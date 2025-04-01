Everton History The best game I ever saw at the Old Lady Don Alexander 01/04/2025 4comments | Jump to last Nostalgic as many of us are, and respectful as I am of so many fellow Toffees, I just want to cite the best ever game I ever saw at our beloved Goodison Park. I hope many others cite their most cherished memory too. Easter 1970 was the best experience for me: namely Everton 5-2 Chelsea. We were well on the way to wining the Football League Division 1 trophy but Chelsea were a very good team indeed and needed beating. They were 3rd at the season's end. It was a fabulous day weather-wise, and we went 5-0 up following a first-minute goal from Howard Kendall (and what a player he was, even if he was excelled by Colin Harvey and Alan Ball). That said, we conceded two before the end. So what! Goals aside, I watched Roger Kenyon closely due to the worries I had in losing Brian Labone to injury. He was fierce, putting it mildly. He crucified Osgood off the ball. Just a few years later, I became closely acquainted with a young midfielder, Mick McGuire, a Blackpool lad (like Gordon West, John Hurst and Alan Ball – and Hurst praises Roger and Brian to the heights) when he was playing for Norwich City. Given the careers in Mick's time of Norman Hunter, Tommy Smith, Chopper Harris, John Wile (West Brom – and he'd be delighted to be in that sort of company), I asked young Mick, at a family party, just who was the hardest player he'd ever played against. Without a blink, he said, "Roger Kenyon", and winced when he said it! That 1970 team was the best — full-stop. Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Brian Williams 1 Posted 01/04/2025 at 17:50:44 I think, for me, it was the Bayern Munich semi final.Certainly my most memorable. Liam Mogan 2 Posted 01/04/2025 at 17:52:09 Yep, Bayern game for me. Ian Wilkins 3 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:04:26 Bayern was best Goodison atmosphere for me…and a very fiery game with the right result. Danny O'Neill 4 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:37:06 It will always be generational. I missed the 60s teams, so only go off stories from my dad's generation. For those who witnessed, was it 63 or 69-70?For me it was the team of the mid 80s.In terms of Goodison, for most it is going to be Bayern Munich and understandably. When we won that, you just knew we were going to win the trophy.For very different reasons, I put the 3-2 come back against Palace a couple of seasons ago up there. Unbelievable atmosphere in the build up and in the ground.I always like to bring up a random one, and it's a personal choice that isn't often mentioned, but when we thumped Arsenal 6-1 at Goodison, with "champagne" Charlie Nicholas featuring for the Gunners. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © Don Alexander. All rights reserved.