe and not afraid to come for a cross. Pickford will not be dropped until such time as his performance levels become consistently unacceptable, but if an injury or suspension were to keep him out, I would like to think that, if Virginia, and not Begovic played well in his place, that he would be allowed to continue.And yes, if someone wants to pay £30M for Jordan, I won't be crying. That said, he will still win us a fair number of points. He is the definition of an enigma. Simon Harrison 51 Posted 29/09/2024 at 20:58:44 Tony (47 & 49),I also see that there is potential to do something slightly different with this team. But it means a different set-up altogether. [Please bear with me, I'll keep it short and await any response.]How about using a 3-4-2-1 formation? (And I'll include a couple of links at the end.)PickfordO'Brien Tarkowski BranthwaiteHarrison Garner Mangala NdiayeLindstrøm McNeilCalvert-LewinVirginia, with a right-back (Young currently and one of Patterson and Dixon) and Mykolenko on the bench, with Keane (for now), Iroegbunam, Gueye, Doucouré, Armstrong,Beto (later to be Broja or Chermiti).In the transfer window, I'd love us to pick up a right-wing-forward to help us out.Here's a couple of links:Footballizer-AcademyJobs in Football - TacticsI look forward to anybody's thoughts at all regarding this. Oliver Molloy 52 Posted 29/09/2024 at 21:05:47 Sean @ 45,Do you really think any club would pay £50M for Pickford? We would be lucky to get half that in my opinion; Chelsea might be interested.I don't think Pickford is in the top six keepers in the Premier League: Ederson, Allison, Raya, Martinez, Vicario, Onana and even Pope are better than him.I have always said he reminds me of Grobbelaar – capable of fantastic saves, but also capable of silliness and stupid mistakes. Simon Harrison 53 Posted 29/09/2024 at 21:09:32 Regards Lindstrøm,I think we've got a genuine game-changer in him.But, as Jack Convery [24] and myself on the match day thread have both said. He is not a winger, though he has been played as a winger on both sides, where he hasn't performed well, with all due respect to someone with immeasurably more talent than I with a football.If he is to be played, he needs to play in a role that suits him, as I posted @51, or to sub out McNeil when he fatigues.Also, he needs to get some conditioning work done ASAP, similar to how Anthony Gordon developed himself. This however, I doubt he'll be able to do much before the last dozen or so games of the season (in order to be full effective), or he needs as many meaningful minutes as possible. Chris Leyland 54 Posted 29/09/2024 at 21:52:31 Oliver - football is a game of opinions and mine is that I'm not having Andre Onana being better than Pickford. As for Pope, he failed to dislodge Pickford for England over a number of years and even post Southgate, Pickford is still No 1. All of the other keepers you mention have far, far less to do than Pickford week in and week out as they are playing for teams who control matches where the ball spends most of the game up the other end of the pitch. It would have been interesting to have seen them playing for us over the past few years. I don't think any of them would have coped. I also don't think any of them would have made that save against Chelsea. Sean Kearns 55 Posted 29/09/2024 at 22:34:47 Chris above, I argue that Pickford is a big reason we stay under so much pressure… by not coming for any crosses and taking the sting out, we concede a lot of corners and the ball stays in our half. Justin Doone 56 Posted 29/09/2024 at 22:37:31 I'm so unbelievably happy with 3 points, congratulations too all!That's what I wanted, the team, the manager, the fans all delivered. To come back and win from going behind well, we know what the opposite situation feels like. I want to keep it happy and positive so I'm not talking about individual performances but I will say that I'm not convinced Ndiaye, McNeil and Lindstrøm are a strong enough unit or threat to start too many games together. All offer something different and it's about finding the right combination to benefit the team. It's a nice headache / problem to have. It's been far too long since we had competition for the attacking positions.I'm hoping Chermiti a quick recovery to put pressure on Dom and add to more good attacking options. Oliver Molloy 57 Posted 29/09/2024 at 22:57:24 Chris, Yep, sure is about opinions, the Chelsea save from a couple years back was indeed top-class, but you are stretching it to say none of the other guys could have made that save.I'm sure you could make a video of Pickford's best moments and I could make a video of his worst. He is a good shot-stopper but is lacking big time in other areas.I disagree having nothing to do for a lot of the game makes it easier, it would actually make it tougher to stay focused. Bob Parrington 58 Posted 30/09/2024 at 00:56:21 Sean 45 and Mark 46,Pickford is definitely looking more unsteady so far this season. But, I agree with others, that he was not to blame for Palace's goal.Come to think of it, the Palace coaches' tactics at corne, particularly from our left, were well planned and executed. They could easily (with a bit of luck) have scored 2 more almost identical to the one they scrambled into the net. Sean Dyche needs to check out this weakness. Personally, I'd like to see O'Brien in there somewhere to provide extra height and strength. But I'm unsure as to which position to trade off to achieve this. Right-back? Simon Harrison 59 Posted 30/09/2024 at 01:53:36 Bob [58]I agree about the right-back and O'Brien situations; and as such, see the formation I dreamed up @51.Get rid of the rightt-back problem all together; yet keep Young, Mykolenko and either of Patterson or Dixon on the bench alongside Keane.Then play a 'box four' in the middle as shown, with Harrison and Ndiaye either pressing, tucking in, or attacking when and where needed. Both have engines, and Ndiaye I think always looks knackered after 65-70 minutes, but is like a Duracell Bunny. (nb: Other batteries are available!) Alan J Thompson 60 Posted 30/09/2024 at 07:12:13 I think I know that people are talking about a keeper of Southall's quality but I sometimes find myself laughing that people are pining for a keeper who must have left us over a quarter of a century ago and in that time we've probably only had Martyn who could be rated with Pickford who is as good as any, certainly most, keepers around today.Anyone who has played in goal would know that there is usually an understanding with your centre-half as to who should challenge for what as most keepers thoughts are letting in a powderpuff header because he went for a cross his centre-half/defender should at least have been making difficult for the attacker or blocking him from getting near the keeper if he comes for a cross. Danny O'Neill 61 Posted 30/09/2024 at 07:21:26 Who is pining, Alan?Martyn was great even if it was frustrating not to land him at his peak — we were apparently his first choice. Mike Gaynes 62 Posted 30/09/2024 at 07:22:27 Ah, yeah, here we go again with the crapola about how many points Pickford costs us... "so many points all the time"... and now somebody actually thinks Onana and Pope are better???!?! Yeah, right. People are going all the way back to 2018 again and even 2017 at Sunderland for shit's sake, as if he hasn't saved us about 20 points and two relegations in the past three seasons with one incredible save after another.I used to keep track of how many points he saved with stops nobody else could make versus how many he gave up with mistakes or short arms or whatever, but when the proportion reached about 6 to 1, I decided it's not even worth the debate any more.People gonna think what people gonna think. Mike Gaynes 64 Posted 30/09/2024 at 07:35:05 Simon #59, problem with your suggestion is that you can't just plug in a new formation. A three-man backline is significantly different than a four. You have to have trained with it, and you have to be willing to accept the mistakes and goal errors that come with the transition. I strongly doubt Dyche is willing to risk that right now.Regarding O'Brien, per Transfermarkt he has never in his career played right back. At Lille, he did occasionally play in a three-man backline. Steve Brown 65 Posted 30/09/2024 at 07:44:58 Sometimes when I read comments about Pickford I don't recognise who we are talking about – Jim Arnold? Paul Gerrard?He is England Number 1 for a reason. Ian Bennett 66 Posted 30/09/2024 at 07:45:31 Inevitable we would win.Me dad stayed at home and I took my lad to a uni open day. The come-from-behind win was fully expected.Great to see Branthwaite back. Mark Murphy 67 Posted 30/09/2024 at 07:51:08 Bob @58.Yes, I said myself that he wasn't to blame – the cross was too deep beyond the far post for any keeper to claim. I'm sorry if my opinion upsets some but he doesn't command his box, that's a fact, by the way, not just my opinion. He's Number 1 for England because he's a great shot-stopper and they have a stronger defence but we are very different. Personally, I would prefer Pope. Alan McGuffog 68 Posted 30/09/2024 at 08:17:25 Mike 62... agreed. Ask any Man Utd fan if they'd swap Onana for Pickford. They'd carry Onana on their shoulders along the East Lancs Road! Danny O'Neill 69 Posted 30/09/2024 at 08:21:54 Imagination, Alan??I'd like to see him back involved with the club in some capacity, but that isn't pining. Mike, you have to have the right centre-backs. I played that system for years. Two ball-playing and one who mostly took responsibility for the aerial challenges. And very fit, hard working wing-backs. Ray Roche 70 Posted 30/09/2024 at 08:39:51 The only criticism I would make regarding Pickford's display on Saturday was when we should have been seeing the game out late on, he persisted in hoofing long balls towards Calvert-Lewin. This just conceded possession and put us under more pressure. This was probably down to Sean Dyche and his tactics but it could easily have cost us. In the second half, Pickford came out to collect several crosses so maybe it was an instruction that he received at half-time. If so, why doesn't he come for crosses more often? Sean Kearns 71 Posted 30/09/2024 at 13:55:42 Also just because you are England's Number 1, that does not mean you are the best goalkeeper in England!