Angus Kinnear, who is set to join as the new CEO of Everton this summer, could bring over his transfer guru Nick Hammond from Leeds United according to a report in The Athletic. The Friedkin Group is expected to install a different recruitment structure going forward following the departure of Kevin Thelwell.

“At Leeds United, trading/negotiating was done by a freelance consultant, Nick Hammond, who is highly regarded by Kinnear from their time together at Elland Road,” writes Patrick Boyland writes of The Athletic. “He is in the frame for a similar role with Everton.”

Regarding the new recruitment structure that could be seen at Everton, Boyland added: “On the rung below new chief executive Angus Kinnear, you’ll likely have Moyes as manager and then heads of player identification, trading/negotiation, football operations and strategy or analytics. There will probably be a mix of internal and external hires. Head of recruitment Dan Purdy could, for example, fulfill the player ID role.

“Recruitment firm Nolan Partners has also helped with the search for a new director of football operations, with a director of strategy and analytics also to be appointed. The aim is to have all key pillars in place by the end of the season.”

Who is Nick Hammond?

A former goalkeeper who came up through the Arsenal youth academy, Hammond had a long stint at Swindon Town, where he suffered relegation from the Premier League in 1994. He also spent four seasons with Reading towards the end of his career before transitioning to a coaching career due to recurring injuries.

Hammond left Reading after serving various roles at the club for 20 years to join West Brom as a Technical Director in 2016. In June 2019, he was appointed by Celtic as a recruitment consultant before being promoted to Head of Football Operations just 4 months later.

He returned to the Premier League in December 2021 as an interim transfer consultant for Newcastle United and became an ‘interim football advisor’ for Leeds United following their relegation May 2022.

While his role at the Yorkshire-based club began with a short-term contract that would see him ‘help support the club during the summer transfer window’, in November, it was confirmed Hammond would be staying on as a transfer consultant.

