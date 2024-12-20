20/12/2024

In August 2010, Everton Football Club unveiled the Everton Timeline. Stretching around Goodison Park, the 123 monochromatic images chart the major events in the club’s illustrious past. Though updated periodically, the final image on Goodison Road celebrates the signing of Romelu Lukaku in 2014. Did time stand still for Everton Football Club, or has it simply failed to acknowledge the struggles which occurred during one of the most eventful periods in its 146-year history?

Incorporating a foreword from Dr David France, this is the book that fills in all the gaps, on and off the field, during the tumultuous years of Farhad Moshiri’s ownership. More than a book about modern-day football, The Unofficial Everton Timeline documents unbridled ambition crashing into chaotic reality between 2014-2024. It is a comprehensive and detailed chronicle of important matches, big dreams, colossal financial investments, unproductive transfers, property deals and engineering marvels. But most of all, it is a book about people: moneymen, conflicting egos in the boardroom, highly rewarded players, and the real heroes of the story - a community of passionate Everton fans.



In this updated second edition, we've taken stock and examined what really happened after Everton's 'messiah' owner, Farhad Moshiri, arrived on the scene, and how The Friedkin Group became the current owner and custodian of the football club.

To celebrate the confirmation of the takeover by the new ownership of the Club, the eBook version of The Unofficial Everton Timeline — 2014-2024, The Moshiri Years: Second Edition: The Dawn of the Friedkin Era is available for free today, Friday 20th December to readers of ToffeeWeb.

All we ask is that you add a rating and provide a review once you've delved into this detailed account of what went wrong for Moshiri and how it all led to the assumption of the throne on the Blue half of Merseyside of Dan Friedkin and his Houston-based firm.

Today only, download your free copy here

If you would like to purchase the paperback version instead — or as well — it will be available to buy at Amazon starting Saturday 21st December. And stay tuned for the Audiobook version, coming soon!

