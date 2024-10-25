Season › 2024-25 › News Everton vs Fulham Lyndon Lloyd 25/10/2024 9comments | Jump to last Match Preview Jarrad Branthwaite is fit and available for selection for this weekend's game Everton hope to keep building on their recent good form when they take on former boss Marco Silva and Fulham under the lights in the early-evening kick-off this Saturday. The Blues are on a four-match unbeaten run, have put some distance between themselves and the bottom three, and victory over this weekend would bring them level on points with the Cottagers ahead of back-to-back away games against Southampton and West Ham. It is expected that Jarrad Branthwaite will return to the starting XI for this one having been primed to make his return from a minor quad injury when Everton travelled to Ipswich last weekend. However, with Michael Keane and good form at the back and contributing wonder goals at the other end of the pitch, it is by no means guaranteed that the young defender walks back into the starting XI. Article continues below video content Indeed, few changes are anticipated by Dyche who prefers a consistent line-up when the majority of his players are fit and that will likely see Ashley Young continue at right-back at the expense of Nathan Patterson and Abdoulaye Doucouré keep his place in midfield alongside Idrissa Gueye. Jesper Lindstrom is available again now both he had Beto are over their illnesses but Jack Harrison will can be confident of his retaining his right-wing berth with the rest of the front door unchanged. Having had such an awful record at Goodison Park for the best part of 60 years, Fulham have become something of a bogey team for Everton of late, on winning each of their last three visits to L4 in the Premier League and triumphing in the last eight of the Carabao Cup in that disappointing penalty shootout last December. They have also found some form of their own after a mixed start to the season, recording by beating Newcastle at Craven Cottage a month ago and winning at the City Ground before giving champions Manchester City a scare at the Etihad Stadium earlier this month. Silva’s side took the lead and threatened to deny City a point late on when Rodrigo Muniz made it 3-2 late on and they demonstrated their attacking threat throughout. Raul Jimenez is back in goalscoring form, Adama Traoré’s pace and power is an ever-present danger even if his end product isn’t always reliable, Antonee Robinson offers offensive production down the left flank and both Emile Smith Rowe and former Blue Alex Iwobi are creative outlets behind the striker. All have the potential to hurt Everton on the day but Fulham’s defence can be vulnerable and it will be without one of its first-choice starters in the form of Joachim Andersen who is suspended for the trip to Goodison. With the pressure off now that Dyche appears to be righting the ship after Everton’s poor start to the campaign, this is an opportunity to play with a bit of freedom, express themselves and establish their mid-table credentials. Fulham will provide tricky opposition but if the Toffees play to their potential in all departments, there’s no reason why they can’t record a second successive victory in the league for the first time in 2024-25. Kick-off: 5:30pm, Saturday 26 October, 2024
Referee: John Brooks
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Last Time: Everton 0 - 1 Fulham

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucouré, Harrison, Ndiaye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Reader Comments (9)

Danny O'Neill 2
Posted 25/10/2024 at 18:23:48

What will be will be.Sean Dyche is picking the team tomorrow and probably for the rest of the season, all being well.

Bobby Mallon 3
Posted 25/10/2024 at 20:39:29

I heard the Acap court ruling could lengthen the time it takes for the take over to go through

Neil Lawson 4
Posted 25/10/2024 at 20:45:16

Interesting conundrum which will say much about Dyche. Play your best team (Branthwaite) or be loyal to a lesser player who has been performing well. A true manager (in any walk of life) should field his strongest most effective team. Paul Birmingham 5 Posted 25/10/2024 at 20:56:50 I reckon tomorrow, will be a tough game even in Fulham missing at least 3 key players via suspension and injury.I am expecting the strongest available Team to start, to continue this good run of form.Keggerman in my view has done nothing wrong, and would be very unlucky to be dropped, based on recent form.I've not been his biggest advocate in his time at Everton, but he's not been the worst player when we have lost or drawn, this season.So I'm feeling confident for tomorrow, so as long as Everton turn up inbthe right mindset, the Goodison crowd will drive, on the players to victory.Good noises too, in view of TFG, let's hope for this deal to be done, properly and and above board, and to be a new era for Everton FC.UTFTs! Mark Murphy 6 Posted 25/10/2024 at 21:02:24 Although I’m a fan of Tarks(owski) I agree with Dave Cashen that he hasn’t deserved his place over Keane (and Young) BUT is it a case that it’s either Keane or Branthwaite plus Tarks? Or can Keane and Branthwaite play together? Are O’Brien, Keane and Branthwaite all vying for the same place and Tarkowski is the only option at right CB?Can’t Keane and Branthwaite play together?? Si Pulford 7 Posted 25/10/2024 at 21:18:00 Keane has had a few good games. Tarks has had a good few seasons. I think we all need to take a breath. Si Pulford 8 Posted 25/10/2024 at 21:30:17 Surely it’s Tarks and Branthwaite as soon as humanly possible. But now with a confident and capable back up on the bench if needed for the first time in years. That’s the kind of problem Dyche will be loving. It will give Tarks and Branthwaite a kick up the arse too. Because Keane has been very good the last month and will be desperate to get back in and prove it. Anthony Jones 9 Posted 25/10/2024 at 21:30:44 "What I am trying to do here is change the story at Everton Football Club. There is always a lot of noise from the outside and the inside and the outside, but you don't know half of what goes on on the inside here at the club with all the noise.The players have been on the grarse all week, apart from the ones who haven't, and we are trying to change the narrative to make sure that we are all ready for the Premier League. This is the Premier League we're talking about. I've been doing it for ten years and let me tell you, it ain't easy. It ain't a walk in the park. So that's what I mean when I say Premier League ready."Right, but can I ask again, is Branthwaite fit to play against Fulham? Liam Mogan 10 Posted 25/10/2024 at 21:39:02 Branthwaite and Tarkowski all day. Despite the occasional screamer and half decent defensive display, Michael Keane is not a patch on either. Imo he's not consistent enough for the premier league and will revert to type sooner rather than later (crucial mistakes, poor positioning, ogs, not bring physically dominant enough, not being able to jump etc).

Heavy defeats are always just around the corner when he's in the team.