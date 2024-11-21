21/11/2024





Everton will wait to see how Jarrad Branthwaite responds to today's full training session at Finch Farm before deciding whether he can play against Brentford with the Blues' season resumes on Saturday.

With the final interruption for internationals of the year out the way, Premier League clubs get back into action this weekend and though Branthwaite was forced to withdraw from the England squad with a pelvic complaint, he is on track to feature for Sean Dyche's side against the Bees.

He looks likely to be joined in the starting XI by Dwight McNeil who was forced to sit out the goalless draw at West Ham a fortnight ago after a recurrence of the knee problem that required him to be substituted late in the home fixture against Fulham late last month.

“Dwight’s come through it really well," Dyche explained during his press conference today. "He’s had a good week’s training.

"Jarrad trained today after settling things down (in terms of his injury) so we’ll see how he responds overnight. But we’re hopeful on that and he should be okay."

Where some of the more medium- to longer-term absentees are concerned, the manager reported that all are making progress in their respective recoveries.

Armando Broja, the summer loan acquisition from Chelsea, appears to be the closest of the bunch having trained with his new team-mates this week while Youssef Chermiti continues his rehabilitation from a difficult toe injury.

“[Armando won’t be] involved but he’s back training. He’s only just getting into full training ,[doing] light bits, getting him integrated into the group. He’s had a full week’s training but he does need a games programme, obviously.

“We’re looking at the dates now because we wanted to make sure he came though his first full week. He said he feels good and his look fit so we’ll introduce a games programme as soon as the medical, sports science staff and myself all align. But it’s very soon now, I think.

“Youssef’s making good progress as well. He’s slightly behind but he had his first full day with us today, so that was pleasing because he’s worked very hard. It was a very unfortunate injury.

“Seamus [Coleman] is on the grass but he’s with the medical side so he’s just taking the first steps back. Jimmy [Garner]’s had good news from the specialist, although he’s been out a while now so he’s going to have to start the training period again.

“It was a back injury so you have to be careful in the initial spell and Tim [Iroegbunam]’s is similar but different — the stress response in his foot is clearing up so he can start semi-loading now and make sure that he starts his progress back."

