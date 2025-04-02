02/04/2025

Everton take on Liverpool at Anfield after an abnormally long international break, following due observance of the FA Cup 6th Round weekend.

For the Blues, a number of formerly injured players have made the squad, with possibly the inclusion of Vitalii Mykolenko after he sustained a 'serious' thigh injury the most important for Everton.

Alcaraz and Beto are also in from the start as David Moyes names an unchanged side. Illiman Ndiaye is on the bench but not Dwight McNeil, nor Jesper Lindstrom, who has an injury.

Tonight marks the 500th appearance as a professional footballer for Everton's captain, James Tarkowski.

Everton kicked off in established fashion, but possession was quickly gifted to the home side and Diaz fought O'Brein, winning a corner before he was floored, the corner eventually cleared.

O'Brien tried to get Mykolenko forward with a great long pass but the Ukranian could not keep the ball in. Diaz jarred his ankle trying to trap a long ball. Harrison lost his balance with Jones in close proximity.

But the expected pattern was becoming clear, Liverpool dominating possession and probing against the low block, with Branthwaite blocking before Tarkowski came in hard, clearing the ball firmly and catching Mac Allister with his follow-through. Apparently that's worthy of a yellow card? Not serious foul play, said VAR, who reviewed it and agreed with the referee.

So a free-kick for Liverpool on the edge of the Everton area, Szoboszlai curled it wide of the far post. A brief show of Everton saw Harrison get forward but his cross was blocked. Garner's throw-in, caused problems, Alcaraz shot blocked,

At the other end, Jota dived, no free-kick, but no booking either, and Liverpool won another corner. The ball was cleared long by Tarkowski and Beto slotted the ball in through Kelleher's legs, but offside was flagged... however, VAR thought it worth a look (it wasn't).

Everton got the ball forward again with some pace but the cross was cleared and Liverpool got forward for another corner. Alcaraz broke with the ball but was pulled back. But the Everton free-kick was wasted.

Jota was causing problems and he tried a shot that flew high and wide. Diaz got a decent cross in to the far post, Salah heading straight into Pickford's hands. Beto stupidly kicked a ball away on a meaningless throw-in: silly yellow card.

O'Brein was strong again on Diaz, who dived when hardly touched and wanted a free-kick he wasn't getting. Everton were defending well but Beto then Harrison both surrendered the break-out ball too easily.

Beto got loose, beating Van Dijk in midfield and scampering away but his shot smashed off the left-hand post, a fantastic chance, he put the wrong curl on it with his instep.

Mykolenko had to defend a ball set for Salah and cleared it confidently. Liverpool came back but Gana Gueye snapped in to get the ball clear.

Everton broke at some pace and Van Dijk pushed Harrison over but no free-kick given. Liverpool countered to win another corner that was cleared by Tarkowski, the rework needed clearing by Alcaraz before Beto's horrible needless backpass almost played in Jota.

Everton got forward and there was some strong competition for the ball in the Reds' area, Everton winning a corner that Harrison ballooned way too far. It was easy for Kelleher to launch a rapid counter, Everton getting back very quickly to protect Pickford. But a deep cross in almost caught Everton out, the ball coming off Harrison before Mac Allister blasted it over.

A shot from Gravenberg was going wide but Tarkowski stuck out his leg and it spun off the turf into Pickford's hands. At the other end, another Liverpool corner, punched clear by Pickford. Everton broke, somewhat raggedly, the ball finally arching up for Beto to try an acrobatic kick but Kelleher was there to catch the falling ball.

Beto again beat Van Dijk and goit the ball back to ALcaraz shows shot was locked away for a corner. Jota fouled Gueye, giving Everton a decent free-kick opportunity. Harrison's free-kick was headed wide by Alcaraz, who should have done better with the chance, and Branthwaite coming to meet it at the back post..

Half-time, it really should be 2-0 to Everton... but it isn't.

The Reds restarted; no changes. A ball pumped forward careened off Tarkowski's head and out for another Liverpool corner that Tarkowski again put behind. The next one was headed clear. Everton had chances to break but squandered them and were soon back on the defensive, a dangerous breakthrough was called back for offside.

Alacaraz looked to lead a good Evertoin break, pushing it wide to Beto whose ball back to Kykolenko failed to reach him and a great chance evaporated. At the other end, Gravenberch tested Pickford, Branthwaite heading his parry behind for yet rather icrner that Evertin cleared

Harrison on the break, but it dribbled through to Kelleher and the ball was back in the Everton area before you knew it, Mykolenko blocked Mac Allister's shot with his heel. Then Salah was called offside.

Some Keystone Cops defending almost let Liverpool in as they tightened the screw. Jota finally was allowed to skip through unchallenged and open the scoring. Diaz was clearly offside and involved in the build-up, the goal should clearly have been disallowed… but of course it wasn't.

Liverpool continued to pin Everton back, but the Blues defended well enough, without pushing forward. Jota was rightly booked for dissent after tussling with Mykolenko.

Jota then collapsed in front of the referee under the merest presence of Tarkowski. The referee unimpressed. Moyes decided on a changes, but not before another corner for Liverpool, headed behind by Beto. Rinse and repeat, Mykolenko heading clear.

Jota the cheat collapsed again when confronted by Branthwaite, the referee not interested. Liverpool did get a free-kick and on came Ndiaye for Harrison. Everton finally won their first corner of the second half, Garner on duty, Kelleher putting it behind.

From the other side, but Everton could not do anything with it. Gueye lost the ball and Liverpool surged forward, Robertson's cross headed behind by Branthwaite. Another corner cleared again by a blue shirt. Van Dijk threw Tarkowski to the ground off the ball but was only punished with an Everton free-kick.

Moyes made a triple change but, with less than 12 minutes left, it was surely too late. Diaz got through but his shot was blocked. Everton finally got forward but Mykolenko's cross came off Broja and behind.

Another mass red attack saw Iroegbunam throw himself to block a shot. Nunez collided with Pickford chasing a lost ball after a foul had been given back in midfield, Nunez booked presumably for rolling back onto the field.

Everton got forward briefly but it wasn't really happening for them, with 6 minutes added. A deep cross from Young was meant for Branthwaite but it didn't get there.

Evwertom mounted a late attack and won a corner, Pickford up to assist but it came to nothing, Kelleher punching clear. Nunez had a late shot wide at the end, after a poor second half from Everton.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah (90+2' Endo), Szoboszlai, Diaz (86' Gakpo); Jota [Y:64'] (75' Nunez [Y:89']).

Subs: Jaros, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, McConnell, Quansah.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski [Y:11'], O'Brien, Alcaraz (78' Young) , Gueye, Doucoure (86' Chermiti), Garner (78' Iroegbunam), Harrison (69' Ndiaye), Beto [Y:29'] (77' Broja).

Subs not Used: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Coleman.

