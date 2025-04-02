Season › 2024-25 › News Blues waste golden chances, losing to an offside goal Michael Kenrick 02/04/2025 35comments | Jump to last Liverpool 1 - 0 Everton Everton take on Liverpool at Anfield after an abnormally long international break, following due observance of the FA Cup 6th Round weekend. For the Blues, a number of formerly injured players have made the squad, with possibly the inclusion of Vitalii Mykolenko after he sustained a 'serious' thigh injury the most important for Everton. Alcaraz and Beto are also in from the start as David Moyes names an unchanged side. Illiman Ndiaye is on the bench but not Dwight McNeil, nor Jesper Lindstrom, who has an injury. Tonight marks the 500th appearance as a professional footballer for Everton's captain, James Tarkowski. Everton kicked off in established fashion, but possession was quickly gifted to the home side and Diaz fought O'Brein, winning a corner before he was floored, the corner eventually cleared. O'Brien tried to get Mykolenko forward with a great long pass but the Ukranian could not keep the ball in. Diaz jarred his ankle trying to trap a long ball. Harrison lost his balance with Jones in close proximity. But the expected pattern was becoming clear, Liverpool dominating possession and probing against the low block, with Branthwaite blocking before Tarkowski came in hard, clearing the ball firmly and catching Mac Allister with his follow-through. Apparently that's worthy of a yellow card? Not serious foul play, said VAR, who reviewed it and agreed with the referee. So a free-kick for Liverpool on the edge of the Everton area, Szoboszlai curled it wide of the far post. A brief show of Everton saw Harrison get forward but his cross was blocked. Garner's throw-in, caused problems, Alcaraz shot blocked, At the other end, Jota dived, no free-kick, but no booking either, and Liverpool won another corner. The ball was cleared long by Tarkowski and Beto slotted the ball in through Kelleher's legs, but offside was flagged... however, VAR thought it worth a look (it wasn't). Everton got the ball forward again with some pace but the cross was cleared and Liverpool got forward for another corner. Alcaraz broke with the ball but was pulled back. But the Everton free-kick was wasted. Jota was causing problems and he tried a shot that flew high and wide. Diaz got a decent cross in to the far post, Salah heading straight into Pickford's hands. Beto stupidly kicked a ball away on a meaningless throw-in: silly yellow card. O'Brein was strong again on Diaz, who dived when hardly touched and wanted a free-kick he wasn't getting. Everton were defending well but Beto then Harrison both surrendered the break-out ball too easily. Beto got loose, beating Van Dijk in midfield and scampering away but his shot smashed off the left-hand post, a fantastic chance, he put the wrong curl on it with his instep. Mykolenko had to defend a ball set for Salah and cleared it confidently. Liverpool came back but Gana Gueye snapped in to get the ball clear. Everton broke at some pace and Van Dijk pushed Harrison over but no free-kick given. Liverpool countered to win another corner that was cleared by Tarkowski, the rework needed clearing by Alcaraz before Beto's horrible needless backpass almost played in Jota. Everton got forward and there was some strong competition for the ball in the Reds' area, Everton winning a corner that Harrison ballooned way too far. It was easy for Kelleher to launch a rapid counter, Everton getting back very quickly to protect Pickford. But a deep cross in almost caught Everton out, the ball coming off Harrison before Mac Allister blasted it over. A shot from Gravenberg was going wide but Tarkowski stuck out his leg and it spun off the turf into Pickford's hands. At the other end, another Liverpool corner, punched clear by Pickford. Everton broke, somewhat raggedly, the ball finally arching up for Beto to try an acrobatic kick but Kelleher was there to catch the falling ball. Beto again beat Van Dijk and goit the ball back to ALcaraz shows shot was locked away for a corner. Jota fouled Gueye, giving Everton a decent free-kick opportunity. Harrison's free-kick was headed wide by Alcaraz, who should have done better with the chance, and Branthwaite coming to meet it at the back post.. Half-time, it really should be 2-0 to Everton... but it isn't. The Reds restarted; no changes. A ball pumped forward careened off Tarkowski's head and out for another Liverpool corner that Tarkowski again put behind. The next one was headed clear. Everton had chances to break but squandered them and were soon back on the defensive, a dangerous breakthrough was called back for offside. Alacaraz looked to lead a good Evertoin break, pushing it wide to Beto whose ball back to Kykolenko failed to reach him and a great chance evaporated. At the other end, Gravenberch tested Pickford, Branthwaite heading his parry behind for yet rather icrner that Evertin