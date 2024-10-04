03/10/2024





Dwight McNeil is among the nominees for Premier League Player of the Month for September following his excellent form for the Blues.

The 24-year-old scored three goals and created one last month, including his brace against Crystal Palace that handed Everton their first league victory of the season.

McNeil is the first Blues player to be nominated for the award since Alex Iwobi two years ago.

He faces stiff competition from Harvey Barnes, Luis Diaz, Ryan Gravenberch, Gabriel, Raul Jimenez, Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins.

His first goal against Palace is also up for Goal of the Month but, as good as it was, it probably doesn't stand a chance against Jhon Duran's stunning winner against Everton at Villa Park a fortnight earlier.

You can now vote for McNeil by clicking here! Voting closes at 12pm UK time on Monday 7 October and the winner will be announced on Friday 11 October.