… Is Harry Maguire the best centre-half, Shaw the best left-back?? Dave Cashen 72 Posted 30/09/2024 at 14:25:55 "He took Sunderland down"Yeah the bastard. Voted player of the season by his Mackem team mates and their fans. Short-listed for Young Player of the Year and draws interest from several Premier League clubs. All prepared to make him the 3rd most expensive keeper of all time.If it wasn't for him, the Mackems would still be playing in the top flight. The bastard tried to take us down too, using the same plan of pulling off world class saves every week. Didn't work though. He just got named our Player of the Season three times on the bounce!That`ll learn him. It's a bit harder to get Everton relegated… Brian Williams 73 Posted 30/09/2024 at 14:35:59 For me, the posting on here has reached a new low.We've had our first league win of the season, a cause for some small amount of positivity, and a huge amount of joy to some of us, but for others all they can do is search and search to find a way, yet again, to slag one of our players and turn positives into abject negativity.It's pathetic, and I'm sadly beginning to accept what some say about Evertonians – and ToffeeWebbers in particular. Tom Bowers 74 Posted 30/09/2024 at 14:41:29 It's so easy to blame the keeper rather than the rest of the people doing the defending or supposedly doing the defending. Pickford is a good as they come and rates second only to Big Nev in his prime. End of story.Like many old fogies on this site, I long to see our beloved Blues rise up again at least one more time before Judgement Day and I pray that the new ownership does all the right things to help that happen.The squad at the moment is a mish-mash of good players and not-so-good players who struggle with consistency, as well as a formation that doesn't really gel.Dyche may not be the man to take us there but he is honest with what he says and I am sure he knows he is treading a thin line. Barry Rathbone 75 Posted 30/09/2024 at 14:45:31 Pickford is a mixed bag ranging from dreadful to brilliant. His horror show at Anfield a few years ago seemed a turning point and, since then, positives have outweighed negatives but he will always have a blooper in him. He's a "stopper" rather than a well-rounded goalkeeper… but he wasn't at fault for the Palace goal. Mark Murphy 76 Posted 30/09/2024 at 14:48:41 I've defended myself on the other thread and I'll do the same on here. I'm not “bleating” or “slagging off” – I'm criticising.Criticising Pickford's performances in dealing with crosses into his 6-yard box.I think there's some justification for that. I'll also repeat – he wasn't to blame for the Palace goal – and I'm absolutely delighted we won. Dave Abrahams 77 Posted 30/09/2024 at 14:51:31 Mike (62),Regarding Pickford, are you saying he has saved 20 points in the last three seasons or 20 points in each of the last three seasons? Seems a huge difference to me! John Chambers 78 Posted 30/09/2024 at 15:13:11 I don't see there are any realistic alternatives to Pickford so who would others propose? Yes, he isn't the most commanding of keepers but over the last few seasons he has been key to us not being relegated so I'm happy to see him "between the sticks" for us.The one area I do have a little concern this season is he does seem to have lost some control of his emotions. It was definitely a weakness when he first joined us but, after the Origi fiasco, he seemed to sort himself out. This season, though, there seems to have been a return of some of his histrionics with his shouting and gesturing. Raymond Fox 79 Posted 30/09/2024 at 15:27:41 Pickford is under much more scrutiny from us because almost all of us see every minute he plays, not so other keepers in the Prem.We do see some of their play in highlights but that will likely not give a true picture. Ok, some of us also do manage to watch some full games which gives us a better idea.Pickfords has his faults but overall I don't think I would swap him, except maybe for Raya or Sanchez who stood out as very good keepers even before they were signed by Arsenal and Chelsea. Christine Foster 80 Posted 30/09/2024 at 15:39:36 This is ToffeeWeb, it could be any supporters fansite, not just Everton, we make observations, critiques or claims sometimes, rarely, based on facts and stats, more often on opinion. We all do it, think that we are right, the only ones to see what's in front of us. The law of averages means even the worst get it right once or twice. But I would hate to think any playing staff look at these pages, but sadly of course they do, they're human..Flavour of the month, last month it was DCL, Young and Keane, (which in fairness is almost understandable) this month its become Dyche, Pickford, and anyone who looks at you sideways..Don't get me wrong, I have no problem in criticism but it crosses the line when it's abusive name calling. I'm no prude but their used to be a button on posters for reporting abusive posts which didn't seem to work last time I tried..Opinions are fine, abusive name calling ain't. Mark Murphy 81 Posted 30/09/2024 at 15:40:32 Heres some positives for you:Ndiaye is going to be our new Talisman and crowd favourite. He's already mine (after Seamus). Its long time since we had a player that gets people off their seats like he does. The new day Davey Thomas.Dwight McNeil seems to have discovered he's the new owner of Sheeds left foot. I hope his new position sees many more goals this season.Branthwaite is back - that makes a massive difference in my opinion. Maybe with him spreading confidence we wont need Pickford to come off his line...Ashley Young is beginning to grow on me. His last two performances have been excellent and he's encouraging the rest of the team around him.Oranjeboom and Mangala already look to be excellent signings and whilst I admit I was never a fan of Onana, I think they offer us more.Jack Harrison is a better asset than given credit for and I think he made a massive difference when he came on. The control and turn for McNeils second was superb.I think there is a player in Lindstrom but he needs time. Hopefully we'll give him that.There were signs that Dom was getting closer to the goal on saturday. With Niaye and Lindtrom / Harrison putting in low crosses hopefully he'll satrt firing soon.Were up and running but I'm still nervous. That first half wasn't great (although not as bad as some are making out) but I saw some very good signs, including the defense of our lead, in that second half.I genuinely think Dyche HAS learned from the Bournemouth game at last.And finally, in the second half, Jordan DID come out and claim some high balls into his box. UTFT Sean Kearns 82 Posted 30/09/2024 at 16:08:34 Christine trying to sensor the internet!! Maybe a club mole? Just saying… it’s an open forum and we have freedom of speech. If you mean me saying “shitbag” as ‘Abusive Name Calling’ then please get real. Why can’t we call people out? I happen to blame Bakayou Saka for the whole England 2020 debacle. Poor gareth would be a Sir and a national hero if numb nuts Saka could have just scored from 12 yards… it was all saka’s fault but nobody ever brings it up they just blame Gareth. Why should we care about players mental health? When they don’t give two shits about ours… I hope and I’m sure the players do read these threads. There is also a few club moles on the site who spit propaganda and whatnot regularly. Maybe the players will get a sense of reality if they read here, instead of all the yes men they are surrounded by. My grandad was raised on Goodison road and as a child he would hold bats for US soldiers while they practiced their baseball at goodison during the world war. I have gave my every living breath and thought to the football club that is Everton FC for my entire existence on this earth, the players are custodians like us all and we all understand football isn’t like any other sport, it is deeper than scores or points or players. We can all give our open thoughts here, even if it gets negative, because the game is built on such things. Dale Self 83 Posted 30/09/2024 at 16:34:50 As long as you consider that we take it as insulting us indirectly because they are part of our football family. Just stop whining when the invective turns your way for posting such crap. Sean Kearns 84 Posted 30/09/2024 at 16:44:39 Also I can’t call Pickford a shitbag apparently because it’s abusive name calling but I paid 150 quid for a home shirt … but I literally sat and watched our captain James Tarkowski clearly call the referee a “fucking wanker” during our match on TV to BILLIONS of people. Get realllllll Eddie Dunn 85 Posted 30/09/2024 at 16:44:59 On Pickford I think we had the fifth best defensive record last season.I also think that with Tarkowski and Branthwaite fit and in front of him it is not necessary for him to have to catch every cross.Indeed, as a five foot eleven guy who has played in goal many times, it is nice to watch very big centre-backs head everything on your six yard line. It stops lots of potential errors with you being barged and your goal line wide open.Your own totemic defenders also have to be avoided when coming for those crosses. How many times I have shouted "keeper's" to encounter my own player still trying to head it!He ain't perfect, but he is quick, can use both feet and is an excellent passer as well as a world class shot-stopper. Steve Brown 86 Posted 30/09/2024 at 16:57:37 Sean, I think Christine doesn’t need to “sensor” you - it’s censor not sensor by the way.Your histrionic posts are doing that job all by themselves. Andy Crooks 87 Posted 30/09/2024 at 17:17:57 I reckon that Jordan Pickford could be playing Champions League football and earning a lot more money had he agitated for a move some time ago. Similar to Seamus Coleman.He didn't, and I admire and respect him for it. World class players don't come our. way much these days. So I like that we have one Brent Stephens 88 Posted 30/09/2024 at 17:21:31 Sean #84 "I can’t call Pickford a shitbag apparently because it’s abusive name calling but I paid 150 quid for a home shirt … but I literally sat and watched our captain James Tarkowski clearly call the referee a “fucking wanker” during our match on TV to BILLIONS of people. Get real".Sean, As you say elsewhere, Everton players read ToffeeWeb and Tarkowski says he's just read your post at #84 and he's now also going to pay £150 for his match shirt every game so that he's also entitled to call the ref a "fucking wanker"; and if the ref goes to book him, he's going to remind the ref that he, James, paid £150 for his shirt - "which is more than you did, ref, you fucking wanker". What entitlement buying a shirt gives you. Sean Kearns 89 Posted 30/09/2024 at 17:26:02 No I'm saying James Tarkowski was my influence… I paid for a shirt just like he did but he gets to say profanities and I don’t. He’s a hero and I want to do as he does. Barry Rathbone 90 Posted 30/09/2024 at 17:55:43 Always thought the adage of speaking as you would face to face is a sound philosophy but loads love doing the keyboard warrior thing and it ain't just the kids. Loads old enough to know better shout the odds all the time here it's like gratuitously ripping into players, managers and fellow fans is an addiction. Massively weirdWhat's wrong with "I disagree because " or "I thing the player has these faults " etc.I'm not keen on the insults ya gormless melts Fred Quick 91 Posted 30/09/2024 at 18:12:13 Grand Old Team members are having a debate about the general behaviour of some fans at Goodison, with the following post signalling that all Evertonians haven't lost their sense of humour. Some of the language and abuse filling the air around me aimed at our players when the Palace goal went in was disgraceful. And I was sat in the house watching it on my own.. Sean Kearns 92 Posted 30/09/2024 at 18:25:09 The people in the ground who they need to monitor behavior for is the players! They talk to each other and the referee awfully and it’s on everyone’s 70 inch HDTV clear as living day every game. But the biggest thing for me is the spitting! I’ve said it for years that FIFA needs to have a word and tell them all to jib it… I’m playing football with my kids and their friends in the back garden and they are all spitting wads all over the grass. It’s only a small area and we are all playing in it. They also blatantly dive for fouls and leave trailing legs a la Anthony Gordon… Kids absolutely copy what their heroes do and the spitting is disgusting during lunchtime kick off every week. I tried to call in a radio station and talk about it but couldn’t get through one time… we fans are pretty well mannered all things considered. Danny O'Neill 93 Posted 30/09/2024 at 18:27:17 Let's move on. Newcastle at the weekend.Football is traditionally a working class sport. I think we all grew up hearing foul language inside the ground.As I've got older, I understand it as long as it doesn't get too abusive, especially in front of young children.Everyone is entitle to air their frustration, just have a look around and don't use tw@t or the c-word. Danny O'Neill 94 Posted 30/09/2024 at 18:47:30 Sean,Spitting is unacceptable.But I think the worst was the Suarez biting incidents.I don't get offended by a bit of swearing. It is natural, but there are lines to be drawn with regards to personal, targeted abuse in my opinion. Danny O'Neill 95 Posted 30/09/2024 at 18:47:30 Sean,Spitting is unacceptable.But I think the worst was the Suarez biting incidents.I don't get offended by a bit of swearing. It is natural, but there are lines to be drawn with regards to personal, targeted abuse in my opinion. Mark Murphy 96 Posted 30/09/2024 at 18:49:48 Fred, love it! Wild applause!Danny, I agree re the c word but tw@t is my favourite swear word.Best example is a line in the funniest film I ever saw, when Hedley Lamarr tells Lili von stupp to “shut up you Teutonic tw@t”!!UTF (flipping) T Mike Gaynes 97 Posted 30/09/2024 at 18:50:25 Mark #81, great summary.Dave #77, you were sitting next to me for the worst moment of his career, so for you, my friend, here's the number. My little spreadsheet shows him saving 21 points over the past three seasons, or 7 points a season. That's a net number, so points won or preserved with stops that few keepers in the world could have made (or none, like Chelsea) versus points dropped through mistakes. They had to be moments that actually made a difference like Anfield. I wouldn't have included the recent howler against Spurs because we weren't getting points out of that game anyway. The thing is, without those 7 points a season -- with an average keeper -- we're relegated long ago. So I believe that he deserves more credit than any other player for the fact that we are still in the Prem.Sean K., various posts, stop with the complaining already. You can say anything you want. People disagreeing with you aren't trying to shut you up. Even when you say ridiculous things about there being club moles on the site posting propaganda. Nobody can disagree with you without being a paid mole, huh? Silly. Mike the Mole Dave Cashen 98 Posted 30/09/2024 at 18:59:03 Fred 91 Brilliant Thank you. I'd missed that Liam Mogan 99 Posted 30/09/2024 at 19:31:45 No way are those awful Castore kits worth £150 notes.The robbing fucking wanker shitbags. Tony Abrahams 100 Posted 30/09/2024 at 19:43:02 I think Sean, is on about spitting into the turf, Danny. Spitting isn’t a good look but, I think once the body starts producing a lot more saliva through exertion, then it would surely be against a players human rights, if he wasn’t allowed to spit it out, Sean, but I can understand you getting a cob-on with the kids playing in the garden, if you’re playing in a £150 Kit!Simon H@51, that’s a very brave team you have picked there mate. I think Patterson might suit playing as a wingback, but I’m not sure we have got anyone to play up and down, on the other side. Phil Roberts 101 Posted 30/09/2024 at 20:01:46 1. Lost my sign on so late to the party. Who knicked my "BillyDeansLaces" moniker? (as in not fit to tie. . . )2. McNeil's first was all down to Harrison. See how many defenders he took away to give McNeil space. He deserves an assist for that.3. Pickford. It was too high in the centre. If he went after the ball, either he was back pedalling to see where it was or he ran without looking at the ball. If he did the latter he was stupid. If the former he would not have had the spring to get up there. And some wise soul who I appreciate complained he went and came back. He realised going after the ball was wrong and the defence didn't give him the cover he needed. Dave Abrahams 102 Posted 30/09/2024 at 20:18:20 Mike (97), Any chance of printing your little spreadsheet so we can judge ourselves how you worked out the good point saving saves and also the cock ups that he made, you stopped making notes of them when the ratio was 6-1 good saves v cock ups. Is he ahead this season?Do you take into consideration his temperament for instance and I don’t mean just this season he’s been at it for the last eighteen months at least ranting and raving, Tarkowski told him to button at least twice at Goodison Park last season, Doucoure and Young had a go on Saturday.Those long kicks of his straight to the opposition ‘keeper or defenders giving them possession and putting us under pressure, those sliced kicks into the crowd with his right foot.You think he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world while I think he is over hyped by a lot of Everton fans and is a good shot stopper but will never be great because of his failings inside the six yard area game after game so it’s down to opinions. Sean Kearns 103 Posted 30/09/2024 at 20:19:18 I’m aware the body produces saliva when exerting ones self according to google and whatnot, but basketball players don’t do it and they run around constant for an hour also. Tennis players play 4-5 hour games and I don’t think they spit every 2 minutes to look hard. Or do they? I never noticed Tony Abrahams 104 Posted 30/09/2024 at 20:32:09 I never really played tennis but I played a few games of basketball, when I was younger, and looking back I can’t remember having the need to spit but, this is something I always used to do when I was playing football.I don’t think I used to spit when playing five aside football indoors either, so it must be something to do with having to do a lot more longer running, because you definitely had to be hard, when you was playing in our five aside game Sean, trust me! Danny O'Neill 105 Posted 30/09/2024 at 20:50:39 I tried tennis. But wasn't very good. UnderSame as basketball. I could never understand the rules. The only racket sport I was any good at was squash. Paul Ferry 106 Posted 30/09/2024 at 21:02:09 Sean Kearns (many), I’ve been weighing up for a little while whether or not to have a word and I think I will, not least because you consistently display some worrying traits that you might want to address. You make things up. I smiled when you put “no” in upper-case to add extra stress to your mistake/fabrication that JP never comes for crosses. Have a quick flick through the Palace game again, you’ll see him doing just that several times. You stretch things to extreme limits that more often than not tip you over into yet another fabrication. ”He took Sunderland down”. No he didn’t. Sunderland used twenty-plus players that season who named him (or the fans did) their player of the year. We’ve had this conversation before, but you do seem to suffer from delusion and whacky fantasy. You’ve mentioned club “moles” before but you’ve gone up a level on this thread. What follows is what I think of now as Kearnsism. Christine F might be a “club mole” because she is “trying to sensor [sic] the internet!!”