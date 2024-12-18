18/12/2024

Young Everton Academy winger, Stanley Mills has finally overcome a patella tendon tear and returned to training with the first team after 11 months out.

Back in January 2024, he suffered the horrific knee injury while on loan with Oxford United in League One. Mills made 18 starts and 9 sub appearances for the Yellows last season, scoring 1 goal before he was stretchered off with a serious knee injury sustained in Oxford United's 6-2 FA Cup defeat at Coventry City.

Having missed a year of competitive football on the back of a very promising development career with the Everton Academy, he is now desperate to get back on track, with Everton likely to secure a half-season loan for him next month.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb