Season › 2024-25 › News Embarrassing Blues serve up familiar away-day shocker Lyndon Lloyd 01/12/2024 5comments | Jump to last Man Utd 4 - 0 Everton Everton suffered another humiliating collapse at the home of one of the so-called “Sky Six” as they went down 4-0 to Manchester United in Ruben Amorim’s first home Premier match in charge of the Red Devils. One managerial tenure continued its honeymoon while another seemingly entered its death throes as the Portuguese’s charges rendered the Blues’ positive start to the contest meaningless when they capitalised on their ineptitude at one end of the field to open the scoring at the other in the 34th minute, before running away with it with the help of embarrassing errors by both of Sean Dyche’s chosen centre-halves. Both Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski gave up the ball in a vulnerable position in separate incidents in either half while an unforgivably lethargic start to the second half by Everton ensured that the result was set in stone less than 30 seconds after the interval. Dyche had spent the week since last Saturday’s dismal goalless draw against Brentford talking up his team’s improved defensive record over the past the previous eight games, insisting that they just needed to find the right solution at the top end of the pitch. Article continues below video content His answer today was to hand a rare start to Beto and in a somewhat encouraging opening overall, the striker came close to scoring after 20 minutes when he was slipped in behind the defence by Dwight McNeil to round Andre Onana but then find the angle had worked against him and he could only drive into the side-netting. Prior to that, both sides had had their moments, with Kobbie Mainoo stinging Jordan Pickford’s palms and Branthwaite forced to steam across his six-yard box to clear ahead of Diego Dalot while McNeil had wasted a really promising situation following his own interception of Leandro Martinez’s pass by simply running into a blind alley and the slippery Iliman Ndiaye had failed to find Beto with a cut-back from the byline. Meanwhile Beto miscued wildly with a left-footed attempt, Mainoo skewed a shot in the other box off target and Pickford was fortunate not to be punished for going walkabout outside his area after Vitalii Mykolenko had mis-judged Noussair Mazraoui’s ball down the flank. The floodgates opened, however, when Everton left Marcus Rashford completely unmarked on the edge of the penalty area as they defended a corner that had come just seconds after Ashley Young’s dreadful cross had invited the hosts to break away on the counter-attack. The set-piece was swept to the England forward in oceans of space and though Pickford had a chance of reaching his placed volley as it searched out the far post, Branthwaite stuck out a leg and diverted it into his own net to make it 1-0 to Amorim’s men. United, who had been tentative and disjointed to that point, seized the game by the scruff of the neck and doubled their advantage in the 41st minute. Branthwaite dithered on the ball near the touchline in his own half and was dispossessed by Amad Diallo who found Bruno Fernandes with a pass and Joshua Zirkzee confidently dispatched his low ball past Pickford. Everton kicked off the second half but gave the ball away immediately, Zirkzee playing a clever ball around the corner for Diallo who set up Rashford to drill a shot between the keeper and his near post to make it 3-0 and confirm that it very much was game over. Jesper Lindstrom drove a couple of disappointing direct free-kicks into the defensive wall as Everton searched for a crumb of hope before their misery was completed by Tarkowski allowing Diallo to rob him of the ball in a virtual carbon copy of Branthwaite’s howler and Zirkzee tucked home United’s fourth. Nathan Patterson, Orel Mangala and Jake O’Brien were thrown on to get some minutes along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the Scot fashioned two chances for the striker that went begging in the closing stages but there would be no consolation for a Dyche outfit that lost 6-0 at Chelsea at the back end of last season, 4-0 to Spurs early in this one and has now failed to score in four successive games. It leaves Everton at a dangerously low ebb heading into a crucial home clash with Wolves on Wednesday and Dyche surely clinging to his job as the club await the ratification of The Friedkin Group's takeover which is expected to come this month. Matchday updates and reaction Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Neil Lawson 2 Posted 01/12/2024 at 17:36:54 Dyche can not be in charge for Wednesday. He must go now. He is a disaster and there can be absolutely no prospect of improvement whilst he remains. He couldn't manage to wipe his own bottom.It would be foolish to appoint anyone before the takeover. I imagine that Friedkin and co will make that clear. The short term answer has to be someone from within who knows something about the current "playing" staff. It is clear that Dyche has lost the players and the plot. A fresh face, whether it be Leighton or Tate, or whoever, will, if nothing else, give us a lift. It will energise the support. It can only be positive. And what is there to lose? If Dyche is still in charge on Wednesday, we will not win and we will probably be battered next Saturday. He must be gone before I wake up tomorrow ( and that will probably be at about 4 a.m.) I want to watch on Wednesday with some renewed hope. I don't want to ever hear any more Dyche drivel and pathetic excuses. If there is anyone on TW, or any other site, who thinks he should remain, then please say so and explain why. All he currently brings to our club is grief and misery and whilst the players do have to bear some responsibility, there is not a worse and more pathetic mismanaged and clueless team currently in the Premiership. The only way Dyche can earn any respect now would be to go voluntarily. He won't. Jim Bennings 3 Posted 01/12/2024 at 17:39:31 I agree Neil but reality is we are run by spineless shithouses.They'll keep Dyche and wheel out Coleman on Tuesday morning to read his warcry of it won't happen again, all the usual bollox.Sick of the club completely.Every other club can lose players lose managers and keep getting it right.Why why why why why do we keep getting it wrong?? Andrew McLawrence 4 Posted 01/12/2024 at 17:53:02 Dyche to City I am hearing. Need someone to keep them up! Jim Wilson 5 Posted 01/12/2024 at 17:53:44 It is unbelievable Jim.This crisis has been brewing since before we kicked a ball in the Premiership. Pre season was a shit show and the season is.True to form the club is in limbo and seem unable to appoint a sensible caretaker manager.If they can't sack Dyche Thelwell needs to at least give Dyche a roasting, he might then just resign! Mal van Schaick 6 Posted 01/12/2024 at 18:15:55 Funnily enough, if City get points deductions and relegation. Funnily enough, if City get points deductions and relegation. That might keep us up?If Dyche is still in charge against Wolves, that is a must win game in our current run of games, and with the shit show today, we will be lucky to get anything from that game.We are rudderless with an uninterested owner, who has no interest in sacking Dyche because he will leave that decision to any new owners…..if that ever happens?