. “Just saying”. CF was not trying to censor the internet (interesting concept), she was instead objecting to some language which she is reasonably entitled to do and would be prepared to bring cases to MK/LL if she felt that was appropriate (the mods/eds encourage us to do this Mr. Kearns, are they censors of the internet also?).Then there is this revelatory gem to savour: “There is [sic] also a few club moles on the site who spit propaganda and whatnot regularly” (are you one of then Mr. Kearns if this is the evidence, as you yourself “spit propaganda and whatnot regularly”?). Can I ask why you think Everton FC would infiltrate “a few club moles” into ToffeeWeb? Do they get paid? Are they given coaching on how to ToffeeWeb (a verb now as well as a name)? This is nuts. Do you act in this deluded manner in other walks of your life? Was Trump shot by Biden? Did Alexander the Great kill his dad? Did Tommy Smith put the bets on in Tony Kay’s name? Did September-11 really happen or was it created by [fill in the gap] _____ ?”Your ”club moles” seem to be people who disagree with you Mr. Kearns; the rest of us would in all likelihood call them people who disagree with me. As I understand it, you can call Pickford “a shitbag” because you splashed out “150 quid for a home shirt”? These shirts are $101 or $107 on evertondirect (cheaper from Castore for the most part). Two things. Some people could be forgiven for thinking that you did not buy said shirt (fucking moles). Also, how on Sheedy’s earth is buying a home shirt a green light to abuse JP or anyone? Am I allowed to abuse the short twat even though I do not have a home shirt? Where do the possibilities end Mr. Kearns? What else does this magic 150 quid shirt allow me to do? “Shall I part my hair behind? Do I dare to eat a peach? I shall wear white flannel trousers and walk upon the beach”.“No I'm saying James Tarkowski was my influence… I paid for a shirt just like he did but he gets to say profanities and I don’t. He’s a hero and I want to do as he does”. Erm. Well, JT did not pay for his shirt Mr. Kearns. Life is shite, isn’t it? JT gets to swear like a trooper because he forked out for his shirt but you can’t do this because of fucking moles like that Christine Foster. What’s she like Sean? Would you jump over a cliff Mr. Kearns if JT did? Would you throw soup on a Van Gogh if JT was an underground “Just Stop Oil” commando?I’m not quite sure why we had that abrupt switch to spitting but at least we can agree that spitting is not a good illustration of the beautiful game and the “beautiful football” that we play. Mind you Sean, JT likes a good gobby spit and you “want to do as he does”. I’m interested. Did you try to call that radio station again after you could not get through that one time? What was that biographical diversion all about?Sean, there are no “moles” on here. It’s all up there in your mind. But if I am wrong, answer this question please: why would Everton FC plant moles on ToffeeWeb? Liam Mogan 107 Posted 30/09/2024 at 21:17:20 It's Pickford's attempts at long glory passes when we've been under pressure that drive me insane.Trying to get Calvert-Lewin on goal with a 70-yard half-volley never works. Ever. The ball just comes straight back. Please stop doing it, Thomas Turgoose.He's a good keeper. No more than that. Best English one, but the competition is weak. He's miles behind the best ones in the Premier League: Ederson, Allison etc. He's probably more suited to international football as the aerial game is less common. Colin Callaghan 108 Posted 30/09/2024 at 21:23:41 Pickford isn't the best but he's far from the problem. He's annoying, loves smiling when he's made a mistake and has a punchable face. But he's ours and I love him.Queen Olympias surely hated King Philip enough to do the deed for her son. Pretty hard to believe Alex knew nothing if they needed to claim the throne right after the deed was done.Don't put anything past the puppet master democrats either. The Clinton's have more bodies than Oblock. Liam Mogan 109 Posted 30/09/2024 at 21:28:36 On the whole 'club mole' debate. Does anyone seriously think that our basket case of a club has the wherewithal to undertake a online disinformation campaign? We can't even issue season tickets on time or get the electronic turnstiles to work properly.Unless Usmanovs influence is still prevalent and the club is channelling the ghosts of Felix Dzerzhinsky and Lavrentiy Beria to manage dissent. Probably not very likely tbh. Colin Callaghan 110 Posted 30/09/2024 at 21:33:03 I've always thought there were Kopites riddled amongst this lot.Moles but they aren't from Everton.... Liam Mogan 111 Posted 30/09/2024 at 21:43:00 Tbf Colin, Kopites are to blame for all of the horrors of the 20th century.Adolf was a kopite - his brother who lived on Stanhope street regularly took him to Mordor when he visited. It's where he got the idea for Lebensraum after getting the pocket of his trench coat filled up with piss on the Kop. He shouldn't have had his rolled up copy of Bild hanging out of it I suppose. Danny O'Neill 112 Posted 30/09/2024 at 21:43:16 Paul Ferry, a good summary.I travelled up to Liverpool this weekend for very different reasons. Me and my cousins laid a stone on my Grandmother's grave at Allerton. Just up from where she was laid, was Rhys Jones's (Little Boy Blue) burial place. I was quite surprised as he grew up in Croxteth, so I would have assumed he would have been buried in the north of the city. But I guess his parents wouldn't have wanted him buried in a cemetery called Anfield.We travelled around the streets of Speke looking at former houses (my mother's and my uncle's mother). Much talk of the old prefabs.We then took my Uncle to Goodison to let him walk along the Gwladys Street where he used to stand. Then on to Bramley-Moore Dock. As you approach along Regent Road from town and she comes into sight, a sight to behold. She looks magnificent.We snuck into the contractor's car park to get a close view until we got moved on.The Liverpool weather was relentless and we got soaked. I'm still thawing out. Mike Gaynes 113 Posted 30/09/2024 at 21:54:03 Dave #102, not the first time you've put words in my mouth mate, but I have never, ever called him "one of the best goalkeepers in the world"... I've called him one of the best shotstoppers in the world and incredibly valuable to the club because of it, and I stand by that.No, I deleted the spreadsheet last spring once survival was assured again because frankly I was bored with the debate. And no, I didn't consider temper or distribution or claiming crosses, I considered only what I mentioned -- great saves versus mistakes, and whether they impacted points won or lost.I have argued in the past that, generically speaking, commanding one's area is not a requirement for greatness. Of course traditional English fans highly rate that, but some of the best in the world -- Ederson, Oblak, ter Stegen -- don't do it. I watched a lot of Clasicos. I don't think I ever saw Casillas or Valdes or Claudio Bravo come out to claim high crosses outside their 6-yard box. Yet they were considered apex keepers in their day. It definitely is all down to opinions. Paul Ferry 114 Posted 30/09/2024 at 21:54:34 Great stuff Danny. I sort of like it that your Gran is close to Rhys. A Blackstuff George-in-the-wheelchair being taken to the dead dock by Chrissy moment with those Speke prefabs. My old fella used to work in a paint factory around there, began with a V, I thinks, Vaspers? Sorry you did not make the match that would have lifted you up but hope that the long weekend and Birmingham has been healing and restorative (for your uncle too).I haven't seen the dock emerging into her full bloom. for over a year now Danny. Paul Ferry 115 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:01:33 Stalin was a red Liam. Dead red. Wrote a book about it. Colin Callaghan 116 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:06:43 I heard a couple kopites missed spotting the iceberg on the titanic too Brent Stephens 117 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:12:30 Chairman Mao was also a closet red. That picture of him swimming in the Yangtse - he learned how to do that swimming in piss in the kop.And Marx developed his theory of false consciousness after listening to kopites spouting how great they thought they were. He'd just stand there and laugh and tell jokes - had everyone in Thiers. Christine Foster 118 