cleared Harrison on the break, but it dribbled through to Kelleher and the ball was back in the Everton area before you knew it, Mykolenko blocked Mac Allister's shot with his heel. Then Salah was called offside. Some Keystone Cops defending almost let Liverpool in as they tightened the screw. Jota finally was allowed to skip through unchallenged and open the scoring. Diaz was clearly offside and involved in the build-up, the goal should clearly have been disallowed… but of course it wasn't. Liverpool continued to pin Everton back, but the Blues defended well enough, without pushing forward. Jota was rightly booked for dissent after tussling with Mykolenko. Jota then collapsed in front of the referee under the merest presence of Tarkowski. The referee unimpressed. Moyes decided on a changes, but not before another corner for Liverpool, headed behind by Beto. Rinse and repeat, Mykolenko heading clear. Jota the cheat collapsed again when confronted by Branthwaite, the referee not interested. Liverpool did get a free-kick and on came Ndiaye for Harrison. Everton finally won their first corner of the second half, Garner on duty, Kelleher putting it behind. From the other side, but Everton could not do anything with it. Gueye lost the ball and Liverpool surged forward, Robertson's cross headed behind by Branthwaite. Another corner cleared again by a blue shirt. Van Dijk threw Tarkowski to the ground off the ball but was only punished with an Everton free-kick. Moyes made a triple change but, with less than 12 minutes left, it was surely too late. Diaz got through but his shot was blocked. Everton finally got forward but Mykolenko's cross came off Broja and behind. Another mass red attack saw Iroegbunam throw himself to block a shot. Nunez collided with Pickford chasing a lost ball after a foul had been given back in midfield, Nunez booked presumably for rolling back onto the field. Everton got forward briefly but it wasn't really happening for them, with 6 minutes added. A deep cross from Young was meant for Branthwaite but it didn't get there. Evwertom mounted a late attack and won a corner, Pickford up to assist but it came to nothing, Kelleher punching clear. Nunez had a late shot wide at the end, after a poor second half from Everton. Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah (90+2' Endo), Szoboszlai, Diaz (86' Gakpo); Jota [Y:64'] (75' Nunez [Y:89']). Subs not Used: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Coleman. Live Forum Reader Comments (35) Christine Foster 1 Posted 02/04/2025 at 18:51:21 Defensive set up, no wingers.. contain and hope.. Michael Kenrick 2 Posted 02/04/2025 at 18:55:29 Neither the Echo nor BBC list Everton subs... Neil Tyrrell 3 Posted 02/04/2025 at 18:59:56 Seeing these as subs on Fotmob:VirginiaYoungKeaneColeman Patterson IreogbunamBrojaNdiayeChermiti Ernie Baywood 4 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:00:28 Christine, we don't really have any wingers but won't that setup just be our normal shape? Alcaraz and Harrison either side of Doucoure behind Beto?Or it could be narrower with 3 centre mids.Strongest bench we've had in a while... Michael Kenrick 5 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:03:41 Thanks, Neil. I ended up having to copy them out by hand off that stupid Twatter graphic they all use now!Only one goalkeeper... Moyes taking a massive risk!!! Tony Heron 6 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:06:01 No Lindstrom in squad? Paul O'Neill 7 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:11:52 I thought McNeil was fit? Christy Ring 8 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:13:46 Lindstrom groin injury, I would have put Patterson or Seamus ahead of O'Brien instead of Harrison? Brian Wilkinson 9 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:17:37 Some bench that, good to see Mykolenko and Alcaraz starting. Luke Welch 10 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:26:25 So this is the live forum now? George Cumiskey 11 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:32:20 I'm shocked he's picked Harrison, Doucouré and Beto after their last showing. Michael Kenrick Editorial Team 12 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:36:35 Sorry, Luke, my bad. Link to the Live Forum has now been added above. Colin Malone 13 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:40:22 Doucourie starts. FFS. George Cumiskey 14 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:53:24 Moyes going on about he's never won at Anfield, picking that team I don't think it's going to change tonight. Joe McMahon 15 Posted 02/04/2025 at 19:54:00 George, so am I. But Moyes will always be Moyes (unfortunately). Colin Malone 16 Posted 02/04/2025 at 20:17:51 Doucoure the ghost. His there but his not there. Rob Hooton 17 Posted 02/04/2025 at 20:53:29 Not a bad half at the old ground, couple of whiskers away from being 2-0 up!Beto has been great but is very close to a red card, tricky one whether to replace him soon as he's causing them problems.Hope