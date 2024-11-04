Season › 2024-25 › News Lindstrøm offers frank assessment of Everton display against Saints Lyndon Lloyd 04/11/2024 5comments | Jump to last Jesper Lindstrøm echoed the thoughts of many a fan when asked to assess Everton's performance at St Mary's on Saturday that resulted in a fifth Premier League defeat in 10 games. The Dane's appearance against Southampton was only his third League start since arriving on loan from Napoli over the summer and he was unable to affect the match in the way that he had hoped as the Blues fell to what was Russell Martin's side's first win since their promotion back to the top flight from the Championship. Adam Armstrong struck a late winner just moments after Beto had rattled the crossbar at the other end with a close-range header and the Portuguese strike had a goal wiped out by an incredibly tight offside call. The defeat was a hugely disappointing way for Everton to lose their unbeaten record of five games and when asked how he felt in the wake of the 1-0 reverse, Lindstrøm didn't temper his words in calling out both himself and Sean Dyche's team as a collective. Article continues below video content "Shit!" he said. "Sorry We want to win games, we want to win points, we want to win games like this. It’s not good enough. Overall we have to demand more of each other. We have to train hard, we have to keep going. “The first half especially was not good enough, was not what we expected. We are a much better team than we showed. “The second half was better we were running more, fighting more, creating chances. I think we deserved at least a point with all the chances but, on the other hand, I don’t think we deserved it because I know we can play much better than we did. “In the first half, we were too far from each other. From my perspective, my touches were not great. “It was better in the second half. We created good chances receiving the ball high but didn’t have the last part, the shot. I am fuming.” Meanwhile Dyche, who will take his injury-affected side back out on the road this coming weekend for a clash with fellow strugglers West Ham at the London Stadium looking for a better performance and result, bemoaned referee Andy Madley's decision not to show Jan Bednarek a red card for his cynical foul on Beto. "Our shape was good, our play was good, we made enough chances away from home to win the game," the manager said. "The big calls didn't go for us either, particularly the one where Beto goes straight through. How that's not a sending-off, I don't know. He's inside the "V" as the referees work on. "I know their defender. I don't think he's that quick to get around him from there but we don't get those big decisions often. "It's not only a sloppy goal, we should have scored at the other end. From there but we don't get those big decisions often. "It's not only a sloppy goal, we should have scored at the other end. They get a breakaway, sometimes that happens from a misshapen team. We had plenty of desire to get back and they got that out of nothing at that stage of the game." Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mike Gaynes 1 Posted 04/11/2024 at 22:29:29 Well said, Jesper. You used exactly the right words. Now put that fire to use! Colin Crooks 2 Posted 04/11/2024 at 22:43:42 I'd rather he showed us than told us, Mike.I'm getting a little tired of our players admitting they got it wrong. I get no consolation from a guilty plea and our manager bemoaning the fact that big calls don't go our way is beginning to sound depressingly hollow too. He needs to focus on his own big calls Mike Gaynes 3 Posted 04/11/2024 at 23:20:53 Patience, Colin. It takes a while to adjust from the softness of Serie A to the intensity of the Prem, and Lindstrom has played just 258 league minutes so far. Some never make the adjustment at all -- witness the RS preparing to send Chiesa back to Italy -- but based on his comments Lindstrom has the fire to do it. Just needs time on the pitch. Ben King 4 Posted 04/11/2024 at 23:27:44 Saw a chat by Howard Webb on the overlap about how he got overrun once at Everton with senior players referring the game. It was an odd admission. However, it’s got me thinking as we rarely if ever get 50-50 big decisions go in our favour:Has Webb warned refs of Goodison and the crowd and Everton generally? And now refs are so keen not to get overrun by Everton that they over compensate?I’m trying to work out why we just don’t get 50-50 decisions? The Beto red card could have gone either way. Guess what, it didn’t go our way!Dom pen v Fulham, Dom pen v Newcastle. When was the last time we got a decision and you thought: wow, that was generous?I recall getting a handball decision our way v Watford at Goodison around 8 years ago. Son red card after breaking Gomes’ leg (but it took a broken leg!!)Maybe the Sadio Mane goal being chalked off at 2-2? Or the Pickford non sending off v VVD? But all of these are at least 2-3 years ago and pre Howard Webb’s tenure as head of refereeingThere has to be something? Kevin Molloy 5 Posted 04/11/2024 at 23:40:17 Benyes there is no doubt in my mind that the refs take it as some sort of badge of honour not to go with the crowd at Goodison. It's somewhere where they know they can feel under pressure, but know that if they do go against the crowd, there will be zero repercussions. Unlike at Anfield or OT, when the roof will fall in for them in their future career. I've seen too many refs make utterly perverse decisions, for that not to be the case. 