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:14:40 Sean 82# your post was just another straw on this camels back, it's cumulative, not JUST your post but a few of late on various subjects. I grew up in an area probably no different from your, except for time that is, when every sentence had at least one, or maybe two f words or worse but try using them at home was a different matter!In a way it's just an expression of language, an emphasis on a statement. But when poster use the "C" word or get personal with some other description, that's abuse, not just for the person it's aimed at, but fot the person reading it. The "flag this comment" has been suspended and no longer works on the site, so some poor sensitive souls like me cannot run to mummy and complain, we have to draw attention to it.. and get the ridicule for doing so, trying to censor the internet, something about King Canute springs to mind.I'm a relic Sean, of an age and place when you were beaten at home or school for using bad language, when name calling was a personal insult to belittle and ridicule, an invitation from a bully. So Sean, it's not you per se, but if you feel the cap fits, then by all means have it, it's complimentary, free. My comment was focused on flavours of the month, and the fact one cannot flag a comment if they find it abusive anymore. Club mole? Damn, after nearly twenty years on this site I've been rumbled, fair go guv, you got me! Even I smiled at that.. Danny O'Neill 119 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:20:36 ** I meant Dock Road. Bloody predictive spelling! Paul Ferry 120 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:22:03 Neil Copeland 121 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:22:04 Danny 112, sounds like a great trip mate for lots of different reasons. I hope you are ok and the blues have helped with the win.Paul 114, Valspar mate. My dad grew up in Walton but moved to Speke after coming home from school one day to find the house had gone courtesy of the Luftwafe! He moved to Bray Road which is still there I think. He used to talk about the prefabs all the time. Paul Ferry 122 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:24:49 Valspar! Thanks Neil mate. And from there to the tunnel tolls where he caught Brian Williams a few times trying to sneak past without paying. Liam Mogan 123 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:42:31 Language depends on how it's used and in what context I suppose.One man's c-word is another man's adverb. My better (non-scouse) half still laughs at how my dad described a piece of furniture he didn't like, as 'c**t of a table'. Dennis Stevens 124 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:46:02 Too right, Liam #111 - it's no coincidence that those nazi flag were red! Brian Williams 125 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:49:18 Christine#118.Christine, you can't flag a comment but you do have the option to email the eds directly. Christine Foster 126 Posted 30/09/2024 at 22:55:05 Brian, 125# that would be making a mountain out of a "mole" hill..lol Paul Ferry 127 Posted 30/09/2024 at 23:00:40 Nice one Christine! Paul Ferry 128 Posted 30/09/2024 at 23:02:36 There are so many Engels to that smart post Brent (117). I can't keep up with all of them mate. Mike Price 129 Posted 30/09/2024 at 23:08:21 Pickford certainly splits our fanbase. Personally I think he is a problem and loses us more points than he saves us.Erratic, doesn’t command his box, unsettles the defence, poor at long range shots, but makes some great reaction saves that he maybe didn’t need to make if he’d have come for the original cross!Look at what other teams supporters think, no one would want him. we would do well to get a decent fee for him because he’s on a salary no one would pay.His agent played a blinder in circulating Utd, Spurs and Chelsea were looking at him before they all signed different keepers. He got an improved and extended contract. Everton’s management…like taking candy from a baby. Danny O'Neill 130 Posted 30/09/2024 at 23:24:09 Neil, Bray Road is just around the corner from School Way.Christine, I'd love to discuss Everton with you if I get the chance. Get yourself over lady. Paul Ferry 131 Posted 30/09/2024 at 23:32:03 Mike Price (129): "Look at what other teams supporters think, no one would want him". Well, I have many friends who support other PL leagues and I can reassure you that a good number of them would happily take JP off our hands and they include supporters of Man-Utd, Fulham, Chelsea, Brighton, West Ham, and Palace. My close Monaco mate would love to have JP as well, as would my Leverkusen supporting graduate teaching assistant this year.He comes up in conversation fairly often - as England keeper too, needless to say - more often than not because of posts like yours with the list of mistakes-waiting-to-happen (and even that oh-so slight faint trace of praise had to be painted over) that for you are second-nature, but not for me.You have this list that you are clearly pleased with, so what was the point of the made-up shite about other teams?Would you also provide us with your empirical base for claiming that JP has cost us more points than he has gained? If you are not able to do this, then like much else your view is mere supposition that can be called bullshit. "Look at what other teams supporters think. "I did. You are wrong. Mike Price 132 Posted 30/09/2024 at 23:38:10 No I’m not Paul, despite your usual over verbose ramblings. Sean Kearns 133 Posted 30/09/2024 at 23:43:39 All big corporations and businesses have moles in online Stock Forums, it’s common knowledge. To sway people into buying/selling stocks etc… Our club is in the biggest sports league in the entire world and is a major major business. I’m sure they have “moles” in the online forums to quell fan unrest and influence our opinions. Happens quite alot online. Especially with how things have been the last few seasons. Maybe it’s just to gauge overall thoughts and opinions of the fan base etc. These things do happen whether people want to believe it or not. I’mNot saying they are bad or good, it’s just a part of the online world now. But I’m aware of it. Also someone above pointed out I misspelled the word “Censor” earlier… very funny as many of you on here confuse “to” and “too” regularly and it winds me up as I quite adore good grammar. But I never say a word about it because I’m polite and this isn’t pre-school. But since someone had a go because I misspelled a word I think it’s hilarious that many people confuse “to” and “too”. Just saying like. Paul Ferry 134 Posted 30/09/2024 at 23:44:45 Yes you are Mike. But don't let that bother you one bit. Perhaps you might point us towards your deep empirical mine with its treasure-trove of factual information on the supporters of all other PL teams (Championship, too, if you like). Also, I'm keen to examine your carefully assembled statistics to show us once and for all that JP has cost us a negative sum of points down through the years.Without these things, your post is just like any other of those on here that can be challenged for what they say about each aspect of JP's goalkeeping. Brendan McLaughlin 135 Posted 30/09/2024 at 00:04:40 Sean #133So who on ToffeeWeb are the club moles?Name and shame Sean Kearns 136 Posted 30/09/2024 at 00:07:44 Also not a single one of the posts I have ever put on this wonderful site has ever been “abusive”… ever. So I’ll take that as slander and lies… I love each and every one of you, our struggle is unique. I’m just not scared of cancel culture even in the slightest little bit, so I’ll speak my mind. Me calling Jordan a shitbag is not abusive when James Tarkowski can be seen calling the ref a “f**** Tw**” weekly with my children watching. I’m from Kirkby lad and I’ve seen abusive behavior 🤣 😂 me calling Jordan a shitbag on here is not that. Also I don’t have any specific names, I’m just stating that this is a common practice online for major businesses. I suspect ours (EFC) would be no different, in fact if we didn’t have moles online I would say we are behind in the times and we really should. Accusations are serious and I wouldn’t point a finger, just say that some ppl exhibit certain traits that I recognize from stock forums where moles are common place. Wasn’t looking for a whole ordeal about it mind you, just letting ppl know what I think and what happens on the modern day internet. Si Cooper 137 Posted 01/10/2024 at 01:24:40 “Me calling Jordan a shitbag is not abusive when James Tarkowski can be seen calling the ref a “f**** Tw**” weekly with my children watching.”Sean, have you never been told two wrongs don’t make a right? Si Cooper 138 Posted 01/10/2024 at 01:30:45 “I’m just stating that this is a common practice online for major businesses. I suspect ours (EFC) would be no different, in fact if we didn’t have moles online I would say we are behind in the times and we really should.”I think that is a false equivalence based on two things being ‘businesses’. I don’t see how EFC would gain significant financial revenue by having employees patrol the fan sites just to argue with other posters. Sean Kearns 139 Posted 01/10/2024 at 01:42:52 Right because we don’t have any major worldwide sponsors who wouldn’t quite enjoy fans throwing jerseys back on the pitch like the Iwobi incident or when the fan groups organize protests with colorful cards telling the Premier League “ you don’t know what your doing” (I’m not against any said behaviour), but many of our paying sponsors probably are!… I’m sure the list goes on… and it may not just be a denomination thing, it may just be to gauge opinion on managers, style of play, signings etc. hey I may be wrong, but it would be naive to have my send in the sand also. Don’t underestimate how big Premier League teams are, even ours. We are MASSIVE and very lucrative. Mike Gaynes 140 Posted 01/10/2024 at 04:07:04 Brendan #135, I'm one, and proud of it. That's how I knew Friedkin would be back in to buy the club! Christine Foster 141 Posted 01/10/2024 at 04:10:13 Sean 139# Those of us who have been around here awhile will remember a certain Ian Ross who it was alleged frequently posted under an alias during his time with the club. So moles do exist, even here on ToffeeWeb it seems. But with respect to abusive language, some find it so, others don't, its subjective to the reader. As Michael would probably say, this is a grown ups playground.. Alan J Thompson 142 Posted 01/10/2024 at 06:29:41 Moles? There's boils and all sorts of odd spots and sods, you can tell by their heirs, no, hairs..err..airs, see that's how well hidden they are.What would they have to gain? This is Everton we only make losses- cash, points, managers, DoFs, games, leads, players, boardrooms, owners prospective, unannounced and actual, security videos and the Chairman's picture. And nobody should mention the deeds to training grounds we now lease.Still, Europe next year,eh. Now who said that? Danny O'Neill 143 Posted 01/10/2024 at 07:03:04 I don't mind a bit of colourful language. Gobshite, "you're shite Everton". I get most of it when people are frustrated. I just don't like certain words and not when they are directed at fellow supporters.I went to Wembley with my then wife and son in 2009, it was the semi-final and we were enjoying the sun the beer garden at the Green Man. Suddenly all hell broke loose as two lads started fighting. Evertonian on Evertonian. One was clearly a boxer, so there was only one outcome. The best thing being, they were mates in the same group!! Once over, they shook hands and rejoined their mates and carried on drinking!!I make spelling mistakes, usually when I'm posting on my phone.We are massive Sean and not just that majestic new stadium towering above the northern docks. Our support base is second to none. Sold out every week home and away, with a very lengthy season ticket waiting list. Let's paint the city blue.As I said earlier, We took my uncle to Goodison yesterday and let him wander around. He got very nostalgic looking at the time line. Way into his 70s, h and approaching 80, he remembers being rammed into a packed 72,000 Goodison.I'm going to do my best to get him a ticket for a final trip to the Grand Old Lady of English football. He hasn't beeni for 30 years. Paul Hewitt 144 Posted 01/10/2024 at 07:15:36 The only mole I know is penfold. Paul Hewitt 145 Posted 01/10/2024 at 07:23:46 Off topic, but just read the high court have asked for 777 to be liquidated. Would that have any effect on us paying them back? Danny O'Neill 146 Posted 01/10/2024 at 07:25:23 Probably me Alan. I say it every year!!!3 points behind Manchester United and the FA Cup to come.Never stop believing the seeming impossible. Alan J Thompson 147 Posted 01/10/2024 at 07:48:33 Sorry, Danny(#146), as I'm trying to find the fax paper we might need come January but you haven't spoken to Mr Dyche, have you? I mean, you have mentioned the Underground quite often in your travels.Sorry but just laughed hysterically, believe the impossible, since Mr Ancelotti left it's been nothing but and perhaps we should change "A Grand Old Team" for the theme music from the Great Escape and somebody on a motor bike leading the teams out although I remember when it was rumoured we might sign a McQueen and his team mate Jordan from across the Pennines. Tony Abrahams 148 Posted 01/10/2024 at 08:07:44 I used to have the little security guard up the wall, in that car park, Danny, and it’s a good job you’re not a taxi driver, after explaining the route you took mate!Down the valley, onto Scottie, then turn right onto Boundary Street, and once you go across Vauxhy, (all for you this Christine!) and reach the top of the little brow, then the breathtaking view (for us toffees) of Bramley Moore, sits right in front of you….. Singing WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED!!! Liam Mogan 149 Posted 01/10/2024 at 08:14:29 I used to get called Adrian Mole as a kid when I was 13 3/4.I also enjoy the tune 'Holes' by Mercury Rev (...dug by little moles)Hopefully this doesn't mean the dust of rumour blows in my face and the cloak of suspicion covers me.Sean K - I believe you are correct about online corporate moles, disinformation and AI bots. But think you may have hit the nail on the head when you said if Everton aren't doing it they are behind the times. I find it highly unlikely that a dysfunctional operation like ours has even thought of it.This is the club that had a summer temp send out thousands of season tickets to the wrong people, beacause no one thought to tell them you need to match the address on the envelope to the one on the letter.However, maybe I am being naive and the club has a fully functional, embedded cadre of propaganda personnel controlling the narrative. Mark Murphy 150 Posted 01/10/2024 at 08:25:43 Paul, not disputing you at all but my experience is the polar opposite. I too have a wide range of friends and acquaintances who support other clubs. I’m still playing footy (this morning there will be over 20 of us) and I play for a large cricket club. Fans of other clubs plus most (I live darn sarf) the England national team. I can’t think of a single one who rates or likes Pickford. Until recently I always argued his case but never found an ally. Maybe they’re just winding me up but I get the idea they honestly just don’t rate him.Personally id take any of the top 6’s keepers, including Pope, but NOT the Spurs one as he’s even worse on his line and has even resorted now to just collapsing under pressure to get the foul (as he did last season at Goodison under pressure from Tarks(owski)UTFT Danny O'Neill 151 Posted 01/10/2024 at 08:42:35 Tony being a "southie" I don't know the short cuts so went we what I know. I remember you taking us to Bramley Moore through all the backstreets. I was lost where we were once we left County Road!!! I remember you pointing out a boxing club, something I think Everton can host at the new stadium.Getting to Lime Street was a nightmare. No entries everywhere, no right turn here, no left turn there.Hopeful for Newcastle. I think we can turn the corner. Let's just get the ownership sorted so we can look forward. I love Everton, I love our heritage, but we need change to progress. Christine Foster 152 Posted 01/10/2024 at 09:02:41 Tony, I do that walk in my mind every night, I think I know every crack in the pavements now.. when I think of all the pubs that used to be down there, they would be on a winner now, The Cunard, The Hamlet, The Honk Tonk, but the Bramley Moore better get some more staff in...( did I hear / read that the Bramley Moore pub was to be demolished for a car park? Or is that another RS rumour?Hope so.. Dave Abrahams 153 Posted 01/10/2024 at 10:03:51 Mike (113), Well if I had recognised that you had only said Pickford was one of the best shot stoppers in the world and not one of the best goalkeepers then there never would have been this debate between us over his ability, I and many others have said this ‘ A very good shot stopper ‘ but not a very good ‘keeper.Let’s be honest here if Pickford had not have played in the games he did we would still have had a goalkeeper playing and he might have come off his line a lot more and calmed the defence down instead of ranting and raving at them, but that is just another opinion.Let’s hope the calmer Pickford who came out a bit more to claim three or four crosses carries on like that and a lot of very nervous fans will relax as well. Tony Abrahams 154 Posted 01/10/2024 at 10:11:28 I think a lot of the locals who kept that pub going before it was decided that Everton, were moving across the road are Liverpudlians, Christine.The club needs to start moving right now and we need to start claiming all the north side of the city, as far as Victoria St, and into Mathew St, right now.Everton started using houses to start painting Muriel’s, Liverpool seem to have done it tenfold. Everton started putting up flags on the top of street lights on the streets leading up to Goodison, Liverpool have done it tenfold.They have moles everywhere, so let’s sicken them by starting to put up those little flags all the way along both the Dock Rd and also Derby Rd, starting now. Brian Harrison 155 Posted 01/10/2024 at 10:14:36 Saturday sees Pickford come up against Newcastle and their fans seem to wind him up no end. Seeing as he has been hyper in his last few games heaven knows what he will be like on Saturday. Seeing some have mentioned BMD has any season ticket holder heard from the club as to when we will be able to select which stand and which seats we would like. I know the corporate has been mainly sorted but seeing all the seats are now in place I would have thought that process would be starting shortly. Each year they get to ask us to pay for our season tickets earlier and earlier, so would be nice to know what prices the season tickets will be and when we will be able to select a seat. Rob Halligan 156 Posted 01/10/2024 at 10:35:43 Brian # 155……..I’ve heard that the process will start this month, but when exactly I don’t know. When you think that in years gone by we normally start getting Emails about season ticket renewals in January or early February for the next season. I’ve heard many complaints about