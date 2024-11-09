09/11/2024

Everton U21 winger Stanley Mills has been out of action for 11 months after he was stretchered off with a serious knee injury while on loan at Oxford United.

Son of famous Manchester City, Leeds United and England defender, Danny Mills, Stanley joined Everton at the age of 14 having previously been at Leeds United.

Mills, who turned 21 last month, has impressed medics with his resilience and perseverance since the severity of the injury forced his early return to Everton, where the medical team have helped him recover and rebuild his fitness.

While he is still building up his strength, there is optimism that a return to action is in sight as he is now "back on the grass" and should be fit enough to go out on loan in the New Year.