to see Ndiaye second half, he was playing so well the last time we had the joy of watching him. Ernie Baywood 18 Posted 02/04/2025 at 20:59:38 That half could have been so much better. We're soaking up the pressure well and breaking effectively. Beto doesn't win much in the air but when he's galloping towards goal he's got them terrified. The best chances of the half were ours.Doucoure was a problem for us when we were trying to get hold of the ball, but as soon as the game opened up a bit you start to see what he can do, picking up loose balls and driving forward. Though his control and passing is still comically bad. Mykolenko combined with Gana have done a great job on Salah.On the other side O'Brien has done well but Harrison is the change I'd make. He's a non event in attack and he's got me nervous in defence. There's a penalty coming there. If Ndiaye has a half in him, that's the change I'd make. Liverpool are panicking. Two big recent losses, we're under their manager, team and fans' skin from the last Derby, and they know a defeat here puts them under pressure. We've got to build on that... and not get the red card that Van Dijk seems to have based his entire game around.COYB Dave Abrahams 19 Posted 02/04/2025 at 21:00:46 Liverpool had most of the play and definitely most of the decisions but we had the chances to have gone in with a 2-goal lead. It's not pretty but, if we carry on playing like this and with a couple of substitutes, we are well in the game. Where do they get these bleedin' referees? Do they save them for us? He has given us hardly anything but bookings but kept his cards in his pocket for them and his whistle out of his mouth. Come on you Blues you've got them crying like babies keep at the bastards! Neil Tyrrell 20 Posted 02/04/2025 at 21:06:27 First 15 minutes was one-way traffic but we soaked it up well and were inches away from 2 goals. Ernie Baywood 21 Posted 02/04/2025 at 21:15:05 Surely Harrison is on his way off the pitch? Nicolas Piñon 22 Posted 02/04/2025 at 21:15:24 Harrison's decision-making is worse than mine on a golf course! Alex Whitehead 23 Posted 02/04/2025 at 21:23:22 Doucoure & Harrison totally out if their depth. 🤮🤮🤮🤮 Simon Dalzell 24 Posted 02/04/2025 at 21:28:49 Harrison is diabolical. Back to Leeds — Tonight, Please!!! Neil Tyrrell 25 Posted 02/04/2025 at 21:37:04 Beto's been good but let's give Chermiti more than a few.minutes. Neil Tyrrell 26 Posted 02/04/2025 at 21:42:13 Broja instead... okay. Not sure about that but I'll be happy if Broja proves me wrong. Nicolas Piñon 27 Posted 02/04/2025 at 21:57:28 Imagine this squad with just a couple of right additionts and players out. Would that be too much of and ask? Craig Walker 28 Posted 02/04/2025 at 22:00:50 Comes down to moments and we flunked the opportunities. Should have won on chances. Beto has to score when clean through. Jack Harrison was terrible. I lost count of the number of promising breaks we had and he chose the wrong option. The subs didn't have any effect but Harrison should have been taken off at half time.I've seen a lot worse at their place but it could and should have been more. Shaun Parker 29 Posted 02/04/2025 at 22:02:11 Jack Harrison was nothing short of pathetic tonight. From the moment he ran onto the pitch with a shit head hairstyle to the moment he constantly gave the ball away, could not find one pass, crosses non existent, cornets shocking. Send him back now, he has had farrrrrrrr too many opportunities. Send him packing, absolutely trash. Mihir Ambardekar 30 Posted 02/04/2025 at 22:02:31 We need faster and productive wingers. We would have won this if 2 better players playing instead of Doucoure & Harrison. Ian Bennett 31 Posted 02/04/2025 at 22:03:11 Agree mate, Harrison was gash.Beto has to take that chance, although credit to him for creating it.Didn't clear the lines well enough for Jota goal, although unlucky in playing the ball with Diaz offside. Not sure what advantage Tarkowski gets there when Diaz is a yard behind him... Shane Pamplin 32 Posted 02/04/2025 at 22:05:42 Joe McMahon 33 Posted 02/04/2025 at 22:07:00 Moyes is still Moyes, subs far too late and Harrison is not a Premier League player. No wonder Leeds don't want him back. Well, the run of draws comes to an end, and another defeat at Anfield. Shane Pamplin 34 Posted 02/04/2025 at 22:08:39 Beto is not a footballer. Pickford kicks too much. He only throws the ball to defenders when their attackers is on top of us. He also slows the game down way too much. Shaun Parker 35 Posted 02/04/2025 at 22:09:00 I thought both Tarkowski and Pickford could have got sent off tonight, on another day they may have. Missed opportunity I feel. A little more quality and we could have won it. It HAS to be the END of these shit, useless, talentless, legless players like HARRISON, DOUCOURE, YOUNG. Also need to give likes of Chermiti more than 5 minutes, how we ever going to see if he has anything. Not too arsed about the result, just need to close out the season and rebuild on readiness for next season.