how poor the box office staff are at Everton, so god knows how they are going to cope with over 40K season ticket holders picking new seats! Eric Myles 157 Posted 01/10/2024 at 10:41:56 They could do it online Rob, like booking airplane seats. Dave Cashen 158 Posted 01/10/2024 at 10:50:37 Why do we always...always focus on the the things our players cant/don't do ? Pickford is a world class shot stopper. If there is a better one. I havent seen him. Cant we celebrate that ? I mean, it is an important part of a goalkeepers job. Probably the most important. Yet its dismissed as "yeah he might be a good shot stopper, but" ....We win a game conceding one goal. Its been universally accepted that Pickord was not to blame for that goal. Yet his name is dominating all the match day threads. Why ?I simply don't/wont accept this shite about other goalies coming out and dominating their area's. None of them do. While most of them may come of their line slightly more often than Pickford. The days of Goalies routinely charging out to command their area have long since gone.Jordan Pickord is coveted by many fans of other clubs. Thats a fact. Read the forums. They see him regularly frustrate their own teams. Look; If he isn't comfortable coming out for balls, then I for one don't want him to do it. I don't want James Tarkowski trying to be John Stones either. Despite his shaky start,. He is still the best backs to the wall defender in the league I want him to focus on being just that.How about we focus on the things our players can do rather than spend every match day thread repeatedly raking over the things they cant. If Mo Salah had signed or us instead of the shite I suspect we'd have match day threads full of people bemoaning the fact that he cant tackle. Christine Foster 159 Posted 01/10/2024 at 10:51:12 Danny 130# I am sure we will catch up somewhere along the way before we move out of Goodison, you're on my ToffeeWeb list of catch ups Danny, me thinks if we all catch up it will be a riotous night! Christine Foster 160 Posted 01/10/2024 at 11:01:24 Dave 158# sadly you're right, we didn't sign Mo Salah but we did sign James Rodriguez and people did indeed claim he didn't tackle.. of course, we could play him at right back cos we haven't got one.. everyone has to get their workrate up! Rob Halligan 161 Posted 01/10/2024 at 11:37:40 Dave # 158. You won’t get any arguments from me about Pickford. Having played in goal for many years, albeit only amateur level, but a decent standard, I know how difficult it can be to play in goal. The goalkeeper is probably the most important, and difficult position on the pitch. Reading through the many comments on Pickford, one thing intrigues me…………maybe just maybe Pickford has been told by Dyche to stay near his goal line. There can no other reason why he won’t come pelting out from his line to the edge of his eighteen yard box? You never see Dyche, or anyone else screaming at Pickford to get off his line. Rob Halligan 162 Posted 01/10/2024 at 11:40:34 Eric, I’ve heard that as well. In fact it may well have been you who said it. Not sure I’m keen on that idea though. I would much rather have the opportunity to visit the stadium and pick a seat. Brian Williams 163 Posted 01/10/2024 at 11:50:57 Dave#158.Amen to all that!! Danny O'Neill 164 Posted 01/10/2024 at 11:56:43 Last man standing Rob. It is very easy to criticise a goalkeeper, but they often save you. Pun intended There are still Newcastle tickets up for grabs if you go on the official App / Website. I've just grabbed one. Also for the Fulham match. Between Everton and family stuff, I might as well move home!!Christine, that would be an honour. You talk the most sense on here unlike emotional fools like me!!! Danny O'Neill 165 Posted 01/10/2024 at 12:01:21 Last man standing Rob. It is very easy to criticise a goalkeeper, but they often save you. Pun intended There are still Newcastle tickets up for grabs if you go on the official App / Website. I've just grabbed one. Also for the Fulham match. Between Everton and family stuff, I might as well move home!!Christine, that would be an honour. You talk the most sense on here unlike emotional fools like me!!! Danny O'Neill 166 Posted 01/10/2024 at 12:16:20 Bad phone day. Sorry for double tapping. Nigel Scowen 167 Posted 01/10/2024 at 12:19:02 Dave 158Agree, Pickford is a top goal keeper, end of. Alan McGuffog 168 Posted 01/10/2024 at 12:23:25 I'm happy he stops shots. Gordon West and Big Nev did, with aplomb. Imagine saying of a porn star, " well he's got a huge packet and knows what to do with it but what does he really bring to the role ?" Brian Harrison 169 Posted 01/10/2024 at 12:51:06 Dave 158While I can understand your frustration at fans coming on moaning about what our players cant do, I would imagine most fan sites would feature things they believe their players don't do. I would like to see Jordan command his 6 yard box a bit better but if he isn't comfortable doing that then its better he doesnt. I think despite me wanting him to command his 6 yard box, we were amongst the best teams at keeping clean sheets last season, despite Jordan staying on his line. I would absolutely agree there are not many if any better shot stoppers in the premier league, although I would pick Raya from Arsenal as the best shot stopper, and probably the best keeper in the Premier league. Brent Stephens 170 Posted 01/10/2024 at 13:22:35 Rob, re sale of seats at BMD, I can only see this being done as per sales of tickets for away games etc - i.e. sales start at a certain time on a certain day for those with sufficient years' holding a seat at GP; you navigate the site and take what you can, paying online. Phone support posssibly but you take your turn in the (long) queue! Sean Kearns 171 Posted 01/10/2024 at 13:25:12 I also thought that maybe Dyche was telling Jordan to stay on his line, but go back and watch highlights from 2-3 seasons ago he’s been staying on his line for the last 4-5 managers. Football is a numbers game now and EVERYTHING is stats driven. He knows most defenders are 6’3 and up and according to statistics his personal chances of success must be greater with staying on his line. Watch the highlights from the palace game when dom scored the diving header and we invaded the pitch, the 2 palace goals are the same shit we are dealing with right now and we’ve had multiple managers. And the origi thing was way before that… he’s not good at collecting crosses but fair play he know’s it and adjusts his game accordingly to good effect, but for our personal situation and league position and the fact our full backs are championship standard every weekend, we concede a lot of crosses and corners which isn’t his game… but I’ll back the lad while he’s here of course. I just feel a 6’5 commanding GK would make a difference and calm our usually calamitous games down… I doubt he’ll get dropped as much as Dyche would probably like to, because his value would drop and PSR and all that. 50 mill becomes 30 mill quick if he’s dropped. So injury (calm down calm down, I don’t wish it upon anyone) or selling him is our best bet to see who is right on this forum. Or a red card. Craig Walker 172 Posted 01/10/2024 at 13:26:26 Well said Christine. I love ToffeeWeb but have been on the receiving end of former posters who think it's okay to tell you to F off and go and support Wigan because that's where I'm from or call me a prude because I thought making hand gestures to Joao Moutinho by a grown man was childish. One former poster once argued with me that I didn't know what I was talking about because I thought Tom Davies was dreadful. I stand by my opinions at the time. I hate the use of the C word. I grew up in a working class area of Wigan and I never used the F word in front of my dad. He'd have kicked me out of the house if I had have done. I might be out of step but I raise our lad in the same way. Dave Lynch 173 Posted 01/10/2024 at 14:10:05 People have short memories regarding Pickford.I can recall at least a half dozen miraculous saves by the lad that have probably kept us up over the past 2 seasons.Contrast that to the chances missed by our outfield players which would/could of taken us down without Jordans saves.As for the use of bad language...its a way of expressing anger or frustration imo...get over it as there's enough cancel culture in society as it is. Ged Simpson 174 Posted 01/10/2024 at 14:17:00 Dave 173...Understand your point but the brutality of what is capitalism in essence is"People have short memories regarding Pickford."Lefty by heart mate?!! Sean Kearns 175 Posted 01/10/2024 at 14:31:25 A major problem in the world now is that many people believe that because they are offended by something they are right… when it’s not the case. One can be deeply offended by something and still be in the wrong about it. Being offended is subjective… just because you are offended by something, by no means does that mean you are right… people on here yesterday mentioned telling admins to block me and report posts because I called Jordan a shitbag. The cancel culture is ridiculous and it’s akin to cockneys supporting Man U. Most people are just following the herd because everyone else does it and they don’t want to be different. Dave Lynch 176 Posted 01/10/2024 at 14:36:34 Ged...im totally neutral regards politics and social opinions, more so with regards religion, which I find nonsensical in it's views, teachings and motives.I've developed over my 60+ years an "off switch" I my head, I rarely let anything get to me anymore and just get on with life by doing "my best".The only thing that still gets to me in an emotional way is Everton and mans inhumanity towards man.That may not make sense to others but it does in my head. Dave Lynch 177 Posted 01/10/2024 at 15:19:38 What Sean said@175.Ricky Gervais puts it across brilliantly in one of his sketches/interviews...I cant post links cos I'm old and can't be arsed. Dave Abrahams 178 Posted 01/10/2024 at 15:39:43 Dave (176), Yes ‘Man’s inhumanity to Man’ practically impossible to understand that, on religion I believe in God but I’m not fanatical about it and never preach it to anyone but it’s there for anyone who wants it or prefers to ignore it completely.I’ve also got a very long memory and it sees the good and the bad points in people and their ability. Dave Lynch 179 Posted 01/10/2024 at 15:59:47 Dave@178.Being married to an Irish Catholic...a woman I love very, very much, I cant get away from religion to some extent.She understands my views on humanity and is constantly comparing it to Catholicism, thats when my "off switch" kicks in, but she understands that.Plus point...she's a blue and a very vociferous one at that. Dale Self 180 Posted 01/10/2024 at 16:31:44 As a lone wolf in the world, I am calling 175 a shitbag post. It is also the case that when a wave of criticism descends on what could be fairly called a shitbag post, the poster appeals on the basis herd mentality paranoia and perceived cancel/sensor culture oppression. It is all just crappy performance art to avoid dealing with a mess created by the original poster's choice of language. Kevin Molloy 181 Posted 01/10/2024 at 16:59:23 Cockneys supporting Man U Sean? I don't really have a problem with that, I don't despise Man Uparticularly. I think you'll find on Everton websites there isn't the same loathing as you'd find on say rawk. Dave Lynch 182 Posted 01/10/2024 at 17:19:53 Nobody can call out a supporter for supporting a team outside of their area nowadays, especially kopites for gods sake.Footy is a global game now, perpetuated by marketing and Sky bias, it's what the game has become. Then again I have known a few individuals in my wife's home town who have switched allegiance because their "chosen" team have stopped winning trophies. Mark Murphy 183 Posted 01/10/2024 at 18:00:06 Craig, “a working class part of Wigan”Erm, you mean, Wigan, then?I first remember using the F word in our back yard when I hit my thumb with me clicky ba! I was about 10. Our mam tore out of the kitchen and battered me round the head for using such a disgusting word. A few years later me dad was on the phone in the hallway to a workmate and used the same word. He got exactly the same treatment, even as he was still on the phone to his mate! It was hilarious! UTFT Sean Kearns 184 Posted 01/10/2024 at 18:03:51 Dale I think the word “shitbag” might be lost in translation here my friend. It’s really not that big of a deal locally, but having lived in the USA for the last 20 years I know it hits harder here and it taken almost literally. I don’t mean he’s a bag of shit, I mean he is being a “pussy”. Mike Gaynes 185 Posted 01/10/2024 at 18:10:16 Kevin #181, I very much DO despise Man U particularly. Long before I had an English club to support, I had one to hate, and they were it. Bill Gall 186 Posted 01/10/2024 at 18:30:55 Mark Funny you talking about the F word and more colorful expressions, I can go back to the early 60s and if myself and my mates were out with our wives in the pub and people on another table started swearing they were asked to keep it quiet as women were present and they usually did.. I was back in liverpool in April this year and the F word just seemed normal with either men or women. Dave Lynch 187 Posted 01/10/2024 at 18:52:02 Mike@185.Hate and despise is a negative emotion mate, its not worth the energy that you could channel into something you love or like.Do what I do... nod disapprovingly and move on 🤣 Brent Stephens 188 Posted 01/10/2024 at 19:02:37 Dave #187 - can I gently tut? Liam Mogan 189 Posted 01/10/2024 at 19:04:39 Shitbag and shithouse in scouse mean cowardly or spineless don't they?Or pusillanimous, which I believe is the origin of pussy. Although I may have made that up Paul Ferry 190 Posted 01/10/2024 at 19:19:25 Sean K (175): “people on here yesterday mentioned telling admins to block me and report posts because I called Jordan a shitbag”.No one said that they would report you Sean. No one (do go back and check). What actually took place was that Christine mentioned that she had done this in the past and felt it was appropriate to do so in particular circumstances. You, bizarrely, took this to mean that she was planning to report you. Even more bizarrely, you also made up your mind that Christine was a “club mole” (and a censor of the internet) because she drew attention to the ”reporting” function on this site, created, approved, and encouraged by Lyndon and Michael.You are not a man more sinned against than sinning Sean.Also, Sean (184), you might have a word with the orange one in these United States who ended up in deep water for the way he used “pussy” (as it were).Sean, why not simply say that you believe that JP could be more assertive, in your opinion, in and around his area? Just a thought. Paul Ferry 191 Posted 01/10/2024 at 19:30:31 Rob Halligan 161: "maybe just maybe Pickford has been told by Dyche to stay near his goal line".I have heard a good number of pundits make the same point over the last couple of weeks Rob. Sean Kearns 192 Posted 01/10/2024 at 19:32:10 I’ve come to learn that ‘Pussy’ in the USA is a direct replacement for ‘Fanny’ back home… both in regards to a woman’s nether regions, and also in regards to being used as a verb directed at somebody during banter or anger etc.… either way I feel Jordan is both of those when used as a verb. But ok, no problem…I believe Jordan could be more assertive…. Either way let’s drop it and stop Tryin to goad people and politicize things. Not my thing sorry I’m not even registered to vote although I could be… I pay zero mind to any of that and my life’s focus stays on family and Everton. Dave Abrahams 193 Posted 01/10/2024 at 19:47:57 Dave (187), I have always had a soft spot for Man.Unt. ever since I listened to the second half of the 1948 FA Cup Final on the wireless when they came behind from 1-2 to win 4-2, a well run football club under Matt Busby and Alex Ferguson, any fan who dislikes them now might feel better if they felt pity for them, they are in such a mess or be indifferent to them which is worse than despising them in many ways. Sean Kearns 194 Posted 01/10/2024 at 19:51:26 By default Man U are my second team purely because the shites fans hate them so much… every time Man U win a trophy or do well the shites fans are SICK!! I will always support Man U in cup finals or Europe because they keep those records close to the shite and they can’t stand it!! Mark Murphy 195 Posted 01/10/2024 at 19:52:00 Bill it’s not that long ago - mid 70’s - that you would quite often hear the shout “watch yer language lad, there’s kids here” in the enclosure or paddock.I’ve said it myself recently at a non league game and people laughed at me! Mark Murphy 196 Posted 01/10/2024 at 20:14:09 My second team is who ever is playing Liverpool.UTFT Brian Williams 197 Posted 01/10/2024 at 20:49:17 Mark, that "mid 70's not that long ago" was half a century ago mate. 😁 Mark Murphy 198 Posted 01/10/2024 at 21:06:08 Nnnoooooooo!Shit - I feel old! 👴🏻 Dave Lynch 200 Posted 01/10/2024 at 22:35:23 Brent @188.Tutting is perfectly acceptable as long as it's accompanied with a slow shaking of the head. Hope this helps mate. Eric Myles 201 Posted 02/10/2024 at 06:05:29 Not come from me, Rob #62, I've only just thought of it 'cos I've been booking air tickets for my Chrimbo hols.But if they have any sense I'd expect them to have 'zones' similar to your ST locations now.So anyone with a Gwladys Street season ticket gets first pick in the home end, anyone with a Family Enclosure ST gets first pick there, and if you want to swap locations you are in a waiting list until all eligible for that zone have made their choice.Maybe they'll even introduce a new Boys Pen Zone named after our former Dear Chairman? Eric Myles 202 Posted 02/10/2024 at 06:07:29 Mark #196, that's what I've always said!Although I do follow Hartlepools too. Eric Myles 203 Posted 02/10/2024 at 06:09:30 Sean #192, I've always thought 'fanny' was used a lot in the USA, like fanny pack, or the band Fanny? Mark Murphy 204 Posted 02/10/2024 at 07:26:59 Down here it's often used to mean 'amusing'.As in: “You trynabe fanny, yer scarse cant?” Alan McGuffog 205 Posted 02/10/2024 at 08:26:43 Eric and Mark...like a lot of people I love watching Frazier. I realise that yanks refer to " fanny" as their arses. But how, in the name of God, British born actresses like Jane Leeves ( Daphne ) and her mum Millicent Martin can recite lines along the line of " my fanny was red raw after that trip " without corpsing amazes me. Sean Kearns 206 Posted 02/10/2024 at 14:19:44 Yes here Fanny is a direct replacement for “bottom or Bum”… it’s a polite way to say ‘ass’… people and children say Fanny here freely and it took me a little while to get around 😂 Eric Myles 207 Posted 03/10/2024 at 07:15:27 Polite Sean???Do they think you're being polite when you say "arse" instead of ass? Derek Thomas 208 Posted 03/10/2024 at 07:46:32 Winston Churchill once stated that the "British and Americans are two people separated by a common language." Johnny Craddock once stated "...and may all your Donuts turn out like Fanny's."Me, I can't abide players who Fanny about in their own box - unless they're Newcastle players. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb